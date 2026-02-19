Queen City Sertoma

Hosted by

Queen City Sertoma

About this event

2026 Elixir Mixer- Bar Participant

2340 Grand St

Springfield, MO 65802, USA

1 Drink Entry item
1 Drink Entry
$25

1 Drink Entry – $25

Covers your primary cocktail submission for the competition.


Includes event recognition and a full serving station.


*Ingredients, batching, and judging samples are provided by the participant.


2 Drink Entries item
2 Drink Entries
$75

2 Drink Entry Fee – $75

Covers both cocktail submissions for the competition.


Includes event recognition and a full serving station.


*Participants supply ingredients, batching, and judging samples for each drink.

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