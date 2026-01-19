Hosted by

Elkhorn Village Boosters, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Elkhorn Village Elementary School Crab Feed - Silent Auction

Athletics-Autographed Baseball by Jeffrey Springs item
Athletics-Autographed Baseball by Jeffrey Springs
$15

Starting bid

Athletics Autographed baseball by Jeffrey Springs

Baldacci Family Vineyards-Private Tasting & Tour item
Baldacci Family Vineyards-Private Tasting & Tour item
Baldacci Family Vineyards-Private Tasting & Tour item
Baldacci Family Vineyards-Private Tasting & Tour
$75

Starting bid

Baldacci Family Vineyards-Napa Valley

Private Tasting & Tour for 4 people includes:

Onsite private wine tasting and tour for four guests at Baldacci Family Vineyards

*Carneros Chardonnay

*Carneros Elizabeth Pinot Noir

*Stags Leap District Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon

*Calistoga Cabernet Sauvignon

*Curated plate of small bites

*Private tour of our wine cave


Address:

Baldacci Family Vineyards -Napa Valley

6236 Silverado Trail

Napa, CA 94558


Terms & Conditions:

*By prior appointment only

*Expires on December 31, 2027


Winner will be presented with winning certificate. Certificate must be presented at your tasting appointment.

Bing Maloney Golf Complex -Golf & Cart Voucher item
Bing Maloney Golf Complex -Golf & Cart Voucher item
Bing Maloney Golf Complex -Golf & Cart Voucher item
Bing Maloney Golf Complex -Golf & Cart Voucher
$50

Starting bid

Bing Maloney Golf Complex

Voucher is valid for four (4) 18-Hole rounds of golf including cart.


Address:

Bing Maloney

6801 Freeport Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95822


Terms and Conditions:
Valid anytime, any day of the week.

Reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance.

Expires: 1-24-27


Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner must provide winning certificate with voucher number in order to redeem.

Snow Much Fun! item
Snow Much Fun! item
Snow Much Fun! item
Snow Much Fun!
$50

Starting bid

2025/2026 (2) Boreal Mountain Lift Tickets

Details: Ski all day or just the night, tickets are valid for lift access beginning at 9AM, and expire at 8PM when the resort closes. All daily lift ticket purchases require an online advance booking, lift tickets will not be available for purchase on-site.


Expires: Sunday, April 5, 2026


Address:

Boreal Mountain Resort

19749 Boreal Ridge Road
Soda Springs, CA 95728 US
Phone: 530-426-3663


Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner must provide winning certificate with voucher numbers in order to redeem.

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2025/26 (2) Soda Springs Mountain Adventure Tickets

Details: One-ticket entry to slope-side activities: Planet Kids and Tube Town. Perfect for the non-skiers, new-to-snow families and those seeking classic winter fun


*Expires: Sunday, April 5, 2026


Address: Soda Springs Mountain Resort

10244 Soda Springs Rd

Soda Springs, CA 95728


Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner must provide winning certificate with voucher numbers in order to redeem.

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2025/2026 Two (2) Sugar Bowl Complimentary Sunday-Friday Lift Tickets

Details: Two (2) complimentary Sunday-Friday tickets valid for the 2025-26 winter season. These vouchers may be redeemed online or at any ticket window.


*Also, please note the holiday blackout periods 1/17/26, 1/18/26, 1/19/26, 2/14/26, 2/15/26, and 2/16/26.


*Expires at the end of the winter season


Address:

Sugar Bowl Resort

629 Sugar Bowl Road

Norden, CA 95724

Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner must provide winning certificate with voucher numbers in order to redeem.

Chicago Fire Pizza Party for 12 & CF $100 Gift Card item
Chicago Fire Pizza Party for 12 & CF $100 Gift Card item
Chicago Fire Pizza Party for 12 & CF $100 Gift Card item
Chicago Fire Pizza Party for 12 & CF $100 Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Chicago Fire Restaurant

Enjoy a Pizza Party for 12! Includes pizza, wings, salads, desserts and softs drinks for 12 guests. Max spend $300.


Terms & Conditions:

*Does not include gratuity, liquor, beer, or wine.

*Not valid with any other discounts/promotions.

*Valid at all Chicago Fire Locations.


Winner must present pizza party card to the restaurant in order to claim offer.


