Elizabeth's Closet's Shop

Elizabeth's Closet Mesh Cap

Port Authority® Flexfit® 110 Mesh Cap with the Elizabeth's Closet rose embroidered on the left panel — a small, meaningful mark you carry with you.





Structured front, breathable mesh back, one-size flexfit construction. Available in Heather Silver/Black and Heather Graphite/Black.





Every purchase directly supports Elizabeth's Closet and the families we serve.

Wear the mission. 🌹