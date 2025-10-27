Ella Rose Foundation's Merchandise

Offered by
Show your support for the Ella Rose Foundation with this stylish Gildan unisex t-shirt.
Featuring a sleek design and comfortable fit, perfect for raising awareness for a great cause. 100% of profits go directly to the foundation to help support our mission.
***If you would like your items mailed, please add $5.00 for a single item, and $10 for two or more items. You can do so in the add a donation for the Ella Rose Foundation box below.***
Local pick up and delivery is also available.
Show your support for the Ella Rose Foundation with this stylish Gildan unisex youth t-shirt.
Show your support for the Ella Rose Foundation with this stylish Gildan unisex youth t-shirt.

Featuring a sleek design and comfortable fit, perfect for raising awareness for a great cause.
Show your support for the Ella Rose Foundation with this stylish Gildan hooded sweatshirt.
Show your support for the Ella Rose Foundation with this stylish Gildan hooded sweatshirt.

Featuring a sleek design and comfortable fit, perfect for raising awareness for a great cause.
Show your support for the Ella Rose Foundation with this stylish Gildan youth hooded sweatshirt.
Show your support for the Ella Rose Foundation with this stylish Gildan youth hooded sweatshirt.

Featuring a sleek design and comfortable fit, perfect for raising awareness for a great cause.
Show your support for the Ella Rose Foundation with this beautifully handcrafted ceramic ornament, lovingly made by our own Randi Morgan.
With its sleek design and meaningful purpose, this ornament makes the perfect addition to any tree, and a wonderful conversation starter to help raise awareness for a great cause.
✨ 100% of the profits go directly to the foundation to support our mission of empowering families of children with special needs.
This beautiful bracelet was created by Emmaline Carota, a dedicated high school junior who wanted to help support our mission in a meaningful way.
Her small business, Wrists for a Cause, was founded to raise awareness for medical conditions through handmade jewelry, because everyone deserves to feel confident and stylish.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wristsforacause/
We are incredibly proud to have Emmaline as part of our team.
Bracelets are available in solid gold or pearl, and can be purchased in both adult and youth sizes.
✨ 100% of the profits go directly to the foundation to support our mission of empowering families of children with special needs.