Chicago Fire $100 Gift Card

(2) Chicago $50 gift cards

FunBox & BuckHorn BBQ & Grill item
FunBox & BuckHorn BBQ & Grill item
FunBox & BuckHorn BBQ & Grill item
FunBox & BuckHorn BBQ & Grill
$25

Starting bid

FunBox: (10) 1 Free Jump Pass

No expiration date


Buckhorn BBQ & Grill (2) $50 gift cards

no expiration date

Jacuzzi Family Vineyards Wine Tasting item
Jacuzzi Family Vineyards Wine Tasting item
Jacuzzi Family Vineyards Wine Tasting item
Jacuzzi Family Vineyards Wine Tasting
$40

Starting bid

Jacuzzi Family Vineyards

*Reserve Tasting certificate for 4 guests

*Complimentary cheese and charcuterie

*15% discount on all wine purchase


Reservations required

Expires: 1/24/27


Address:

Jacuzzi Family Vineyards

24724 Arnold Drive

Sonoma, CA 95476


Winner will be presented with winning certificate. Certificate must be presented at your tasting appointment.

Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club & Fanny Ann's Saloon item
Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club & Fanny Ann's Saloon
$35

Starting bid

Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club

*(4) Four Admission Passes to Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club

Valid Friday and Saturday/Not Valid for Special Events


Address:

Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club

1207 Front Street

Old Sacramento, CA 95814


Winner will be presented with winning certificate. Winner must present tickets at the comedy club to redeem offer.


Fanny Ann's Saloon $50 Gift Card

(1) $50 gift card

Mendocino Grove Glamping Basket item
Mendocino Grove Glamping Basket item
Mendocino Grove Glamping Basket item
Mendocino Grove Glamping Basket
$150

Starting bid

Mendocino Grove

(1) 2 Night Stay at Mendocino Grove in a Classic Standard Tent (double occupancy)


Includes the following:

*Classic Tents-size 12x14 are housed on wooden platforms with decks and come fully outfitted with a queen bed, down comforter, cotton linens, towels, lanterns, sling back deck chairs, picnic table and fire ring.

*(1) Complimentary Smore Kit for 2.

*(1) Complimentary CampBox for 2 which includes:

table cloth, set of plates, drinking glasses, mugs, bowls,

eating & cooking utensils, paper towel, olive oil, salt &

pepper mill, fry pan and pot.

*(1) Complimentary Campfire Kit which includes: Campfire

Valet on-call to take the hassle out of building and

starting your fire & one firewood bundle


Nearby you will find hot showers stocked with EO Marin bath products


Address:

Mendocino Grove

9601 California 1

Mendocino, CA 95460


Terms & Conditions:

Offer good for weekday stay

Excludes Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays

Reservation Required


Mendocino Grove Glamping Basket also includes 2 wine glasses, 1 bottle of wine, wooden cheese board, salami, crackers, & chocolates.


Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner must provide winning certificate with voucher numbers in order to redeem.

MOSAC Museum & Leatherby's Basket item
MOSAC Museum & Leatherby's Basket item
MOSAC Museum & Leatherby's Basket
$30

Starting bid

MOSAC Museum

*(1) Family Museum Family Pass for 2 adults & 4 kids

*Astronaut Galaxy Light, Dissect it Bat Lab, Think Box

Gemstone Dig, & a Terrarium


Expires: 1/24/27


Address:

MOSAC Museum

400 Jibboom Street
Sacramento, CA 95811


Leatherby's (2) $25 gift cards

(2) $25 gift cards

No expiration date

P2O Hot Pilates & Fitness Membership & Yoga Mat item
P2O Hot Pilates & Fitness Membership & Yoga Mat item
P2O Hot Pilates & Fitness Membership & Yoga Mat
$80

Starting bid

P2O Hot Pilates & Fitness

(1) Two Month Unlimited Class Membership


Address:

P2O Hot Pilates & Fitness -Midtown

2012 P Street

Sacramento, CA 95811


Winning Certificate must be brought into the studio to redeem.


(1) Yoga Mat


Principal of the Day at Elkhorn Village Elementary School item
Principal of the Day at Elkhorn Village Elementary School
$100

Starting bid

Principal of the Day

Prize includes:

• Choose a Theme Dress-up Day

• Make the Announcements

• Select and Tell the Joke of the Day

• Supervise the Playground

• Complete Classroom Walkthroughs

• Wear a Special Badge


Please note prize list is subject change

Rebounderz-Sacramento & The Old Spaghetti Factory item
Rebounderz-Sacramento & The Old Spaghetti Factory item
Rebounderz-Sacramento & The Old Spaghetti Factory item
Rebounderz-Sacramento & The Old Spaghetti Factory
$30

