Elkhorn Village Elementary School Crab Feed - Silent Auction

Company: CancunCards

Cancun Mexico Trip for 5 Days/4 Nights

5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12

Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort (https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/es/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club (https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/es/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone

Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel

Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.

A Reservation fee in the amount of $99 USD and Mexican daily government taxes will be collected at time of reservation.





Complete Terms & Conditions of CancunCards

1. This vacation certificate, sponsored by CancunCards and its affiliated resorts, entitles you to five days and four nights of hotel accommodation at one of the most spectacular and safest destinations in the world, Cancun, Mexico. This certificate may be used 6 months after you register your data, either through our website www.cancuncards.com or through your travel advisor (see term No. 6). From that date, you will have twelve months to reserve it.

2. This unique offer is for you and your family (valid for two adults between the ages of 30 and 70, and two children under 12). Upon check-in, adults must present valid identification and a current credit card for incidentals. Because this is a family promotion, married or common-law guests must travel in the company of their spouse. This offer is not valid for adults who are full-time students without gainful employment, or for adults employed in the tourism, hospitality, airline or cruise line industries. This offer is exclusive to residents of the following countries; USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Salvador, Guatemala.

3. This exclusive offer is valued at $999 USD, but you can visit this paradise for only an activation fee of $99 USD plus Mexican government taxes, which must be paid at the time of booking. An Environmental Sanitation Tax of $5 USD per room per night will be collected in its entirety at reception upon check-out. Resort fee: Additional charge of 20 USD per room, per night (if paid in MXN subject to daily exchange rate). Not included in room rate. **Rates may change without prior notice.

4. You must register within 30 days of receiving the certificate. This certificate is valid for 12 months from the registration date

5. All requests are subject to availability, with no blackout dates. The longer you make your travel arrangements in advance, the better your chance of booking on your desired travel dates. We recommend making your reservation three or four months in advance. Reservations for holidays such as New Year’s, President's Week, Easter Week, Thanksgiving, and Christmas include an additional rate of $199 USD.

6. To make use of this unique promotion, please contact a travel advisor at 1-800-871-7915 from the USA and Canada; 0 800 883-0761 from UK, +52 (998) 287 4111 from other countries or email us at [email protected]

7. This vacation gift also includes ground transportation from the airport to your hotel. Your personal advisor will be at your disposal to help you with all the details of your vacation, including (if required) additional nights, excursions, upgrades to an all-inclusive category, or any other service you wish to purchase (all requests are subject to availability and can include additional fees). This vacation certificate does not include airfare.

8. This vacation certificate is valid for one family at a time; therefore, you will not be able to apply for group travel. Two or more holders of vacation certificates traveling together and/or two or more couples, families, groups, or friends traveling during the same vacation period are considered a group, even if the reservations were made separately.

9. This vacation certificate cannot be used to travel consecutively or in conjunction with other promotions or offers. This certificate is not valid for Sunset World, PuraVida, and/or Blue Strawberry Club vacation club members.

10. This is an exclusive and unique opportunity; therefore, it will not be valid for guests who have previously traveled using this same promotional offer.

11. During your stay in Cancun, you will be invited to participate in an optional tour of the resort. If you do, our concierges can offer you additional benefits such as special promotions, discounts, dinners, excursions, night club passes, or transportation to the airport. We suggest you attend the VIP BREAKFAST, where you will be introduced to our vacation club and discover the advantages of membership. In exchange for your time, you'll receive these great extra benefits. Upon arrival at the hotel, contact your concierge to schedule breakfast. Remember, there is no commitment to purchase, just consider the possibilities and have fun.

12. This certificate is 100% transferable, as long as the beneficiary complies with the aforementioned terms and conditions.

13. We are not responsible for delays or expenses caused by acts of God or natural disasters.

14. These terms and conditions are final and may not be altered or changed by any statement, merchant, or representation from any individual.

15. This vacation certificate is the responsibility of CANCUNCARDS, an affiliate company of CANCUN TRAVEL UNLIMITED, registered in the State of Florida as a Seller of Travel, Registration Number ST37149.





Winner will be presented with winning certificate.

Certificate redemption number needed in order to redeem trip.