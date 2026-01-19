Elkhorn Village Elementary School Crab Feed - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Athletics Autographed baseball by Jeffrey Springs
Starting bid
Baldacci Family Vineyards-Napa Valley
Private Tasting & Tour for 4 people includes:
Onsite private wine tasting and tour for four guests at Baldacci Family Vineyards
*Carneros Chardonnay
*Carneros Elizabeth Pinot Noir
*Stags Leap District Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon
*Calistoga Cabernet Sauvignon
*Curated plate of small bites
*Private tour of our wine cave
Address:
Baldacci Family Vineyards -Napa Valley
6236 Silverado Trail
Napa, CA 94558
Terms & Conditions:
*By prior appointment only
*Expires on December 31, 2027
Winner will be presented with winning certificate. Certificate must be presented at your tasting appointment.
Starting bid
Bing Maloney Golf Complex
Voucher is valid for four (4) 18-Hole rounds of golf including cart.
Address:
Bing Maloney
6801 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95822
Terms and Conditions:
Valid anytime, any day of the week.
Reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance.
Expires: 1-24-27
Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner must provide winning certificate with voucher number in order to redeem.
Starting bid
2025/2026 (2) Boreal Mountain Lift Tickets
Details: Ski all day or just the night, tickets are valid for lift access beginning at 9AM, and expire at 8PM when the resort closes. All daily lift ticket purchases require an online advance booking, lift tickets will not be available for purchase on-site.
Expires: Sunday, April 5, 2026
Address:
Boreal Mountain Resort
19749 Boreal Ridge Road
Soda Springs, CA 95728 US
Phone: 530-426-3663
Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner must provide winning certificate with voucher numbers in order to redeem.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
2025/26 (2) Soda Springs Mountain Adventure Tickets
Details: One-ticket entry to slope-side activities: Planet Kids and Tube Town. Perfect for the non-skiers, new-to-snow families and those seeking classic winter fun
*Expires: Sunday, April 5, 2026
Address: Soda Springs Mountain Resort
10244 Soda Springs Rd
Soda Springs, CA 95728
Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner must provide winning certificate with voucher numbers in order to redeem.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
2025/2026 Two (2) Sugar Bowl Complimentary Sunday-Friday Lift Tickets
Details: Two (2) complimentary Sunday-Friday tickets valid for the 2025-26 winter season. These vouchers may be redeemed online or at any ticket window.
*Also, please note the holiday blackout periods 1/17/26, 1/18/26, 1/19/26, 2/14/26, 2/15/26, and 2/16/26.
*Expires at the end of the winter season
Address:
Sugar Bowl Resort
629 Sugar Bowl Road
Norden, CA 95724
Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner must provide winning certificate with voucher numbers in order to redeem.
Starting bid
Chicago Fire Restaurant
Enjoy a Pizza Party for 12! Includes pizza, wings, salads, desserts and softs drinks for 12 guests. Max spend $300.
Terms & Conditions:
*Does not include gratuity, liquor, beer, or wine.
*Not valid with any other discounts/promotions.
*Valid at all Chicago Fire Locations.
Winner must present pizza party card to the restaurant in order to claim offer.
Chicago Fire $100 Gift Card
(2) Chicago $50 gift cards
Starting bid
FunBox: (10) 1 Free Jump Pass
No expiration date
Buckhorn BBQ & Grill (2) $50 gift cards
no expiration date
Starting bid
Jacuzzi Family Vineyards
*Reserve Tasting certificate for 4 guests
*Complimentary cheese and charcuterie
*15% discount on all wine purchase
Reservations required
Expires: 1/24/27
Address:
Jacuzzi Family Vineyards
24724 Arnold Drive
Sonoma, CA 95476
Winner will be presented with winning certificate. Certificate must be presented at your tasting appointment.
Starting bid
Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club
*(4) Four Admission Passes to Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club
Valid Friday and Saturday/Not Valid for Special Events
Address:
Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club
1207 Front Street
Old Sacramento, CA 95814
Winner will be presented with winning certificate. Winner must present tickets at the comedy club to redeem offer.
