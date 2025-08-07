Ellerhorst Elementary School PTA Shop - Merchandise

These cards are pre-loaded with 6 x BOGO (Buy One Get One Free) for any smoothie. At only $10 each the card pays for itself at the first visit! Enjoy two healthy drinks for the price of one and feel good that you are also helping your favorite school, Ellerhorst Elementary School!



​Free Delivery All Year Round or Pick Up at Ellerhorst Elementary when school is in session, M-F, 9am - 4pm, September-May! Please allow up to 3-5 business days for processing. Thank you :)

- Card must be loaded into Jamba App to redeem offer

- Limit one redemption/ use per card/per visit

- Good for any size smoothie

- Valid at all Jamba Juice stores nationwide (may not be valid at Airports, Safeway, Hawaii, Downtown Disney, etc.)



If someone loses or has their cards stolen no returns or refunds will be accepted.



The cards expire 6 months once they're loaded onto the app.



ALL SALES ARE FINAL. Any cards not sold cannot be returned.