Casino Night 2025 Silent Auction

Bavaria’s Best Christmas Markets: Nuremberg & Munich

Guided Tours of Christmas Markets in Nuremberg and Munich with 6-Night Stay, and Roundtrip Airfare for 2

This Experience for 2 Includes:

· Guided Christkindlesmarkt Tour including Tastings

· 3 nights at a 4-star hotel in Nuremberg in a Standard Double Room including breakfast

· Guided Christmas Market Tour in Munich including Gingerbread

· 3 nights at a 4-star hotel in Munich in a Standard Double Room including breakfast

· Roundtrip economy airfare for 2

· Winspire booking and concierge service

World famous Christmas Markets of Nuremberg and Munich: The Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg is to Christmas markets what Oktoberfest is to folk festivals. Often regarded as the most famous Christmas market in the world, its history spans nearly 400 years, though the exact origins remain a mystery. In contrast, Munich boasts a variety of Christmas markets scattered across the city, and on a guided tour, you’ll explore four of the most popular ones.

Nuremberg: Guided Christkindlesmarkt Tour including Tastings

The famous Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt attracts visitors from all over the globe. With around 200 beautifully decorated wooden stalls, it captivates over 2 million guests, immersing them in a magical pre-Christmas atmosphere filled with enchanting scents, delicious treats, and traditional Franconian Christmas decorations. On your guided tour, you’ll discover what makes Christkindlesmarkt so special. You’ll be led through the festive booths, meeting both traditional vendors and new arrivals, while learning about the history and stories behind the market. Along the way, you’ll savor classic treats like Bratwurst, Lebkuchen (gingerbread), and Glühwein (mulled wine), as well as some exciting new culinary creations. This tour offers a great overview of the market, giving you the perfect foundation to continue exploring on your own afterward.

The tour runs in nearly all-weather conditions, so please dress appropriately. Culinary stops may be adjusted based on the weather. Minimum participants: 6.

3-Night Stay in Nuremberg

Experience the charm of Nuremberg with a stay in a 4-star hotel, where modern amenities meet historic beauty. Nestled in the heart of the city, you're just steps away from iconic attractions like the Nuremberg Castle, the Old Town, and the world-famous Christmas markets.

Munich: Christmas Markets Tour

Munich boasts a wide variety of Christmas markets to explore. During your day tour, you’ll be guided by a local expert through the Christkindlmarkt at Marienplatz, visit the enchanting crib market, discover the popular Medieval Market near Odeonsplatz, and even stroll through the Christmas village in the royal Residenz’s palace courtyard. As part of the tour, you'll have the chance to taste the traditional seasonal treat, Lebkuchen (gingerbread cake).

Once the tour concludes, you can continue your Christmas market adventure, as there are many more to explore in Munich.

3-Night Stay in Munich

Discover the best of Munich with a stay in a 4-star hotel, ideally located in the city's vibrant center. You'll enjoy easy access to top attractions like Marienplatz, the English Garden, and the historic Hofbräuhaus. After a day of exploring, enjoy the best of Bavarian hospitality.

Airfare

This package includes roundtrip economy class service for two from any major metropolitan airport, in the contiguous United States. Subject to availability. Airfare taxes and a $25 per person processing fee are the responsibility of the purchaser. Business and First-Class upgrades are available at the time of booking for an additional fee. Use of frequent flyer miles for upgrades is dependent on specific ticket restrictions as determined by the airline’s frequent flyer program.

Travel available: November 28, 2025 – December 23, 2025, and November 27, 2026 – December 23, 2026. Blackout Dates: Big trade shows in Munich

WINSPIRE PACKAGE REDEMPTION:

Winspire Travel packages and experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date. The actual travel date must occur within two years of the purchase date.

WINSPIRE BOOKING & CONCIERGE SERVICES:

Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. We will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. Included within our services, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests as a full-service travel agency.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable.

Certificates cannot be resold or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Ground transportation is the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise stated.