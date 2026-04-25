Poway Wrestling Foundation

Hosted by

Poway Wrestling Foundation

About this event

Elite End of Season Banquet

14134 Midland Rd

Poway, CA 92064, USA

Wrestler Ticket
Free

Enjoy a catered dinner with the Poway Elite Family.

Wrestler Ticket (Multiple Registered Kids from Same Family)
Free

This ticket is for families with multiple registered elite athletes only.

Enjoy a catered dinner with the Poway Elite Family.

Wrestler Ticket (Multiple Registered Kids from Same Family)
Free

This ticket is for families with multiple registered elite athletes only.

Enjoy a catered dinner with the Poway Elite Family.

Guest #1
Free

Enjoy a catered dinner with the Poway Elite Family.

Guest #2
Free

Enjoy a catered dinner with the Poway Elite Family.

Additional Guest
$15

Enjoy a catered dinner with the Poway Elite Family.

Optional Coach's Gift Donation
Pay what you can

Optional contribution to coach's gifts to show our appreciation for their endless energy and dedication to our youth athletes.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!