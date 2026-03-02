Elizabeth's Village's Gala Silent Auction

Value: $1,000

Enjoy a peaceful getaway to Red Tail Cabin in the beautiful Red River Gorge. This package includes a 2-night stay in a cozy and scenic retreat surrounded by Kentucky’s breathtaking cliffs, trails, and natural beauty.

Perfect for hikers, adventurers, or anyone looking to unwind in the heart of the Gorge.

Valid for a 2-night stay anytime except holidays. Must be used within one year. Dates subject to availability.