Elkins-Randolph County Chamber Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Individual Player – $60
Register as an individual golfer and join us for a full day on the course! Individual players will be placed on a team, making this a great opportunity to meet new people, network, and enjoy a fun, relaxed round of golf.
Your registration includes:
• 18 holes of golf
• Cart access
• Participation in course games & contests
• Eligibility for prizes and giveaways
Whether you're coming solo or just looking to connect, we’ll make sure you’re part of a great team. Sign up and get ready for a fantastic day on the course! ⛳
🏌️♂️ Team of 4 – $240
Register your team and enjoy a full day of golf, competition, and camaraderie! This option is perfect for businesses, friends, or families who want to play together and make the most of the day.
Your team registration includes:
• 18 holes of golf for four players
• Cart access
• Participation in course games & contests
• Eligibility for team prizes and giveaways
Grab your crew, represent your business (or your bragging rights 😉), and join us for a fun-filled day on the course! ⛳
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