Elko County Realtors Quarter Auction Dinner

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About this event
Enjoy dinner and all of the fun activities throughout the night!
Priority entry, reserved seating for 10 and all of the fun activities through the night!
Choose your Superhero Table!
Raffle baskets of plenty! Each basket requires a raffle entry and quarters.
1 Roll of Quarters
Shout out to our Super Sponsor on social media and Presentation! Hero Status achieved!
Gold Superhero Status receives a shout out on social media, logo printed on shared banner! Superhero status achieved!
Platinum Superhero Status receives a Shout out on social media, Yearlong recognition on our website, large size Logo Printed on Large Banner. Superhero Status Maximus!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!