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Elise Wolff PTA

About this event

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Elise Wolff 2026 Spring Carnival Auction

2 Night Stay at Caesars Palace #1 item
2 Night Stay at Caesars Palace #1
$250

Starting bid

Two (2) complimentary nights, deluxe room accommodations, with complimentary resort fees. 


Subject to normal hotel availability, non-transferable, has no cash value and the reservations must be made in advance by email. 


Expires: April 2027 


Blackout dates: New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and Super Bowl Sunday


Estimated Value: $500

2 Night Stay at Caesars Palace #2 item
2 Night Stay at Caesars Palace #2
$250

Starting bid

Two (2) complimentary nights, deluxe room accommodations, with complimentary resort fees. 


Subject to normal hotel availability, non-transferable, has no cash value and the reservations must be made in advance by email. 


Expires: April 2027 


Blackout dates: New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and Super Bowl Sunday


Estimated Value: $500

$250 Dining Credit to Caesars Palace item
$250 Dining Credit to Caesars Palace
$125

Starting bid

$250 dining credit, excluding gratuity, to any of the following restaurants at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas:


Peter Luger | Stanton Social Italian | Hell’s Kitchen | Amalfia | Nobu | Brasserie B 


Expires: April 2027


Blackout Dates: New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Super Bowl Sunday

2 Spa Day Passes at Qua Spa, Caesars Palace item
2 Spa Day Passes at Qua Spa, Caesars Palace
$150

Starting bid

Two (2) Spa Day Passes at Qua Spa, Caesars Palace.


Expires: April 2027


Blackout Dates: New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Super Bowl Sunday


Estimated Value: $300

2 50-Minute Massage Treatments at Qua Spa item
2 50-Minute Massage Treatments at Qua Spa
$350

Starting bid

Two (2) 50 minute massage treatments at Qua Spa, Caesars Palace.


Expires: April 2027


Blackout Dates: New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Super Bowl Sunday


Estimated Value: $1000

Private Wine Class for up to 20 People item
Private Wine Class for up to 20 People
$300

Starting bid

Private Wine Class for up to 20 People


- Valid for in-store redemption only


- All attendees must be 21 years old


- 6 week lead time required from request date to event date


- Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year


- Minimum attendee requirement is 10 people


- Wines included in packages cannot be substituted 


Expires: December 1, 2026


Estimated Value: $600


Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience item
Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience
$200

Starting bid

Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience


- Eight (8) bottles of international wines exclusively imported & offered by Vinera Wine Society


- 90 minute presentation with a private wine consultant


- Group of 12 people


- Offer is valid based on consultant's availability


- Minimum attendee requirement is 10 people


- Wines included in packages cannot be substituted 



Estimated Value: $399


Four Center View Tickets to BattleBots Destruct-a-thon item
Four Center View Tickets to BattleBots Destruct-a-thon
$200

Starting bid

Four Center View Tickets to BattleBots Destruct-a-thon


- To redeem tickets, allow 48 hours notice prior to the show you wish to attend



Expires: July 2026


Estimated Value: $400


Complimentary One Week Coding Camp item
Complimentary One Week Coding Camp
$250

Starting bid

Complimentary One Week of Coding Camp at The Coder School


Fun, guided week-long coding camps where kids turn ideas into finished projects. Learn at your own pace in a small group and build games, animation, robotics, and more - then share what you made. No experience required.



Estimated Value: $529


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