2026 Elixir Mixer- Bar Participant

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About this event
1 Drink Entry – $25
Covers your primary cocktail submission for the competition.
Includes event recognition and a full serving station.
*Ingredients, batching, and judging samples are provided by the participant.
2 Drink Entry Fee – $75
Covers both cocktail submissions for the competition.
Includes event recognition and a full serving station.
*Participants supply ingredients, batching, and judging samples for each drink.
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