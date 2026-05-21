BBQ Cookoff

Cookoff is open to everyone! Check-in begins Friday, June 13th - 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm





Meats will be provided by the Elks Lodge the day of the event. Teams will pick up their meat at 6am. The team captain/head cook is responsible for having their entries at the judging area at the appropriate time.





Categories:

Chicken Leg Quarters - Four (4) @ 4:30 pm

Pork Ribs - Four (4) full ribs, cut apart @ 4:45 pm

Pulled Pork - Four (4) portions (1-2 bite portions) @ 5:00 pm

Failure to submit by deadline will result in





Flag Day ceremony & Flag Retirement will start @ 5:00 pm. All are encouraged to attend.

BBQ Dinner is $15/plate starting @ 6:00 pm

Winners announced approximately 6:30 pm





Judging criteria: Appearance, Aroma, Tenderness, and Taste





Contestants must supply all needed equipment and supplies and is responsible to clean up their space. All fires must be contained, and none are allowed on the ground. Electricity is limited, please note on application.





NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL ALLOWED





Contestant agrees to indemnify and hold Elks Lodge #2311, their members and volunteers harmless from any and all claims made against the above stated, including without limitation, all costs, liabilities, judgments, expenses, damages, and attorney’s fees arising out of or in connection with (1) any structure erected by the Contestant, (2) any apparatus, equipment, or personal property used by the Contestant, (3) any act or omission to act of Contestant, its agents, invitees, participants, representatives, employees, servants, and agents, and (4) any claims made on account or resulting from Contestant’s participation in the contest.





For questions, call Mike Gwatney @ 870-577-6442