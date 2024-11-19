Care To Share For the Franklin Family

"One Gift I Want" - Temu or Visa Gift Card so he can buy from Temu
"One Gift I Want" - Temu or Visa Gift Card so he can buy from Temu
Board Game or Snow Toys (Nathan Male Child Age 14)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Board Game or Snow Toys
Board Game Type or Theme: One for all ages 5+
Snow Toys Type or Theme: Plastic sled or snow tube
Interests: Music, Basketball, Online Games, Football, Soccer
"One Gift I Want" - Board Game or Snow Toys
Board Game Type or Theme: One for all ages 5+
Snow Toys Type or Theme: Plastic sled or snow tube
Interests: Music, Basketball, Online Games, Football, Soccer
Socks & Underwear (Nathan Male Child Age 14)
Free
"One Gift I Need" - Socks & Underwear
Sock Size: 8-11
Sock Type: Adult
Underwear Size: Extra Large
Underwear Type: Adult
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
"One Gift I Need" - Socks & Underwear
Sock Size: 8-11
Sock Type: Adult
Underwear Size: Extra Large
Underwear Type: Adult
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
Shoes (Nathan Male Child Age 14)
Free
"One Gift To Wear" - Shoes
Shoe Size: 8 1/2
Shoe Type: Adult
Shoe Preferred Color: White
Preferred Styles for item selected or Additional Information: High top tennis shoes
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
"One Gift To Wear" - Shoes
Shoe Size: 8 1/2
Shoe Type: Adult
Shoe Preferred Color: White
Preferred Styles for item selected or Additional Information: High top tennis shoes
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
Book (Nathan Male Child Age 14)
Free
"One Gift To Read" - Book
Title/Genre: Mythical Like Harry Potter
Reading Level: Older Teen
Favorite Author/Subject: Magic
"One Gift To Read" - Book
Title/Genre: Mythical Like Harry Potter
Reading Level: Older Teen
Favorite Author/Subject: Magic
Baby Doll Accessories (Lylah Female Child Age 7)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Baby Doll Accessories
"One Gift I Want" - Baby Doll Accessories
Art Kit or Doll (Lylah Female Child Age 7)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Art Kit or Doll
Art Kit Type or Theme: washable markers, crayons, paint, water colors
Doll Type or Theme: one that looks real
Doll skin tone, hair, and eye color: white, blond, blue
Interests: color, paint, play outside, draw, listen to music, read
"One Gift I Want" - Art Kit or Doll
Art Kit Type or Theme: washable markers, crayons, paint, water colors
Doll Type or Theme: one that looks real
Doll skin tone, hair, and eye color: white, blond, blue
Interests: color, paint, play outside, draw, listen to music, read
Winter Hat, Gloves & Scarf (Lylah Female Child Age 7)
Free
"One Gift I Need" - Winter Hat, Gloves & Scarf
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
"One Gift I Need" - Winter Hat, Gloves & Scarf
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
Winter Jacket (Lylah Female Child Age 7)
Free
"One Gift To Wear" - Winter Jacket
Jacket Size: 12/14
Jacket Type: Child
Jacket Preferred Color: Teal or Purple
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
"One Gift To Wear" - Winter Jacket
Jacket Size: 12/14
Jacket Type: Child
Jacket Preferred Color: Teal or Purple
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
Book (Lylah Female Child Age 7)
Free
"One Gift To Read" - Book
Title/Genre: Pop Up Books
Reading Level: Beginning
Favorite Author/Subject: Anything
"One Gift To Read" - Book
Title/Genre: Pop Up Books
Reading Level: Beginning
Favorite Author/Subject: Anything
Nerf Gun (Noah Male Child Age 5)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Nerf Gun
"One Gift I Want" - Nerf Gun
Legos or Sport Activity (Noah Male Child Age 5)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Legos or Sport Activity
Legos Type or Theme: Any
Sport Activity Type or Theme: Any
Interests: football, soccer, kickball, nerf guns
"One Gift I Want" - Legos or Sport Activity
Legos Type or Theme: Any
Sport Activity Type or Theme: Any
Interests: football, soccer, kickball, nerf guns
Winter Hat, Gloves & Scarf (Noah Male Child Age 5)
Free
"One Gift I Need" - Winter Hat, Gloves & Scarf
"One Gift I Need" - Winter Hat, Gloves & Scarf
Winter Jacket (Noah Male Child Age 5)
Free
"One Gift To Wear" - Winter Jacket
Jacket Size: 5/6
Jacket Type: Child
Jacket Preferred Color: Blue or Black
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
"One Gift To Wear" - Winter Jacket
Jacket Size: 5/6
Jacket Type: Child
Jacket Preferred Color: Blue or Black
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart
Book (Noah Male Child Age 5)
Free
"One Gift To Read" - Book
Title/Genre: Animals
Reading Level: Pre-reader
Favorite Author/Subject: Animals
"One Gift To Read" - Book
Title/Genre: Animals
Reading Level: Pre-reader
Favorite Author/Subject: Animals
Stitch Pajamas (Mary Adult Female)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Stitch Pajamas (cartoon character)
Additional Information: Prefer very comfy soft clothes
"One Gift I Want" - Stitch Pajamas (cartoon character)
Additional Information: Prefer very comfy soft clothes
Hobbies or Interest (Mary Adult Female)
Free
"One Gift I Want" - Select one of the items below:
Hobbies or Interests: reading, drawing, coloring, movies, music, crafts
"One Gift I Want" - Select one of the items below:
Hobbies or Interests: reading, drawing, coloring, movies, music, crafts
Pajamas & Slippers (Mary Adult Female)
Free
"One Gift I Need" - Pajamas & Slippers
Pajama Size: Large
Slipper Size: Women 11/13
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart and Marshalls
Additional Information: Favorite color is purple
"One Gift I Need" - Pajamas & Slippers
Pajama Size: Large
Slipper Size: Women 11/13
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart and Marshalls
Additional Information: Favorite color is purple
Winter Jacket (Mary Adult Female)
Free
"One Gift To Wear" - Winter Jacket
Jacket Size: Large
Jacket Preferred Color: Purple
Preferred Styles for item selected or Additional Information: Fleece or Flannel
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart and Marshalls
"One Gift To Wear" - Winter Jacket
Jacket Size: Large
Jacket Preferred Color: Purple
Preferred Styles for item selected or Additional Information: Fleece or Flannel
Favorite clothing stores: Walmart and Marshalls
Book (Mary Adult Female)
Free
"One Gift To Read" - Book
Title/Genre: faith/comedy/adult humor
Reading Level: N/A
Favorite Author/Subject: Janet Evonovich
"One Gift To Read" - Book
Title/Genre: faith/comedy/adult humor
Reading Level: N/A
Favorite Author/Subject: Janet Evonovich
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