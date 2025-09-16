Casino Night 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
125 Oakland St, Wellesley, MA 02481, USA
Starting bid
Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood
Enjoy the best of the Berkshires with this wonderful Tanglewood experience. Two lawn seats await you at Tanglewood to see the Boston Symphony Orchestra with a delightful lunch or supper under the stars. This package includes a beautifully-stocked wicker picnic basket to enhance your outdoor dining, along with the engaging book:
“Boston Symphony Orchestra: Behind-The-Scenes Picture of One of the foremost orchestras in the world”.
The Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) is an American orchestra based in Boston, Massachusetts. It is the second-oldest of the five major American symphony orchestras commonly referred to as the “Big Five”. This book is an intimate, moving, dramatic story about the musicians in a great orchestra who make music come alive in performance and recording. From rehearsal to performance, from back-corridor talk to at-home life, from Boston to New York to Tanglewood, here is an intimate, behind-the-scenes picture of one of the foremost orchestras in the world.
Donor and high bidder will choose a mutually convenient time and date!
Donated by Carolan Vaughn Value: $150
Starting bid
This very interactive and slightly overindulgent experience in all-things cheese is hosted in your home by second generation Cheesemonger, Brad Wasik. Each class typically includes a “Cheese 101” tutorial followed by extensive tasting of multiple cheeses from different cheese families, paired with red and white wines.
Brad was born into the business and raised in the back room of the family cheese shop. He has devoted his life to the knowledge of procuring, ripening and selling fine cheese. In addition to scouring the globe for the world’s greatest products, the Wasik Family has developed a wine selection to echo the quality and integrity of the cheeses behind the counter. The main goal at the shop is to use their years of experience in the food and wine business to create perfect matches and pairings of cheese and wine in a relaxed and unpretentious setting.
The fine print - Event must be scheduled on a mutually agreeable day and be scheduled within 12 months of event.
Brad Wasik
Cheesemonger / Wine Director / Owner
Wasik’s
The Cheese Shop
61 Central Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
Donated by Tom & Lauren Cronin Value $1400
Starting bid
A Round of Golf for three, hosted by CRCC member, Robert Albertelli at the Charles River Country Club. Established in 1921 and designed by Donald Ross, Charles River Country Club prides itself on its membership, golf history and high level of service for the past 100 years. You know you've wanted to try this course - here is your chance to experience the beautiful greens with a gregarious host while supporting the Elizabeth Seton Residence! Your outing includes a cart and lunch.
The Fine Print: round of golf to be scheduled and coordinated with the host at a mutually agreeable time for the 2026 season.
Donated by
Laura Black, and Robert and Mary Albertelli
Starting bid
Its a great time to shop for that special someone, or treat yourself! Anyone will be dazzled by this beautiful 14k white gold, all diamond heart pendant with 20 full cut round diamonds weighing 85ct on an 18" 14k white gold chain. This piece is simply exquisite!
Donated by Donna DePrisco, DePrisco Jewelers, Wellesley Value $1850
Starting bid
Bavaria’s Best Christmas Markets: Nuremberg & Munich
Guided Tours of Christmas Markets in Nuremberg and Munich with 6-Night Stay, and Roundtrip Airfare for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes:
· Guided Christkindlesmarkt Tour including Tastings
· 3 nights at a 4-star hotel in Nuremberg in a Standard Double Room including breakfast
· Guided Christmas Market Tour in Munich including Gingerbread
· 3 nights at a 4-star hotel in Munich in a Standard Double Room including breakfast
· Roundtrip economy airfare for 2
· Winspire booking and concierge service
World famous Christmas Markets of Nuremberg and Munich: The Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg is to Christmas markets what Oktoberfest is to folk festivals. Often regarded as the most famous Christmas market in the world, its history spans nearly 400 years, though the exact origins remain a mystery. In contrast, Munich boasts a variety of Christmas markets scattered across the city, and on a guided tour, you’ll explore four of the most popular ones.
Nuremberg: Guided Christkindlesmarkt Tour including Tastings
The famous Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt attracts visitors from all over the globe. With around 200 beautifully decorated wooden stalls, it captivates over 2 million guests, immersing them in a magical pre-Christmas atmosphere filled with enchanting scents, delicious treats, and traditional Franconian Christmas decorations. On your guided tour, you’ll discover what makes Christkindlesmarkt so special. You’ll be led through the festive booths, meeting both traditional vendors and new arrivals, while learning about the history and stories behind the market. Along the way, you’ll savor classic treats like Bratwurst, Lebkuchen (gingerbread), and Glühwein (mulled wine), as well as some exciting new culinary creations. This tour offers a great overview of the market, giving you the perfect foundation to continue exploring on your own afterward.
