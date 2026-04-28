Elk Run Farm 2026 Flower CSA

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10 centerpiece flowers with greenery. Centerpiece flowers include; dahlias, zinnias, asters, snapdragons, and cosmos. 11 bouquets total.
Variety to change weekly, during the 11 weeks, based on what is blooming at the farm!
15 centerpiece flowers with greenery. Centerpiece flowers include; dahlias, zinnias, asters, snapdragons, and cosmos. 11 bouquets total.
Variety to change weekly, during the 11 weeks, based on what is blooming at the farm!
$
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