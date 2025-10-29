ELICE, Inc's Memberships

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About the memberships
No expiration
Perfect for supporters who want to stay connected and contribute to ELICE’s mission.
Includes general membership benefits, access to member updates, and invitations to community events.
Initial fee: $20 ·
Monthly fee: $5
Renews monthly
Perfect for supporters who want to stay connected and contribute to ELICE’s mission.
Includes general membership benefits, access to member updates, and invitations to community events.
Initial fee: $20 · Monthly fee: $5
No expiration
For active members ready to take a leadership role in ELICE’s growth and outreach.
Includes all Standard benefits plus participation in committee discussions and decision-making opportunities.
Initial fee: $25 · Monthly fee: $10
Renews monthly
For active members ready to take a leadership role in ELICE’s growth and outreach.
Includes all Standard benefits plus participation in committee discussions and decision-making opportunities.
Initial fee: $25 · Monthly fee: $10
No expiration
Designed for dedicated leaders committed to shaping ELICE’s long-term vision and community impact.
Includes all Board benefits plus executive voting privileges, strategic planning input, and recognition at official events.
Initial fee: $50 · Monthly fee: $30
Renews monthly
Designed for dedicated leaders committed to shaping ELICE’s long-term vision and community impact.
Includes all Board benefits plus executive voting privileges, strategic planning input, and recognition at official events.
Initial fee: $50 · Monthly fee: $30
Valid until March 23, 2027
Perfect for supporters who want to stay connected and contribute to ELICE’s mission.
Includes general membership benefits, access to member updates, and invitations to community events.
Initial fee: $20 ·
Monthly fee: $5
Annual fee: $60
Valid until March 23, 2027
For active members ready to take a leadership role in ELICE’s growth and outreach.
Includes all Standard benefits plus participation in committee discussions and decision-making opportunities.
Initial fee: $25 ·
Monthly fee: $10
Annual fee: $120
Valid until March 23, 2027
Designed for dedicated leaders committed to shaping ELICE’s long-term vision and community impact.
Includes all Board benefits plus executive voting privileges, strategic planning input, and recognition at official events.
Initial fee: $50 ·
Monthly fee: $30
Annual fee: $360
No expiration
This is for members who want to pay a little extra each month or less than their minimum fee.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!