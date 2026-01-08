Elizabeth Clark’s Retirement Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
• Includes full access to the event
• Open bar throughout the evening
• Contribution toward a special retirement gift for Elizabeth
Can’t join us in person but still want to honor Elizabeth?
This allows you to show your love and appreciation even if you are unable to attend the celebration.
Your generous contribution will go toward:
• Elizabeth’s retirement gift
• Enhancing the celebration in her honor
Please note: This is a donation-only option and does **not** include admission to the event.
Your thoughtful support and well-wishes will be shared with Elizabeth as part of her retirement tributes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!