Elite End of Season Banquet

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Enjoy a catered dinner with the Poway Elite Family.
This ticket is for families with multiple registered elite athletes only.
Enjoy a catered dinner with the Poway Elite Family.
This ticket is for families with multiple registered elite athletes only.
Enjoy a catered dinner with the Poway Elite Family.
Enjoy a catered dinner with the Poway Elite Family.
Enjoy a catered dinner with the Poway Elite Family.
Enjoy a catered dinner with the Poway Elite Family.
Optional contribution to coach's gifts to show our appreciation for their endless energy and dedication to our youth athletes.
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