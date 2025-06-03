Elizabeth's Village Shop

Make a bold statement with this powerful black Comfort Colors tee. Featuring the impactful message “Stop the Silence, Stop the Violence,” this shirt supports survivors of domestic violence and raises awareness with every wear. Ultra-soft and garment-dyed for that worn-in feel you love.
Ivory Comfort Colors Tee — “You Are Safe Here” Design
$40
A soft, calming ivory tee with a gentle floral design and the words “You Are Safe Here.” This shirt is a reminder of peace, safety, and belonging—perfect for those who stand with survivors and believe in creating a more compassionate world. Comfort Colors fit, comfort-driven mission.
White Comfort Colors Tee — Elizabeth’s Village Logo
$35
Simple, classic, and full of purpose. This white Comfort Colors tee features the official Elizabeth’s Village logo—a subtle yet strong way to represent our mission of housing, healing, and hope. Perfect for everyday wear, community events, or volunteering.
Elizabeth’s Village x City Roastery Coffee — Ground or Whole
$15
Wake up with purpose. This locally roasted, ethically sourced coffee is part of our partnership with City Roastery. Available in ground or whole bean, every bag supports women and families overcoming crisis. Brew with intention, drink with heart.
Stickers — You are Welcome Here
$2
Perfect for water bottles, laptops, notebooks, or anywhere you want to make a statement.
“You Are Welcome Here” – A vibrant LGBTQ+ affirming message of continuous inclusivity and acceptance.
Stickers — Housing is a Human Right
$2
Perfect for water bottles, laptops, notebooks, or anywhere you want to make a statement.
“Housing is a Human Right” – Advocate for safe, stable housing for all.
Stickers — Love Shouldn't Hurt
$2
Perfect for water bottles, laptops, notebooks, or anywhere you want to make a statement. “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” – A reminder that real love never involves fear or harm.
Add a donation for Elizabeth's Village
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!