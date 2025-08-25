Keystone Elk Country Alliance

Hosted by

Keystone Elk Country Alliance

About this event

Elk Creek Chapter Conservation Banquet

1 Sassafras Pier

Erie, PA 16507, USA

Single Attendee
$90

Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & Meal

Youth Attendee
$35

Includes New/Renew Youth Membership (10 & under) & Meal (must attend with an adult)

Couple Attendee
$155

Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & 2 Meals

Single Sponsor Attendee
$315

Includes Sponsor Membership & Meal

New Life Membership Attendee
$1,065

Includes Life Membership & Meal

New Life Membership Attendee (Payment Plan)
$315

Includes Life Membership & Meal

$315 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250

*Jacket and Plaque will come when full $1000 is paid*

Adult Meal Only
$65

Available to current KECA Members, Life Members, Conservation Partners, or guest

Youth Meal Only
$20

Youth only (10 & under) (must attend with an adult)

Friends and Family Table (8 person table)
$1,320
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 meals, 8 KECA Memberships and $100 in General Raffle Tickets for EACH attendee

Friends and Family Table (12 person table)
$1,980
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Includes 12 meals, 12 KECA Memberships and $100 in General Raffle Tickets for EACH attendee

New/Renew KECA Adult Membership
$25

Adult Membership only

New/Renew KECA Youth Membership
$15

Youth Membership only

Sponsor Membership
$250

Sponsor Membership only

New Life Membership
$1,000

New Life Membership only

New Life Membership (Payment Plan)
$250

New Life Membership Payment Plan only ($250 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250)

*Jacket and Plaque will come when full $1000 is paid

Early Bird General Raffle (2 for 1) ($20)
$20

2 for 1 special.

Spend $100 get $200 worth of General Raffle Tickets.

For every $100 spent, you will receive 1 strip of Top Shelf tickets

Progressive Raffle ($20) Single Ticket
$20

Winner will receive a custom Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.

Progressive (6 for $100)
$100

Winner will receive a custom Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.

Banquet Rifle ($20) Single Ticket
$20

Winner will receive the 2026 Banquet Rifle with custom KECA engraving

(Henry "Long Ranger" .308)

Banquet Rifle (3 for $50)
$50

Winner will receive the 2026 Banquet Rifle with custom KECA engraving

(Henry "Long Ranger" .308)

Add a donation for Keystone Elk Country Alliance

$

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