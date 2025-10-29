Enchancing Low Income Communities E Conmically Inc

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Enchancing Low Income Communities E Conmically Inc

About the memberships

ELICE, Inc's Memberships

Initial Standard Member Fee
$20

No expiration

Perfect for supporters who want to stay connected and contribute to ELICE’s mission.


Includes general membership benefits, access to member updates, and invitations to community events.

Initial fee: $20 ·
Monthly fee: $5

Standard Membership
$5

Renews monthly

Perfect for supporters who want to stay connected and contribute to ELICE’s mission.


Includes general membership benefits, access to member updates, and invitations to community events.

Initial fee: $20 · Monthly fee: $5

Initial Board Member Fee
$25

No expiration

For active members ready to take a leadership role in ELICE’s growth and outreach.

Includes all Standard benefits plus participation in committee discussions and decision-making opportunities.

Initial fee: $25 · Monthly fee: $10

Board Membership
$10

Renews monthly

For active members ready to take a leadership role in ELICE’s growth and outreach.

Includes all Standard benefits plus participation in committee discussions and decision-making opportunities.

Initial fee: $25 · Monthly fee: $10

Initial Executive Board Member Fee
$50

No expiration

Designed for dedicated leaders committed to shaping ELICE’s long-term vision and community impact.

Includes all Board benefits plus executive voting privileges, strategic planning input, and recognition at official events.

Initial fee: $50 · Monthly fee: $30

Executive Board Membership
$30

Renews monthly

Designed for dedicated leaders committed to shaping ELICE’s long-term vision and community impact.

Includes all Board benefits plus executive voting privileges, strategic planning input, and recognition at official events.

Initial fee: $50 · Monthly fee: $30

Annual Standard Membership
$60

Valid until March 23, 2027

Perfect for supporters who want to stay connected and contribute to ELICE’s mission.


Includes general membership benefits, access to member updates, and invitations to community events.

Initial fee: $20 ·
Monthly fee: $5
Annual fee: $60

Annual Board Membership
$120

Valid until March 23, 2027

For active members ready to take a leadership role in ELICE’s growth and outreach.

Includes all Standard benefits plus participation in committee discussions and decision-making opportunities.

Initial fee: $25 ·
Monthly fee: $10
Annual fee: $120

Annual Executive Board Membership
$360

Valid until March 23, 2027

Designed for dedicated leaders committed to shaping ELICE’s long-term vision and community impact.

Includes all Board benefits plus executive voting privileges, strategic planning input, and recognition at official events.

Initial fee: $50 ·
Monthly fee: $30
Annual fee: $360

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

No expiration

This is for members who want to pay a little extra each month or less than their minimum fee.

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