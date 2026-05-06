Northern Nevada Moses Project/Random Acts 20:35

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Northern Nevada Moses Project/Random Acts 20:35

About this event

Elko County Realtors Quarter Auction Dinner

700 Moren Way

Elko, NV 89801, USA

Individual Table Seat
$45

Enjoy dinner and all of the fun activities throughout the night!

Full Table of 10
$450

Priority entry, reserved seating for 10 and all of the fun activities through the night!

Choose your Superhero Table!

Raffle Entries
$1

Raffle baskets of plenty! Each basket requires a raffle entry and quarters.

Rolls of quarters
$10

1 Roll of Quarters

Silver Event Sponsor
$100

Shout out to our Super Sponsor on social media and Presentation! Hero Status achieved!

Gold Superhero Sponsor
$250

Gold Superhero Status receives a shout out on social media, logo printed on shared banner! Superhero status achieved!

Platinum Superhero Sponsor
$500

Platinum Superhero Status receives a Shout out on social media, Yearlong recognition on our website, large size Logo Printed on Large Banner. Superhero Status Maximus!

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