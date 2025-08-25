Elk Creek Chapter Conservation Banquet

About this event
Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & Meal
Includes New/Renew Youth Membership (10 & under) & Meal (must attend with an adult)
Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & 2 Meals
Includes Sponsor Membership & Meal
Includes Life Membership & Meal
Includes Life Membership & Meal
$315 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250
*Jacket and Plaque will come when full $1000 is paid*
Available to current KECA Members, Life Members, Conservation Partners, or guest
Youth only (10 & under) (must attend with an adult)
Includes 8 meals, 8 KECA Memberships and $100 in General Raffle Tickets for EACH attendee
Includes 12 meals, 12 KECA Memberships and $100 in General Raffle Tickets for EACH attendee
Adult Membership only
Youth Membership only
Sponsor Membership only
New Life Membership only
New Life Membership Payment Plan only ($250 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250)
*Jacket and Plaque will come when full $1000 is paid
2 for 1 special.
Spend $100 get $200 worth of General Raffle Tickets.
For every $100 spent, you will receive 1 strip of Top Shelf tickets
Winner will receive a custom Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.
Winner will receive a custom Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.
Winner will receive the 2026 Banquet Rifle with custom KECA engraving
(Henry "Long Ranger" .308)
Winner will receive the 2026 Banquet Rifle with custom KECA engraving
(Henry "Long Ranger" .308)
$
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