Starting bid

Rebounderz Sacramento Trampoline Park:

3 Premium Admission Passes

No expiration date


The Old Spaghetti Factory

*2 adult entree coupons, 2 kids entree coupons, one garlic cheese bread coupon


Terms & Conditions:

*Entree Coupons are valid at any Old Spaghetti Restaurants

in the United States

*Dine in Only


River Fox Train & Bambina's Pizza item
River Fox Train & Bambina's Pizza item
River Fox Train & Bambina's Pizza item
River Fox Train & Bambina's Pizza
$35

Starting bid

River Fox Train:

(1) Railbike Voucher (seats 2 people)

Valid: Monday - Friday only


Address:

River Fox Train

18095 Co Rd 117

West Sacramento, CA 95691



Bambina's Pizza $50 gift card:

(2) $25 gift cards

No expiration date


Address:

Bambina's Pizza

1610 R St #130

Sacramento, CA 95811

Sacramento Republic FC Basket item
Sacramento Republic FC Basket item
Sacramento Republic FC Basket item
Sacramento Republic FC Basket
$40

Starting bid

Sacramento Republic FC Basket:

*(4) Sacramento Republic Game Tickets to a 2026

Regular Season Match

*(1) Parking Pass

*Sac Republic Swag: Soccer Ball, Water Bottle, Draw String

Bag, Pencils, and 2 mini soccer balls

Scribner Bend Vineyards- Barrel Room Tour & Wine Tasting item
Scribner Bend Vineyards- Barrel Room Tour & Wine Tasting item
Scribner Bend Vineyards- Barrel Room Tour & Wine Tasting item
Scribner Bend Vineyards- Barrel Room Tour & Wine Tasting
$50

Starting bid

Scribner Bend Vineyards

Barrel Room Tour & Wine Tasting for up to 10 people


Terms and Conditions:

-The Barrel Room Tour & Wine Tasting is available Friday-

Sunday.

-Reservations are Required.

-Tour & Tasting is for Adults Only, no one under 21 is

permitted.


Address:

Scribner Bend Vineyards

9051 River Road

Sacramento, CA 95832


Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner must provide certificate number when making reservation in order to redeem.

Sierra at Tahoe Resort Lift Tickets item
Sierra at Tahoe Resort Lift Tickets item
Sierra at Tahoe Resort Lift Tickets item
Sierra at Tahoe Resort Lift Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Sierra at Tahoe Resort

(2) Adult All-Day Resort Lift Tickets


Terms & Conditions:

Valid Monday-Friday, excluding blackout dates throughout the 2025-26 winter season.

Blackout Dates: February 16-20, 2026


Address:

Sierra at Tahoe Resort

1111 Sierra at Tahoe Road

Twin Bridges, CA 95735

Sonoma Raceway Tickets item
Sonoma Raceway Tickets item
Sonoma Raceway Tickets item
Sonoma Raceway Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Sonoma Raceway

2 tickets to the Sunday, June 28, 2026 NASCAR race during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Weekend at Sonoma Raceway.


Address:

Sonoma Raceway

29355 Arnold Dr

Sonoma, CA 95476


Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Voucher number needed at the time of redemption.

Tipsy Putt Mini Golf & Sports Bar item
Tipsy Putt Mini Golf & Sports Bar item
Tipsy Putt Mini Golf & Sports Bar
$15

Starting bid

Tipsy Putt

(1) Lifetime Membership to Tipsy Putt

Members always play FREE Golf and 1-2 Putt™!

Join the community for exclusive invites to member's only events, discounts on drinks, free swag, golf passes for your friends and so much more!

  • GOLF: Unlimited mini golf. Valid at all Tipsy Putt locations nationally.
  • 1-2 PUTT™: Unlimited 1-2 Putt™. Valid at all Tipsy Putt locations nationally.
  • SWAG PACK: Lifetime membership benefit only: Each membership includes a T-shirt, bottle opener and a sticker or branded koozie *
  • MERCHANDISE: 25% off all Tipsy Putt & Trophy Club merchandise.
  • DRINKS: $2 off 20 oz. pour upgrades on all 16 oz. pours at Tipsy Putt. $2 off all draft cocktails at Tipsy Putt*
  • EVENTS:  Early Access or Discounts to all Tipsy Putt events.
  • APP: Exclusive Member's Only discounts in the Tipsy Putt app.
  • PARTY ROOMS: Discounts on Party Room rentals.
  • TROPHY CLUB: Reservations and discounts at Trophy Club. Plus, early access to member only events! Trophy Club is a premiere cocktail lounge hidden inside our Sacramento.