The tour runs in nearly all-weather conditions, so please dress appropriately. Culinary stops may be adjusted based on the weather. Minimum participants: 6.
3-Night Stay in Nuremberg
Experience the charm of Nuremberg with a stay in a 4-star hotel, where modern amenities meet historic beauty. Nestled in the heart of the city, you're just steps away from iconic attractions like the Nuremberg Castle, the Old Town, and the world-famous Christmas markets.
Munich: Christmas Markets Tour
Munich boasts a wide variety of Christmas markets to explore. During your day tour, you’ll be guided by a local expert through the Christkindlmarkt at Marienplatz, visit the enchanting crib market, discover the popular Medieval Market near Odeonsplatz, and even stroll through the Christmas village in the royal Residenz’s palace courtyard. As part of the tour, you'll have the chance to taste the traditional seasonal treat, Lebkuchen (gingerbread cake).
Once the tour concludes, you can continue your Christmas market adventure, as there are many more to explore in Munich.
3-Night Stay in Munich
Discover the best of Munich with a stay in a 4-star hotel, ideally located in the city's vibrant center. You'll enjoy easy access to top attractions like Marienplatz, the English Garden, and the historic Hofbräuhaus. After a day of exploring, enjoy the best of Bavarian hospitality.
Airfare
This package includes roundtrip economy class service for two from any major metropolitan airport, in the contiguous United States. Subject to availability. Airfare taxes and a $25 per person processing fee are the responsibility of the purchaser. Business and First-Class upgrades are available at the time of booking for an additional fee. Use of frequent flyer miles for upgrades is dependent on specific ticket restrictions as determined by the airline’s frequent flyer program.
Travel available: November 28, 2025 – December 23, 2025, and November 27, 2026 – December 23, 2026. Blackout Dates: Big trade shows in Munich
WINSPIRE PACKAGE REDEMPTION:
Winspire Travel packages and experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date. The actual travel date must occur within two years of the purchase date.
WINSPIRE BOOKING & CONCIERGE SERVICES:
Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. We will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. Included within our services, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests as a full-service travel agency.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable.
Certificates cannot be resold or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Ground transportation is the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise stated.
Starting bid
First Turn Tickets on Friday and Saturday for the 2026 Kentucky Derby, VIP Fast Access Pass, All-Inclusive Concessions, Event Transfers, 3-Night Stay, and Roundtrip Airfare for 2
This Experience for 2 Includes:
The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic horse racing events in the world. With its rich history, colorful traditions like the mint julep and extravagant hats, the Derby has become a celebration of sportsmanship, style, and southern hospitality. It's not just a race; it's a spectacle that captures the heart and spirit of Kentucky.
Kentucky Oaks
Enjoy 2 First Turn covered tickets (reserved stadium-style seating in sections 1001-1004, 2001-2004) with All-Inclusive concessions, to the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 1, 2026. The Kentucky Oaks is a renowned horse race held annually at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, the day before the Kentucky Derby. Exclusively for three-year-old fillies, it features the top female thoroughbreds vying for a prestigious title in front of an enthusiastic crowd. The event is a vibrant celebration of excitement, fashion, and camaraderie, honoring the elegance and power of the horses and their jockeys.
Kentucky Derby
Enjoy 2 First Turn covered tickets (reserved stadium-style seating in sections 1001-1004, 2001-2004) with All-Inclusive concessions, to the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The Kentucky Derby is a Grade I stakes race for thoroughbreds, held annually in Louisville, Kentucky. Known as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" due to its thrilling duration, it’s also called "The Run for the Roses" for the blanket of roses draped over the winner. As the first leg of the Triple Crown, it attracts over 155,000 fans each year. In 2026, the Kentucky Derby will celebrate its 152nd running.
VIP Fast Access Pass
This will allow for faster and more secure access to Churchill Downs’ gates.
Hotel Accommodations
Enjoy a 3-night stay (check-in Thursday, April 30; check out Sunday, May 3, 2026) including daily continental breakfast for 2 at the Hawthorne Suites, Holiday Inn Express or comparable hotel, subject to availability.
Ground Transportation
Enjoy round-trip transfers between your hotel and both events.
