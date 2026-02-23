The Ellis Club

Offered by

The Ellis Club

Ellis Club Merch

2026 Club T-Shirt "Ellis Club" item
2026 Club T-Shirt "Ellis Club"
$15

Navy Comfort Colors Short Sleeve

T-Shirt sizes S-3X

2026 Club Shirt

0
Ellis Club Sweatshirt item
Ellis Club Sweatshirt
$20

Light Blue Gildan Sweatshirt

Sizes S-3X

0
Be The Light T-Shirt item
Be The Light T-Shirt
$15

Flo Blue Comfort Colors Short Sleeve

T-Shirt sizes S-3X

0
Ivory "Love Your Neighbor" T-Shirt item
Ivory "Love Your Neighbor" T-Shirt item
Ivory "Love Your Neighbor" T-Shirt
$18

Ivory Comfort Colors Short Sleeve

T-Shirt sizes S-3X

0
White ELLIS Ball Cap item
White ELLIS Ball Cap
$18

Otto White Ball Cap with Embroidered "ELLIS" in Kelly Green

0
Navy Ellis Ball Cap item
Navy Ellis Ball Cap
$18

Otto Navy Ball Cap with Embroidered "Ellis" in Light Blue

0
Kelly Green & White ELLIS Trucker Hat item
Kelly Green & White ELLIS Trucker Hat
$15

Otto Kelly Green Foam Trucker Hat with Vinyl "ELLIS"

0
White Hydrangea Ball Cap item
White Hydrangea Ball Cap
$18

Otto White Ball Cap with Embroidered Blue & Green Hydrangea

0

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