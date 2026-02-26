Hosted by

Ellis County Amateur Radio Club Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Ellis County Amateur Radio Club Inc's Silent Auction

Kenwood TS-180s item
Kenwood TS-180s item
Kenwood TS-180s item
Kenwood TS-180s
$50

Starting bid

The radio powers up and transmits CW and likely requires a VFO realignment which is likely a user-serviceable process. It is not clear if the included desktop microphone works. No power cord included.

Kenwood TS-440s HF Radio item
Kenwood TS-440s HF Radio
$75

Starting bid

This radio powers up in reset mode, likely due to a dead memory battery that needs to be replaced. Radio tested with SSB and CW contacts and appears to function very well. Handheld mic included.

Alinco DR-605 dual band mobile radio item
Alinco DR-605 dual band mobile radio
$20

Starting bid

The radio powers up and appears to function well. It has a replacement knob and the hand mic is pretty banged up.

Yaesu FT-2800 VHF Mobile Radio item
Yaesu FT-2800 VHF Mobile Radio
$30

Starting bid

A single band VHF mobile radio powers up and appears to be in very good condition.

SG-220 item
SG-220
$25

Starting bid

SG-2020 Transceiver, covers 160-10 meters in CW/SSB at 0 to 20 watts. Untested.

DX-394 Scanner/General Coverage Receiver item
DX-394 Scanner/General Coverage Receiver
$15

Starting bid

Radio Shack DX-394 Scanner/General Coverage Receiver (SSB, AM, CW)

NIR-12 Noise and Interference Reducer item
NIR-12 Noise and Interference Reducer
$10

Starting bid

Untested.

MFJ-862 VHF/UHF Watt & SWR Meter NIR-12 item
MFJ-862 VHF/UHF Watt & SWR Meter NIR-12
$10

Starting bid

Untested

Mirage B-5018G VHF Amplifier item
Mirage B-5018G VHF Amplifier
$35

Starting bid

Mirage B-5018G VHF 144-148 amplifier. Rated for 50 Watts in and 160 Watts out @ 13.8V & 25AMP


Mirage B23A VHF amplifier item
Mirage B23A VHF amplifier
$5

Starting bid

Mirage B23A VHF amplifier. 2.5 Watt in and 30 Watts out

Handheld Trio item
Handheld Trio item
Handheld Trio
$20

Starting bid

Yaesu FT-411E 2M HT

Yaesu FT-470 Dual Band HT (2m/440mHz)

Realistic Scanner. Untested and unsure if batteries work, includes a cord satchel which MAY include cords. Includes one Yaesu desktop charger.

Diamond Mobile VHF/UHF Antennas item
Diamond Mobile VHF/UHF Antennas
$20

Starting bid

Antennas appear to be in great condition and have UHF bases.

Attic Antenna Mount with two broadcast antennas item
Attic Antenna Mount with two broadcast antennas item
Attic Antenna Mount with two broadcast antennas
$5

Starting bid

Attic mount antenna kit.

Mag Mount Antennas item
Mag Mount Antennas
$5

Starting bid

A bundle of two unknown antennas with mag mount antennas.

Hard-Sided Tool Case item
Hard-Sided Tool Case item
Hard-Sided Tool Case
$10

Starting bid

Hard sided tool case without tools.

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