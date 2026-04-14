Elise Wolff 2026 Spring Carnival Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Two (2) complimentary nights, deluxe room accommodations, with complimentary resort fees.
Subject to normal hotel availability, non-transferable, has no cash value and the reservations must be made in advance by email.
Expires: April 2027
Blackout dates: New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and Super Bowl Sunday
Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
Two (2) complimentary nights, deluxe room accommodations, with complimentary resort fees.
Subject to normal hotel availability, non-transferable, has no cash value and the reservations must be made in advance by email.
Expires: April 2027
Blackout dates: New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and Super Bowl Sunday
Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
$250 dining credit, excluding gratuity, to any of the following restaurants at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas:
Peter Luger | Stanton Social Italian | Hell’s Kitchen | Amalfia | Nobu | Brasserie B
Expires: April 2027
Blackout Dates: New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Super Bowl Sunday
Starting bid
Two (2) Spa Day Passes at Qua Spa, Caesars Palace.
Expires: April 2027
Blackout Dates: New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Super Bowl Sunday
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Two (2) 50 minute massage treatments at Qua Spa, Caesars Palace.
Expires: April 2027
Blackout Dates: New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Super Bowl Sunday
Estimated Value: $1000
Starting bid
Private Wine Class for up to 20 People
- Valid for in-store redemption only
- All attendees must be 21 years old
- 6 week lead time required from request date to event date
- Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year
- Minimum attendee requirement is 10 people
- Wines included in packages cannot be substituted
Expires: December 1, 2026
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience
- Eight (8) bottles of international wines exclusively imported & offered by Vinera Wine Society
- 90 minute presentation with a private wine consultant
- Group of 12 people
- Offer is valid based on consultant's availability
- Minimum attendee requirement is 10 people
- Wines included in packages cannot be substituted
Estimated Value: $399
Starting bid
Four Center View Tickets to BattleBots Destruct-a-thon
- To redeem tickets, allow 48 hours notice prior to the show you wish to attend
Expires: July 2026
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
Complimentary One Week of Coding Camp at The Coder School
Fun, guided week-long coding camps where kids turn ideas into finished projects. Learn at your own pace in a small group and build games, animation, robotics, and more - then share what you made. No experience required.
Estimated Value: $529
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