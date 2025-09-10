Elite Legacy Fund, Inc Memberships 2025

Family Membership
$300

2 adults, 1 funded athlete. Eligible for up to 100% funding- 1 vote on organizational matters. Volunteer requirements apply.

Family Membership plus Additional Athlete
$550

Family membership plus 1 additional funded athlete. Must reside in same household and be immediate family member. Eligible for up to 100% funding. No Additional votes. Volunteer requirements apply.

Athlete Membership
$150

Eligible for up to 50% funding. No voting rights. Volunteer requirements apply.

Non-member
free

Eligible for up to 25% funding. No voting rights. Volunteer requirements apply.

