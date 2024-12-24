2025 Ellsworth Adult Social

The ticket includes play money for casino games, light appetizers, and unlimited drinks. When you pay, Zeffy will ask, "Help keep Zeffy free for Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home And School Association". You can can easily switch this to "Other" and enter $0.00 so that you don't have to pay a platform fee.

The ticket includes play money for casino games, light appetizers, and unlimited drinks. When you pay, Zeffy will ask, "Help keep Zeffy free for Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home And School Association". You can can easily switch this to "Other" and enter $0.00 so that you don't have to pay a platform fee.

seeMoreDetailsMobile