Ellie's Elves

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Ellie's Elves

About this event

Care To Share For the Franklin Family

Temu or Visa Gift Card (Nathan Male Child Age 14)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Temu or Visa Gift Card so he can buy from Temu
Board Game or Snow Toys (Nathan Male Child Age 14)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Board Game or Snow Toys Board Game Type or Theme: One for all ages 5+ Snow Toys Type or Theme: Plastic sled or snow tube Interests: Music, Basketball, Online Games, Football, Soccer
Socks & Underwear (Nathan Male Child Age 14)
Free
"One Gift I Need" - Socks & Underwear Sock Size: 8-11 Sock Type: Adult Underwear Size: Extra Large Underwear Type: Adult Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
Shoes (Nathan Male Child Age 14)
Free
"One Gift To Wear" - Shoes Shoe Size: 8 1/2 Shoe Type: Adult Shoe Preferred Color: White Preferred Styles for item selected or Additional Information: High top tennis shoes Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
Book (Nathan Male Child Age 14)
Free
"One Gift To Read" - Book Title/Genre: Mythical Like Harry Potter Reading Level: Older Teen Favorite Author/Subject: Magic
Baby Doll Accessories (Lylah Female Child Age 7)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Baby Doll Accessories
Art Kit or Doll (Lylah Female Child Age 7)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Art Kit or Doll Art Kit Type or Theme: washable markers, crayons, paint, water colors Doll Type or Theme: one that looks real Doll skin tone, hair, and eye color: white, blond, blue Interests: color, paint, play outside, draw, listen to music, read
Winter Hat, Gloves & Scarf (Lylah Female Child Age 7)
Free
"One Gift I Need" - Winter Hat, Gloves & Scarf Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
Winter Jacket (Lylah Female Child Age 7)
Free
"One Gift To Wear" - Winter Jacket Jacket Size: 12/14 Jacket Type: Child Jacket Preferred Color: Teal or Purple Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
Book (Lylah Female Child Age 7)
Free
"One Gift To Read" - Book Title/Genre: Pop Up Books Reading Level: Beginning Favorite Author/Subject: Anything
Nerf Gun (Noah Male Child Age 5)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Nerf Gun
Legos or Sport Activity (Noah Male Child Age 5)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Legos or Sport Activity Legos Type or Theme: Any Sport Activity Type or Theme: Any Interests: football, soccer, kickball, nerf guns
Winter Hat, Gloves & Scarf (Noah Male Child Age 5)
Free
"One Gift I Need" - Winter Hat, Gloves & Scarf
Winter Jacket (Noah Male Child Age 5)
Free
"One Gift To Wear" - Winter Jacket Jacket Size: 5/6 Jacket Type: Child Jacket Preferred Color: Blue or Black Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
Book (Noah Male Child Age 5)
Free
"One Gift To Read" - Book Title/Genre: Animals Reading Level: Pre-reader Favorite Author/Subject: Animals
Stitch Pajamas (Mary Adult Female)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Stitch Pajamas (cartoon character) Additional Information: Prefer very comfy soft clothes
Hobbies or Interest (Mary Adult Female)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Select one of the items below: Hobbies or Interests: reading, drawing, coloring, movies, music, crafts
Pajamas & Slippers (Mary Adult Female)
Free
"One Gift I Need" - Pajamas & Slippers Pajama Size: Large Slipper Size: Women 11/13 Favorite clothing stores: Walmart and Marshalls Additional Information: Favorite color is purple
Winter Jacket (Mary Adult Female)
Free
"One Gift To Wear" - Winter Jacket Jacket Size: Large Jacket Preferred Color: Purple Preferred Styles for item selected or Additional Information: Fleece or Flannel Favorite clothing stores: Walmart and Marshalls
Book (Mary Adult Female)
Free
"One Gift To Read" - Book Title/Genre: faith/comedy/adult humor Reading Level: N/A Favorite Author/Subject: Janet Evonovich
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