Elizabeth's Village's Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $300
Enjoy a day at the races with 4 Grandstand passes to Keeneland’s Fall Meet. Experience the excitement, tradition, and atmosphere of one of Kentucky’s most iconic venues. This package also includes a bottle of Blade and Bow bourbon to make your race day even sweeter.
Starting bid
Value: $2,600
A bourbon lover’s dream! This incredible collection includes six bottles from the legendary Weller bourbon lineup, donated by Jake’s Cigar Bar!
Starting bid
Value: $260
Enjoy a premium bottle of Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series Bourbon, paired with a $100 Jake’s Cigar Bar gift certificate—the perfect combination for a relaxing evening.
Starting bid
Value: $750
Experience flight as it was during the Golden Age of Aviation in a beautifully restored 1946 Fairchild 24. Depart Georgetown Scott County Regional Airport and explore central Kentucky's countryside from a whole new vantage point. Roll the windows down and let the air flow through the cabin. If you're feeling truly adventurous, take the controls and try piloting an aircraft for yourself. Bring a friend if you wish. Can take up to three passengers as long as the total passenger weight is under 420lbs. Duration of flight will be 30-45 minutes. Value: Priceless.
Starting bid
Value: $120
Relax and recharge with a 1-hour Ashiatsu massage from Sole Massage. This unique deep-tissue technique uses the therapist’s feet to provide a relaxing and therapeutic experience.
Starting bid
Value: $225
Capture life’s special moments with a one-hour professional photo session donated by Brianna Loring Photography. Perfect for family photos, couples, or updated portraits.
Starting bid
Value: $115
Stock the fridge with a Kentucky classic! This package includes 5 cases of Ale-8-One cans along with a cooler, making it the perfect setup for your next gathering or tailgate.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Enjoy a distiller’s pick bottle of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon paired with two etched whiskey glasses—perfect for sipping one of Kentucky’s most sought-after bourbons.
Starting bid
Value: $300
Get ready for thrills and family fun! This package includes 4 one-day passes to Kentucky Kingdom plus a family fun basket to enjoy before or after your adventure.
Starting bid
Value: $1,000
Enjoy a peaceful getaway to Red Tail Cabin in the beautiful Red River Gorge. This package includes a 2-night stay in a cozy and scenic retreat surrounded by Kentucky’s breathtaking cliffs, trails, and natural beauty.
Perfect for hikers, adventurers, or anyone looking to unwind in the heart of the Gorge.
Valid for a 2-night stay anytime except holidays. Must be used within one year. Dates subject to availability.
Starting bid
Value: $1,000
Experience the beauty of the Red River Gorge with a relaxing 2-night stay at the Raven Cabin. Surrounded by stunning views, hiking trails, and outdoor adventure, this charming getaway is the perfect place to relax, explore, and recharge.
A perfect escape for couples, friends, or a weekend adventure in one of Kentucky’s most iconic destinations.
Valid for a 2-night stay anytime except holidays. Must be used within one year. Dates subject to availability.
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