Fanny Ann's Saloon $50 Gift Card
(1) $50 gift card
Starting bid
Mendocino Grove
(1) 2 Night Stay at Mendocino Grove in a Classic Standard Tent (double occupancy)
Includes the following:
*Classic Tents-size 12x14 are housed on wooden platforms with decks and come fully outfitted with a queen bed, down comforter, cotton linens, towels, lanterns, sling back deck chairs, picnic table and fire ring.
*(1) Complimentary Smore Kit for 2.
*(1) Complimentary CampBox for 2 which includes:
table cloth, set of plates, drinking glasses, mugs, bowls,
eating & cooking utensils, paper towel, olive oil, salt &
pepper mill, fry pan and pot.
*(1) Complimentary Campfire Kit which includes: Campfire
Valet on-call to take the hassle out of building and
starting your fire & one firewood bundle
Nearby you will find hot showers stocked with EO Marin bath products
Address:
Mendocino Grove
9601 California 1
Mendocino, CA 95460
Terms & Conditions:
Offer good for weekday stay
Excludes Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays
Reservation Required
Mendocino Grove Glamping Basket also includes 2 wine glasses, 1 bottle of wine, wooden cheese board, salami, crackers, & chocolates.
Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner must provide winning certificate with voucher numbers in order to redeem.
Starting bid
MOSAC Museum
*(1) Family Museum Family Pass for 2 adults & 4 kids
*Astronaut Galaxy Light, Dissect it Bat Lab, Think Box
Gemstone Dig, & a Terrarium
Expires: 1/24/27
Address:
MOSAC Museum
400 Jibboom Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Leatherby's (2) $25 gift cards
(2) $25 gift cards
No expiration date
Starting bid
P2O Hot Pilates & Fitness
(1) Two Month Unlimited Class Membership
Address:
P2O Hot Pilates & Fitness -Midtown
2012 P Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Winning Certificate must be brought into the studio to redeem.
(1) Yoga Mat
Starting bid
Principal of the Day
Prize includes:
• Choose a Theme Dress-up Day
• Make the Announcements
• Select and Tell the Joke of the Day
• Supervise the Playground
• Complete Classroom Walkthroughs
• Wear a Special Badge
Please note prize list is subject change
Starting bid
Rebounderz Sacramento Trampoline Park:
3 Premium Admission Passes
No expiration date
The Old Spaghetti Factory
*2 adult entree coupons, 2 kids entree coupons, one garlic cheese bread coupon
Terms & Conditions:
*Entree Coupons are valid at any Old Spaghetti Restaurants
in the United States
*Dine in Only
Starting bid
River Fox Train:
(1) Railbike Voucher (seats 2 people)
Valid: Monday - Friday only
Address:
River Fox Train
18095 Co Rd 117
West Sacramento, CA 95691
Bambina's Pizza $50 gift card:
(2) $25 gift cards
No expiration date
Address:
Bambina's Pizza
1610 R St #130
Sacramento, CA 95811
Starting bid
Sacramento Republic FC Basket:
*(4) Sacramento Republic Game Tickets to a 2026
Regular Season Match
*(1) Parking Pass
*Sac Republic Swag: Soccer Ball, Water Bottle, Draw String
Bag, Pencils, and 2 mini soccer balls
Starting bid
Scribner Bend Vineyards
Barrel Room Tour & Wine Tasting for up to 10 people
Terms and Conditions:
-The Barrel Room Tour & Wine Tasting is available Friday-
Sunday.
-Reservations are Required.
-Tour & Tasting is for Adults Only, no one under 21 is
permitted.
Address:
Scribner Bend Vineyards
9051 River Road
Sacramento, CA 95832
Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner must provide certificate number when making reservation in order to redeem.
Starting bid
Sierra at Tahoe Resort
(2) Adult All-Day Resort Lift Tickets
Terms & Conditions:
Valid Monday-Friday, excluding blackout dates throughout the 2025-26 winter season.
