Elkins-Randolph County Chamber Annual Dinner & Awards

Annual Awards Dinner – Table of 8 (Non-Partner)

Reserve a full table and enjoy an evening celebrating excellence in business, leadership, and community impact across Randolph County with your team, colleagues, or guests.

This ticket includes:

• Reserved table seating for eight (8) guests

• Buffet-style dinner for all eight attendees

• One complimentary drink per guest

• Admission to the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner

📍 Location: Senate Commons | Myles Center for the Arts at Davis & Elkins College

🗓 Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

⏰ Time: 5:30 PM

🎟 Ticket Price: $510.00 per table (Non-Partner)

Business casual or cocktail attire encouraged. Seating is limited.