Care To Share For the Green Family

Beyblade X Dagger and Tusk Xtreme (Braylon Male Child Age 6)
"One Gift I Want" - Beyblade X Dagger and Tusk Xtreme https://www.target.com/p/beyblade-x-dagger-and-tusk-xtreme-battle-set/-/A-90011276#lnk=sametab
Legos or Board Game (Braylon Male Child Age 6)
"One Gift I Want" - Legos or Board Game Legos Type or Theme: Larger sized Legos and/or smaller sets; Pokémon, Marvel Board Game Type or Theme: Monopoly Jr, Life, Educational Board Games Interests: Science, Reading, Soccer, Art
Socks & Underwear (Braylon Male Child Age 6)
"One Gift I Need" - Socks & Underwear Sock Size: M Sock Type: Youth https://www.target.com/p/hanes-boys-39-20pk-ankle-socks-colors-may-vary-m/-/A-84243616 Underwear Size: 8/M Underwear Type: Toddler https://www.target.com/p/hanes-boys-39-7pk-briefs/-/A-89980496?preselect=89921448#lnk=sametab Favorite clothing stores: Target or Kohls
Clothing Outfit (Braylon Male Child Age 6)
"One Gift To Wear" - Clothing Outfit Clothing Size: M Clothing Type: Child Clothing Preferred Color: Any Waist/Length Measurements for Pants: 8 Preferred Styles for item selected or Additional Information: I love graphic tees with my favorite characters such as Pokémon and Ninja Turtles and Sonic. I prefer stretch pants instead of jeans. https://www.target.com/p/boys-39-teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-hooded-long-sleeve-graphic-t-shirt-green-xl/-/A-91832379 Favorite clothing stores: Target or Kohls
Graphic Novel (Braylon Male Child Age 6)
"One Gift To Read" - Graphic Novel Title/Genre: FGTEEV; Positive Affirmation Books Reading Level: Beginning Favorite Author/Subject: Funny Books and Graphic Books https://www.target.com/p/fgteev-blasts-off-hardcover/-/A-90966494#lnk=sametab https://www.target.com/p/all-because-you-matter-by-tami-charles-hardcover/-/A-79489920?regMode=REGST®istryId=d8c518c0-8b43-11ef-9f48377b7802f934&lnk=reg_items_view&pageFrom=myitems&backLinkUrl=gift-registrymy-registryregistryTypeHOLIDAYtypeHOLIDAYregistryIdd8c518c0-8b43-11ef-9f48-377b7802f934lnkreg_mode_plp&backLinkName=my+registry®istryTitle=C++Braydens+Holiday+Wish+list®_type=holiday®istryType=holiday&itemLineNum=05b8f860-8b44-11ef-a884-b54a94045dc0
Target Gift Card (Conchita Adult Female)
"One Gift I Want" - Target Gift Card Hobbies or Interests: Adult Coloring, Tumbler Collecting, Barbie
Hobbies or Interest (Conchita Adult Female)
"One Gift I Want" - Select one of the items below: Hobbies or Interests: Adult Coloring, Tumbler Collecting, Barbie
Pajamas & Slippers (Conchita Adult Female)
"One Gift I Need" - Pajamas & Slippers Pajama Size: XXL Slipper Size: Women 8 https://www.target.com/p/women-39-s-bria-moccasin-slippers-auden-8482-black-8/-/A-91309145 Favorite clothing stores: Target or Kohls Additional Information: Would love to have a robe
Winter Jacket (Conchita Adult Female)
"One Gift To Wear" - Winter Jacket Jacket Size: XXL Jacket Preferred Color: Pink Preferred Styles for item selected or Additional Information: Nothing too big or thick; prefer a thinner coat https://www.walmart.com/ip/5588125410?sid=bae1486b-8577-46cc-8ff5-bf4afe15efd2 Favorite clothing stores: Target or Kohls
Book (Conchita Adult Female)
"One Gift To Read" - Book Title/Genre: Poetry Reading Level: N/A Favorite Author/Subject: Morgan Harper Nichols and Rene Watson https://www.target.com/p/all-along-you-were-blooming-by-morgan-harper-nichols-hardcover/-/A-76452381 https://www.target.com/p/black-girl-you-are-atlas-by-ren-e-watson-hardcover/-/A-89219024
Green Family Fun Night In
Family Fun Night In Activity: - Select one of the items below: Baking Christmas Cookies, Making a Gingerbread House, Family Movie Night at Home, or Family Game Night at Home
Green Family Fun Night Out
Family Fun Night Out Activity: - Select one of the items below: Funland, Urban Air, SkyZone, or Movie Theater
Green Family Gift Card
Grocery Gift Card or Walmart Gift Card for the Green Family