Blackout Dates: February 16-20, 2026
Address:
Sierra at Tahoe Resort
1111 Sierra at Tahoe Road
Twin Bridges, CA 95735
Starting bid
Sonoma Raceway
2 tickets to the Sunday, June 28, 2026 NASCAR race during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Weekend at Sonoma Raceway.
Address:
Sonoma Raceway
29355 Arnold Dr
Sonoma, CA 95476
Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Voucher number needed at the time of redemption.
Starting bid
Tipsy Putt
(1) Lifetime Membership to Tipsy Putt
Join the community for exclusive invites to member's only events, discounts on drinks, free swag, golf passes for your friends and so much more!
Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner will need winning certificate in order to activate membership.
Starting bid
The Wine Trail at Old Sugar Mill includes wine tasting at the following tasting rooms:
*Bump City Wine Co:
-Six (6) Complimentary Reserve Wine Tasting
-Tasting Room Open Fri, Sat & Sun 11-5pm
*Carvalho Family Winery:
-Private Tasting for up to 8 guests
-Receive a 25% discount on all non-sale purchases the day
of your tasting.
-Reservations Required
-Tasting Room Open Sat & Sun 11-5 pm
Expires: 5/24/26
*Country Roads Wine Cellars:
-Wine Tasting for 4 guests
-Tasting Room Open Mon-Sun 11-5 pm, closed every Wed.
-Expires: 12/31/26
*Rendez-Vous Winery:
-Complimentary tasting flight for up to 6 people
-Tasting Room Open Wed-Sun 11-5 pm
-Reservations Required
Winner will be presented with the winning certificates. Winners must present winning certificate at the time of tasting in order to redeem offer.
Address:
Old Sugar Mill
35265 Willow Avenue
Clarksburg, CA 95612
Starting bid
Asha Urban Baths: (1) Single Bathhouse Visit
Address: 2417 27th Street, Sacramento
Capital Floats (1) 60 Minute Float
Address: 3513 Broadway, Sacramento
Saha Float Spa: (1) Sauna & Float Combo
Address: 1432 Q Street, Sacramento
*Please note: gift cards can only be redeemed for the specific service listed and can’t be applied toward any other services.
Winner will be presented with winning certificates.
Certificates needed in order to redeem for services.
Starting bid
VFW Post 8762 Hall
-One (1)Complimentary hall rental on any open date in
2026.
-Renter must be 21 or older
-Expires 12/31/26
Address:
VFW Hall Post 8762
905 Drever Street
West Sacramento, CA 95691
Winner will be presented with winning certificates.
Certificates needed in order to redeem for services.
Starting bid
Art painted by: Erika Powers
Elkhorn Village Elementary School Art Teacher
18x24 Canvas-Acrylic
Proceeds from this painting will go towards K-8th Art Class
Starting bid
Art painted by: Yajaira Gonzalez
7th Grade student at Elkhorn Village Elementary School
18x24 Canvas-Acrylic
Proceeds from this painting will go towards all 7th grade students.
Starting bid
Art painted by: Arrowyn Turner
7th grade student at Elkhorn Village Elementary School
8X10 Canvas-Acrylic
Proceeds from this painting will go towards all 7th grade students.
Starting bid
Art painted by: Willow Turner
5th grade student at Elkhorn Village Elementary School
8x10 Canvas-Acrylic
Proceeds from this painting will go towards all 5th grade students.
Starting bid
Company: CancunCards
Cancun Mexico Trip for 5 Days/4 Nights
A Reservation fee in the amount of $99 USD and Mexican daily government taxes will be collected at time of reservation.
Complete Terms & Conditions of CancunCards
1. This vacation certificate, sponsored by CancunCards and its affiliated resorts, entitles you to five days and four nights of hotel accommodation at one of the most spectacular and safest destinations in the world, Cancun, Mexico. This certificate may be used 6 months after you register your data, either through our website www.cancuncards.com or through your travel advisor (see term No. 6). From that date, you will have twelve months to reserve it.
