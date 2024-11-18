Elite Mountain Volleyball Club Sponsor Auction

Club Sponsor: Determined through a live auction: Enjoy featured placement with a large logo in the center of our travel shirts, listed and pinned as our club sponsor on social media pages, tagged in team posts, thanked in team highlight videos. Your business will be mentioned anytime we have a chance to mention our gratitude to you and your business for supporting our girls as the Club Sponsor. Exclusive opportunities to participate in club events including to be able to name an end-of-season award (such as “player of the year” or “most improved”).

