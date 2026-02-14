Elite Horse Sponsorship

Max was one of the first horses to come to Bella Terra Stables in 2020. He came to us after spending more than 15 years faithfully working in riding lesson programs, until asthma made it too hard for him to continue in that role. Now retired, this hearty Haflinger brings his cheeky personality and endless love of food into a new kind of work, connecting with individuals who see a little of themselves in his stubborn spirit and big appetite. With Max, they learn that even when life forces you to slow down, you can still matter, still belong, and still be deeply loved.