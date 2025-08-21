Elk Country Chapter Conservation Banquet

17089 Boot Jack Rd #219

Ridgway, PA 15853, USA

Single Attendee
$70

Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & Meal

Youth Attendee
$60

Includes New/Renew Youth Membership (17 & under) & Meal (must attend with an adult)

Couple Attendee
$115

Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & 2 Meals

Single Sponsor
$295

Includes Sponsor Membership & Meal

New Life Membership Attendee
$1,045

Includes Life Membership & Meal

New Life Membership Attendee (Payment Plan)
$295

Includes Life Membership & Meal

$295 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250

Meal Only
$45

Available to current KECA Members, Life Members, Conservation Partners, Guest or Youth

New/Renew KECA Adult Membership
$25

Adult Membership only (unable to attend)

New/Renew KECA Youth Membership
$15

Youth Membership only (unable to attend)

Sponsor Membership
$250

Sponsor Membership only (unable to attend)

New Life Membership
$1,000

New Life Membership only (unable to attend)

New Life Membership (Payment Plan)
$250

New Life Membership Payment Plan ($250 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250) (unable to attend)

Heritage Partner
$500

Building toward a Conservation Partnership

Early Bird General Raffle (2 for 1) *min. of $20*
$20
Available until Feb 11

2 for 1 special. Spend 100 get 200 worth of General Raffle Tickets.

Purchase $100 worth and receive 1 strip of Top Shelf Tickets

Progressive Raffle (Single Ticket)
$20

Winner will receive a custom KECA Christensen 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.

Progressive (6 for $100)
$100

This is 6 tickets for $100. Can purchase in $100 increments.

Winner will receive a custom KECA Christensen 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.

Pick of the Herd (Single)
$20

See Banquet Letter for more details!

Pick of the Herd (3 for $50)
$50

See Banquet Letter for more details!

Vanguard Corporate Supporter
$1,950
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes; 10 Annual Memberships, 10 Meals.

$600 in General Raffle tickets.

Complimentary Gift for each attendee at your table.

Recognition in Event program and throughout that evening.

Allegiance Corporate Supporter
$2,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes; 10 Annual Memberships, 10 Meals.

$800 in General Raffle tickets.

Complimentary Gift for each attendee at your table.

Recognition in Event program and throughout that evening.

Firearm valued up to $450 (winner to be drawn from your table only).

Legacy Corporate Supporter
$2,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes; 10 Annual Memberships, 10 Meals.

$1000 in General Raffle tickets.

Complimentary Gift for each attendee at your table.

Recognition in Event program and throughout that evening.

Firearm valued up to $800 (winner to be drawn from your table only).

Add a donation for Keystone Elk Country Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!