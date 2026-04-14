Elise Wolff 2026 Spring Carnival Auction

Private Wine Class for up to 20 People





- Valid for in-store redemption only





- All attendees must be 21 years old





- 6 week lead time required from request date to event date





- Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year





- Minimum attendee requirement is 10 people





- Wines included in packages cannot be substituted





Expires: December 1, 2026





Estimated Value: $600



