Elkins-Randolph County Chamber Golf Tournament 2026

Individual Player – $60





Register as an individual golfer and join us for a full day on the course! Individual players will be placed on a team, making this a great opportunity to meet new people, network, and enjoy a fun, relaxed round of golf.





Your registration includes:

• 18 holes of golf

• Cart access

• Participation in course games & contests

• Eligibility for prizes and giveaways





Whether you're coming solo or just looking to connect, we’ll make sure you’re part of a great team. Sign up and get ready for a fantastic day on the course! ⛳