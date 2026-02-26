Ellis County Amateur Radio Club Inc's Silent Auction

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The radio powers up and transmits CW and likely requires a VFO realignment which is likely a user-serviceable process. It is not clear if the included desktop microphone works. No power cord included.
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This radio powers up in reset mode, likely due to a dead memory battery that needs to be replaced. Radio tested with SSB and CW contacts and appears to function very well. Handheld mic included.
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The radio powers up and appears to function well. It has a replacement knob and the hand mic is pretty banged up.
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A single band VHF mobile radio powers up and appears to be in very good condition.
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SG-2020 Transceiver, covers 160-10 meters in CW/SSB at 0 to 20 watts. Untested.
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Radio Shack DX-394 Scanner/General Coverage Receiver (SSB, AM, CW)
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Untested.
Starting bid
Untested
Starting bid
Mirage B-5018G VHF 144-148 amplifier. Rated for 50 Watts in and 160 Watts out @ 13.8V & 25AMP
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Mirage B23A VHF amplifier. 2.5 Watt in and 30 Watts out
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Yaesu FT-411E 2M HT
Yaesu FT-470 Dual Band HT (2m/440mHz)
Realistic Scanner. Untested and unsure if batteries work, includes a cord satchel which MAY include cords. Includes one Yaesu desktop charger.
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Antennas appear to be in great condition and have UHF bases.
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Attic mount antenna kit.
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A bundle of two unknown antennas with mag mount antennas.
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Hard sided tool case without tools.
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