Winner will be presented with the winning certificate. Winner will need winning certificate in order to activate membership.

The Wine Trail at Old Sugar Mill-Wine Tastings item
The Wine Trail at Old Sugar Mill-Wine Tastings item
The Wine Trail at Old Sugar Mill-Wine Tastings item
The Wine Trail at Old Sugar Mill-Wine Tastings
$80

Starting bid

The Wine Trail at Old Sugar Mill includes wine tasting at the following tasting rooms:


*Bump City Wine Co:

-Six (6) Complimentary Reserve Wine Tasting

-Tasting Room Open Fri, Sat & Sun 11-5pm

*Carvalho Family Winery:

-Private Tasting for up to 8 guests

-Receive a 25% discount on all non-sale purchases the day

of your tasting.

-Reservations Required

-Tasting Room Open Sat & Sun 11-5 pm

Expires: 5/24/26


*Country Roads Wine Cellars:

-Wine Tasting for 4 guests

-Tasting Room Open Mon-Sun 11-5 pm, closed every Wed.

-Expires: 12/31/26


*Rendez-Vous Winery:

-Complimentary tasting flight for up to 6 people

-Tasting Room Open Wed-Sun 11-5 pm

-Reservations Required


Winner will be presented with the winning certificates. Winners must present winning certificate at the time of tasting in order to redeem offer.


Address:

Old Sugar Mill

35265 Willow Avenue

Clarksburg, CA 95612


Tranquility Trio item
Tranquility Trio
$40

Starting bid

Asha Urban Baths: (1) Single Bathhouse Visit

Address: 2417 27th Street, Sacramento


Capital Floats (1) 60 Minute Float

Address: 3513 Broadway, Sacramento


Saha Float Spa: (1) Sauna & Float Combo

Address: 1432 Q Street, Sacramento


*Please note: gift cards can only be redeemed for the specific service listed and can’t be applied toward any other services.


Winner will be presented with winning certificates.

Certificates needed in order to redeem for services.

VFW Post 8762 -Hall Rental in 2026 -West Sacramento item
VFW Post 8762 -Hall Rental in 2026 -West Sacramento item
VFW Post 8762 -Hall Rental in 2026 -West Sacramento
$300

Starting bid

VFW Post 8762 Hall

-One (1)Complimentary hall rental on any open date in

2026.

-Renter must be 21 or older

-Expires 12/31/26


Address:

VFW Hall Post 8762

905 Drever Street

West Sacramento, CA 95691


Winner will be presented with winning certificates.

Certificates needed in order to redeem for services.

Art By Erika Powers item
Art By Erika Powers
$50

Starting bid

Art painted by: Erika Powers

Elkhorn Village Elementary School Art Teacher

18x24 Canvas-Acrylic


Proceeds from this painting will go towards K-8th Art Class

Art by Yajaira Gonzalez item
Art by Yajaira Gonzalez
$40

Starting bid

Art painted by: Yajaira Gonzalez

7th Grade student at Elkhorn Village Elementary School

18x24 Canvas-Acrylic


Proceeds from this painting will go towards all 7th grade students.

Art by Arrowyn Turner item
Art by Arrowyn Turner
$15

Starting bid

Art painted by: Arrowyn Turner

7th grade student at Elkhorn Village Elementary School

8X10 Canvas-Acrylic


Proceeds from this painting will go towards all 7th grade students.

Art by Willow Turner item
Art by Willow Turner
$15

Starting bid

Art painted by: Willow Turner

5th grade student at Elkhorn Village Elementary School

8x10 Canvas-Acrylic


Proceeds from this painting will go towards all 5th grade students.

Cancun Mexico Trip (5 Day/4 Nights) item
Cancun Mexico Trip (5 Day/4 Nights) item
Cancun Mexico Trip (5 Day/4 Nights)
$100

Starting bid

Company: CancunCards

Cancun Mexico Trip for 5 Days/4 Nights

  • 5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12
  • Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort (https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/es/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club (https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/es/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone
  • Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
  • Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.

A Reservation fee in the amount of $99 USD and Mexican daily government taxes will be collected at time of reservation.


Complete Terms & Conditions of CancunCards

1. This vacation certificate, sponsored by CancunCards and its affiliated resorts, entitles you to five days and four nights of hotel accommodation at one of the most spectacular and safest destinations in the world, Cancun, Mexico. This certificate may be used 6 months after you register your data, either through our website www.cancuncards.com or through your travel advisor (see term No. 6). From that date, you will have twelve months to reserve it.

