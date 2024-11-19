Care To Share For the Franklin Family

"One Gift I Want" - Art Kit or Doll Art Kit Type or Theme: washable markers, crayons, paint, water colors Doll Type or Theme: one that looks real Doll skin tone, hair, and eye color: white, blond, blue Interests: color, paint, play outside, draw, listen to music, read

"One Gift I Want" - Art Kit or Doll Art Kit Type or Theme: washable markers, crayons, paint, water colors Doll Type or Theme: one that looks real Doll skin tone, hair, and eye color: white, blond, blue Interests: color, paint, play outside, draw, listen to music, read

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