2. This unique offer is for you and your family (valid for two adults between the ages of 30 and 70, and two children under 12). Upon check-in, adults must present valid identification and a current credit card for incidentals. Because this is a family promotion, married or common-law guests must travel in the company of their spouse. This offer is not valid for adults who are full-time students without gainful employment, or for adults employed in the tourism, hospitality, airline or cruise line industries. This offer is exclusive to residents of the following countries; USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Salvador, Guatemala.
3. This exclusive offer is valued at $999 USD, but you can visit this paradise for only an activation fee of $99 USD plus Mexican government taxes, which must be paid at the time of booking. An Environmental Sanitation Tax of $5 USD per room per night will be collected in its entirety at reception upon check-out. Resort fee: Additional charge of 20 USD per room, per night (if paid in MXN subject to daily exchange rate). Not included in room rate. **Rates may change without prior notice.
4. You must register within 30 days of receiving the certificate. This certificate is valid for 12 months from the registration date
5. All requests are subject to availability, with no blackout dates. The longer you make your travel arrangements in advance, the better your chance of booking on your desired travel dates. We recommend making your reservation three or four months in advance. Reservations for holidays such as New Year’s, President's Week, Easter Week, Thanksgiving, and Christmas include an additional rate of $199 USD.
6. To make use of this unique promotion, please contact a travel advisor at 1-800-871-7915 from the USA and Canada; 0 800 883-0761 from UK, +52 (998) 287 4111 from other countries or email us at [email protected]
7. This vacation gift also includes ground transportation from the airport to your hotel. Your personal advisor will be at your disposal to help you with all the details of your vacation, including (if required) additional nights, excursions, upgrades to an all-inclusive category, or any other service you wish to purchase (all requests are subject to availability and can include additional fees). This vacation certificate does not include airfare.
8. This vacation certificate is valid for one family at a time; therefore, you will not be able to apply for group travel. Two or more holders of vacation certificates traveling together and/or two or more couples, families, groups, or friends traveling during the same vacation period are considered a group, even if the reservations were made separately.
9. This vacation certificate cannot be used to travel consecutively or in conjunction with other promotions or offers. This certificate is not valid for Sunset World, PuraVida, and/or Blue Strawberry Club vacation club members.
10. This is an exclusive and unique opportunity; therefore, it will not be valid for guests who have previously traveled using this same promotional offer.
11. During your stay in Cancun, you will be invited to participate in an optional tour of the resort. If you do, our concierges can offer you additional benefits such as special promotions, discounts, dinners, excursions, night club passes, or transportation to the airport. We suggest you attend the VIP BREAKFAST, where you will be introduced to our vacation club and discover the advantages of membership. In exchange for your time, you'll receive these great extra benefits. Upon arrival at the hotel, contact your concierge to schedule breakfast. Remember, there is no commitment to purchase, just consider the possibilities and have fun.
12. This certificate is 100% transferable, as long as the beneficiary complies with the aforementioned terms and conditions.
13. We are not responsible for delays or expenses caused by acts of God or natural disasters.
14. These terms and conditions are final and may not be altered or changed by any statement, merchant, or representation from any individual.
15. This vacation certificate is the responsibility of CANCUNCARDS, an affiliate company of CANCUN TRAVEL UNLIMITED, registered in the State of Florida as a Seller of Travel, Registration Number ST37149.
Winner will be presented with winning certificate.
Certificate redemption number needed in order to redeem trip.
Starting bid
Sacramento Kings Experience!
4-Lower Level Tickets to a Kings Home Game!
(includes lounge access and parking)
KINGS vs JAZZ
Game Day: March 15, 2026 @7:00 pm
Winner will be presented with winning certificate.
Certificate number needed in order to redeem tickets.
Starting bid
Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler
8 can cooler / 2.5 gallons
Color: Camp Green
Jack Rabbit Brewing Beer 16 cans
Starting bid
Corona Golf Club Bag
Starting bid
Corona Ice Chest
24 pack of Pacifico Beer
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!