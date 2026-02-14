Elite Horse Sponsorship

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Cannonball is a retired Pittsburgh Mounted Police horse whose career ended sooner than expected due to arthritis, making it impossible for him to continue working on hard pavement. After years of loyal service, he found a new home and a new purpose at Bella Terra Stables. Now, instead of managing chaos, he offers calm. Instead of standing between danger and the public, he stands beside individuals who need grounding, safety, and quiet understanding. With his gentle spirit and love of hugs, he has quickly become a favorite among clients and staff alike, proof that even in retirement, a hero’s heart still shines.
Special is a beautiful soul whose name could not be more fitting. Once a talented level 4 dressage horse, his career came to an unexpected end after an injury forced him into retirement. Now, instead of performing in the arena, he shares his quiet grace and gentle presence with everyone who meets him at Bella Terra Stables. Special has a way of making people feel truly seen, valued, and safe—reminding us that even when a dream changes, beauty and purpose can still shine through.
Bosley is a handsome, big-hearted gelding whose quiet bravery shines through every day. Forced to retire from his life as a lesson horse due to a debilitating hock injury, he lives with considerable pain, yet meets the world with remarkable courage and gentle compassion. His sweet demeanor and steady presence remind everyone who meets him what true resilience looks like; proof that even in hardship, kindness and connection can still lead the way.
Max was one of the first horses to come to Bella Terra Stables in 2020. He came to us after spending more than 15 years faithfully working in riding lesson programs, until asthma made it too hard for him to continue in that role. Now retired, this hearty Haflinger brings his cheeky personality and endless love of food into a new kind of work, connecting with individuals who see a little of themselves in his stubborn spirit and big appetite. With Max, they learn that even when life forces you to slow down, you can still matter, still belong, and still be deeply loved.
Dylan’s journey to Bella Terra Stables began after a severe leg injury left him on stall rest for two and a half long years and ended his time in a lesson riding program. When he was no longer able to work, we welcomed him into his forever home, where he is now rediscovering life beyond the stall walls. It took time for him to adjust to being part of a herd again, but his incredible adaptability and curious spirit are quickly shining through. Dylan is proving that even an old horse can learn new tricks, and that healing, growth, and purpose can always be found again.
Ariel is our gorgeous Welsh Pony who came to Bella Terra Stables in the spring of 2024 and quickly embraced her new role in purposeful retirement. Living with diabetes, Cushing’s, and blindness in her left eye, Ariel shows incredible strength and resilience every day. Once a beloved lesson horse, she has transitioned beautifully into working with children on the ground, where her sweet nature, gentle compassion, and occasionally stubborn pony personality make her both endearing and unforgettable.
Meet Stella, our sweet New Zealand Pony with a heart far bigger than her small frame. After spending much of her life teaching children how to ride, she is now joyfully retired and sharing her gifts in a new way at Bella Terra Stables. Though she can be a little anxious at times, Stella has an uncanny ability to sense exactly what a person needs and quietly offer it; whether that’s comfort, courage, or simply her gentle presence. With her big heart and tender soul, she continues to touch lives in the most meaningful ways.
LittleBit, our Miniature, may be small in size, but she has a mighty spirit and an even bigger heart. Rescued from a situation of severe neglect, her hooves were once so overgrown they curled upward, making it painful for her to walk. Today, this feisty yet loving little mare has risen beautifully into her new life, choosing her people carefully and forming deep, meaningful bonds with those she trusts. LittleBit is living proof that healing is possible, and that in the arena of the heart, size truly doesn’t matter.
Fiona, a Connemara Pony, is a gifted athlete who spent many years competing across Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, showcasing her strength, heart, and talent in the show ring. Now on a well-earned break from her competitive career, she has stepped into a beautiful new role as a therapy partner at Bella Terra Stables. With her remarkable intuition and calm presence, Fiona seems to know exactly when someone needs her most, offering comfort, confidence, and quiet encouragement to everyone she meets.
Meet Dolly, our newest rescue and a truly special soul. This gentle Haflinger Cross mare may be blind, but she navigates the world with remarkable trust, grace, and heart. Dolly’s sweetness is felt the moment you’re near her. She leans into connection, listens deeply, and reminds us all that sight isn’t what creates understanding. In her quiet, courageous way, Dolly is already teaching us about resilience, trust, and the beauty of slowing down and being present.
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