2. This unique offer is for you and your family (valid for two adults between the ages of 30 and 70, and two children under 12). Upon check-in, adults must present valid identification and a current credit card for incidentals. Because this is a family promotion, married or common-law guests must travel in the company of their spouse. This offer is not valid for adults who are full-time students without gainful employment, or for adults employed in the tourism, hospitality, airline or cruise line industries. This offer is exclusive to residents of the following countries; USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Salvador, Guatemala.

3. This exclusive offer is valued at $999 USD, but you can visit this paradise for only an activation fee of $99 USD plus Mexican government taxes, which must be paid at the time of booking. An Environmental Sanitation Tax of $5 USD per room per night will be collected in its entirety at reception upon check-out. Resort fee: Additional charge of 20 USD per room, per night (if paid in MXN subject to daily exchange rate). Not included in room rate. **Rates may change without prior notice.

4. You must register within 30 days of receiving the certificate. This certificate is valid for 12 months from the registration date

5. All requests are subject to availability, with no blackout dates. The longer you make your travel arrangements in advance, the better your chance of booking on your desired travel dates. We recommend making your reservation three or four months in advance. Reservations for holidays such as New Year’s, President's Week, Easter Week, Thanksgiving, and Christmas include an additional rate of $199 USD.

6. To make use of this unique promotion, please contact a travel advisor at 1-800-871-7915 from the USA and Canada; 0 800 883-0761 from UK, +52 (998) 287 4111 from other countries or email us at [email protected]

7. This vacation gift also includes ground transportation from the airport to your hotel. Your personal advisor will be at your disposal to help you with all the details of your vacation, including (if required) additional nights, excursions, upgrades to an all-inclusive category, or any other service you wish to purchase (all requests are subject to availability and can include additional fees). This vacation certificate does not include airfare.

8. This vacation certificate is valid for one family at a time; therefore, you will not be able to apply for group travel. Two or more holders of vacation certificates traveling together and/or two or more couples, families, groups, or friends traveling during the same vacation period are considered a group, even if the reservations were made separately.

9. This vacation certificate cannot be used to travel consecutively or in conjunction with other promotions or offers. This certificate is not valid for Sunset World, PuraVida, and/or Blue Strawberry Club vacation club members.

10. This is an exclusive and unique opportunity; therefore, it will not be valid for guests who have previously traveled using this same promotional offer.

11. During your stay in Cancun, you will be invited to participate in an optional tour of the resort. If you do, our concierges can offer you additional benefits such as special promotions, discounts, dinners, excursions, night club passes, or transportation to the airport. We suggest you attend the VIP BREAKFAST, where you will be introduced to our vacation club and discover the advantages of membership. In exchange for your time, you'll receive these great extra benefits. Upon arrival at the hotel, contact your concierge to schedule breakfast. Remember, there is no commitment to purchase, just consider the possibilities and have fun.

12. This certificate is 100% transferable, as long as the beneficiary complies with the aforementioned terms and conditions.

13. We are not responsible for delays or expenses caused by acts of God or natural disasters.

14. These terms and conditions are final and may not be altered or changed by any statement, merchant, or representation from any individual.

15. This vacation certificate is the responsibility of CANCUNCARDS, an affiliate company of CANCUN TRAVEL UNLIMITED, registered in the State of Florida as a Seller of Travel, Registration Number ST37149.


Winner will be presented with winning certificate.

Certificate redemption number needed in order to redeem trip.

Sacramento Kings Experience! item
Sacramento Kings Experience!
$300

Starting bid

Sacramento Kings Experience!

4-Lower Level Tickets to a Kings Home Game!

(includes lounge access and parking)


KINGS vs JAZZ

Game Day: March 15, 2026 @7:00 pm


Winner will be presented with winning certificate.

Certificate number needed in order to redeem tickets.

Yeti Hooper Flip Cooler & Beer item
Yeti Hooper Flip Cooler & Beer item
Yeti Hooper Flip Cooler & Beer item
Yeti Hooper Flip Cooler & Beer
$80

Starting bid

Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler

8 can cooler / 2.5 gallons

Color: Camp Green


Jack Rabbit Brewing Beer 16 cans


Corona Golf Club Bag item
Corona Golf Club Bag
$50

Starting bid

Corona Golf Club Bag

Corona Ice Chest & Beer item
Corona Ice Chest & Beer
$75

Starting bid

Corona Ice Chest

24 pack of Pacifico Beer

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