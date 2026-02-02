Elkridge Hurricanes 12U - Vandervort

Hosted by

Elkridge Hurricanes 12U - Vandervort

About this event

Elkridge Hurricanes 12U - Silent Auction Winning Bids

1610 Old Sulphur Spring Rd

Arbutus, MD 21227, USA

Harold Baines Signed Baseball item
Harold Baines Signed Baseball
$105

Hall of Famer Harold Baines signed baseball and a pair of tickets to a Baysox game of your choosing

1 Month adult program to Axis item
1 Month adult program to Axis
$25

One adult and One youth month long program at Axis Sports Performance Center in Columbia, MD

Blanton's Gold Edition Bourbon item
Blanton's Gold Edition Bourbon
$150

A bottle on Blanton's Bourbon Gold Edition

1/2 Day Summer Camp Slots at PBT item
1/2 Day Summer Camp Slots at PBT
$120

1/2 Day Summer Baseball Camp slots with trainer Brian Bent at Professional Baseball Training in Catonsville

MJ HVAC Solutions Inspection item
MJ HVAC Solutions Inspection
$75

HVAC system inpsection perfomred by MJ

Cage Rentals at Bases item
Cage Rentals at Bases
$40

A 60 min and a 30 min cage rental at Bases including tee, bucket of balls, pitching mound, pitching net, and pitching machine

Fore the love of golf
$85

Gift Certificate for two 60 min Trackman Rentals at Edge Golf Performance in Columbia, MD

2026 Archbishop Spalding Summer Camp - 1 Week item
2026 Archbishop Spalding Summer Camp - 1 Week
$150

Certificate to a 1 week summer camp program of your choosing at Archbishop Spalding

Calvert Hall Baseball Camp item
Calvert Hall Baseball Camp
$400

1 session of your choosing to the Calvert Hall Summer Baseball Camp

River Hill High School Baseball Camp item
River Hill High School Baseball Camp
$400

1 week baseball camp at River Hill High School

Reservoir High Baseball Camp item
Reservoir High Baseball Camp
$400

1 session of your choosing to the Reservoir High Summer Baseball Camp

Amazon Mystery Crate item
Amazon Mystery Crate
$110
MD Basket and Products item
MD Basket and Products
$80
SiDS golf tournamnet entry item
SiDS golf tournamnet entry
$500
Frederick Keys Baseball game item
Frederick Keys Baseball game
$50
Baysox Tickets item
Baysox Tickets
$60
1 month child program to Axis item
1 month child program to Axis
$50
We Have You Covered basket item
We Have You Covered basket
$100
Bombay Bag item
Bombay Bag
$120
Add a donation for Elkridge Hurricanes 12U - Vandervort

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!