Airfare
This package includes roundtrip economy class service for two from any major metropolitan airport, in the contiguous United States. Subject to availability. Airfare taxes and a $25 per person processing fee are the responsibility of the purchaser. Business and First-Class upgrades are available at the time of booking for an additional fee. Use of frequent flyer miles for upgrades is dependent on specific ticket restrictions as determined by the airline’s frequent flyer program.
WINSPIRE PACKAGE REDEMPTION:
If the event were to be canceled or held without spectators, it will be honored for the following year.
WINSPIRE BOOKING & CONCIERGE SERVICES:
Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. We will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. Included within our services, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests as a full-service travel agency.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable.
Certificates cannot be resold or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Ground transportation is the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise stated.
Starting bid
This beautifully framed Marc Chagall Lithograph has been a treasured family piece, carefully displayed in a private home. It has generously been made available for this event so you have the opportunity to enjoy this lithograph in your own home for years to come.
Artist: Marc Chagall (1887-1985)
Title: Then Moses Assembled All Of The Congregation Of The Children Of Israel; And Said Unto Them, "These Are The Words Which The Lord Hath Commanded That Yee Should Do Them" From the Exodus Series c. 1966
Catalog Reference: Mourlot 463, Cramer 64 XX, Plate XX of 24 plates
Provenance: Galerie D'orsay, Boston, MA
Medium: Color Lithograph on wove paper bearing the Arches block letter watermark
Signed by Artist: From the unsigned edition of 250 on Arches
Image Size: 17 3/4" x 13 1/8*, Sheet Size: 19 7/8" x 14 1/2*
Frame: Archivally framed
Condition: Both frame and artwork are in excellent condition with no visible damage. Value $2500
Starting bid
Shop Wellesley! We love our local merchants and know you will enjoy this shopping spree just in time for the holidays.
This auction item includes the following gift cards:
$150 Roche Brothers Grocery
$250 Budget Blinds of Wellesley
$50 Green's Hardware
$50 London Harness
$30 Wellesley Bakery & Cafe and a Queen of Hearts Bedazzled Clutch Purse.
Donated by Roche Bros, Green’s Hardware, London Harness, Budget Blinds of Wellesley and Wellesley Bakery Cafe Value: $550
Starting bid
Its time to treat yourself or a friend with 3 classes of your choice at YogaSix on Linden Street, Wellesley. Or invite two friends and try a class together! Includes a Y6 water bottle and signature Y6 tank shirt along with a Yoga mat & bag. With all that inspiration, you just might use the $150 Amazon card for more workout and wellness equipment (or not!!)
Donated by Yoga6 and 2 Friends of ESR Value $300
Starting bid
Our residents are sharing their talents with you by donating their hand-painted, tastefully framed art of the season. The warm autumnal colors of this tree will be a great addition to your Fall décor! This 8 1/2" x 11" piece was created by painting with broccoli for the distinctive leafy foliage result. Made with love, for you!
Donated by Rosemary F. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Our residents are sharing their talents with you by donating their hand-painted, tastefully framed art of the season. The warm autumnal colors of this tree will be a great addition to your Fall décor! This 8 1/2" x 11" piece was created by painting with broccoli for the distinctive leafy foliage result. Made with love, for you!
Donated by Joyce M. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Who doesn't love a restaurant with a dessert list as long as the main menu?! The Cheesecake Factory is the place for you. Your $100 gift card is welcome at any Cheesecake Factory location. Craving a walk and donut indulgence? Use your $130 "Underground Donut Tour" gift card for a fun excursion in Boston or numerous other cities! Tours include two hours of guided fun with a bit of history and sampling plenty of incredible donuts! Good for any tour, including the Boston holiday season donut tour!
Donated by Multiple Friends of ESR Value: $230
Starting bid
A lovely bottle of robust red wine awaits you from
Ca la Bionda. Enjoy for yourself or give an elegant gift that is perfect for Fall. Pairs nicely with an engaging book from Wellesley Books as you curl up in your favorite chair! Use your $100 gift card to select the perfect books for a cozy Autumn Night!
About the Wine:
'Ravazzol' Amarone della Valpolicella Classico DOCG. Grapes: Corvina, Corvinone
2019 was a great vintage, deep black forest fruit hot with cherry and fig, creating an unusual spicy character that really works in a wine of such huge intensity. It is excellent with very strong dishes such as rib-eye with a reduction of balsamic. Organic vineyard, vegan friendly.
Donated by Philip Minervino, Lower Falls Wine, and an ESR Friend Value $180
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!