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Elizabeth's Closet

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Elizabeth's Closet

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Elizabeth's Closet's Shop

Elizabeth's Closet Mesh Cap item
Elizabeth's Closet Mesh Cap
$30

Elizabeth's Closet Mesh Cap

Port Authority® Flexfit® 110 Mesh Cap with the Elizabeth's Closet rose embroidered on the left panel — a small, meaningful mark you carry with you.


Structured front, breathable mesh back, one-size flexfit construction. Available in Heather Silver/Black and Heather Graphite/Black.


Every purchase directly supports Elizabeth's Closet and the families we serve.

Wear the mission. 🌹

Elizabeth's Closet Women's Golf Polo item
Elizabeth's Closet Women's Golf Polo
$35

Elizabeth's Closet Women's Golf Polo

Port Authority® Dry Zone® UV Micro-Mesh Sleeveless Polo in black, featuring the Elizabeth's Closet rose embroidered in pink on the left chest.


Lightweight, breathable micro-mesh fabric with UV protection and moisture-wicking performance — built for a day on the course or just a day in the sun.


Every purchase directly supports Elizabeth's Closet and the families we serve.


Wear the mission. 🌹

Elizabeth's Closet Men's Golf Polo item
Elizabeth's Closet Men's Golf Polo
$80

Elizabeth's Closet Men's Golf Polo


Callaway® Polo featuring the Elizabeth's Closet rose embroidered on the left chest. A clean, classic fit built for performance on the course.


Available in Quiet Shade (Grey) and Peacoat Navy, sizes Small through 2XL.


Every purchase directly supports Elizabeth's Closet and the families we serve.


Wear the mission. 🌹

Elizabeth's Closet Women's Long Sleeve Scoop Neck
$60

Elizabeth's Closet Women's Long Sleeve Scoop Neck


OGIO® Command Long Sleeve Scoop Neck in Blacktop, featuring the Elizabeth's Closet rose embroidered on the left chest. A comfortable, fitted layer for cooler days — on the course or off.


Available in sizes Small through XL.

Every purchase directly supports Elizabeth's Closet and the families we serve.


Wear the mission. 🌹

Elizabeth's Closet Sweatshirt
$50

Elizabeth's Closet Sweatshirt

Jerzees® Crewneck Sweatshirt in Athletic Heather, featuring the Elizabeth's Closet rose. A soft, cozy 40% polyester fleece blend — perfect for layering through fall and winter.


Unisex fit, available in sizes Small through XL.


Every purchase directly supports Elizabeth's Closet and the families we serve.


Wear the mission. 🌹

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!