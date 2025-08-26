Little League Baseball Inc

Hosted by

Little League Baseball Inc

About this event

Elite Softball Purse Bingo

12 Club Rd

Stafford, CT 06076, USA

General Admission
$40

🎟️ $40 per seat – Includes:
• 10 Bingo cards
• Bingo dauber
• Door prize ticket

Door Prize Sponsor
$50

🎁 Door Prize Sponsor – $50 (Seeking 2–3)
• Signage at event & next to items
• Recognition when winners are drawn
Items revealed once sponsor confirmed!

Designer Bag Sponsor
$100

👜 Bag Sponsor – $100 (Seeking 11)
• Signage at event & next to sponsored purse
• Recognition during Bingo round
Bag revealed once sponsor confirmed!

Raffle ticket
$2

one raffle ticket

Raffle ticket 5
$5

5 raffle tickets

Raffle tickets 10
$10

10 raffle tickets

Raffle tickets 25
$20

25 raffle tickets

Extra cards
$2

Extra ticket per purchase of your choice

Add a donation for Little League Baseball Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!