Ellsworth Adult Social Silent Auction - 2026

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Starting bid
2 months of free chess classes, a chess set, and an Elite Chess Hoodie. Retail value: $275
Starting bid
Bulls game on Monday 3/23 vs the Houston Rockets. The seats are section 214 row 1 seats 1-4. Seats are in the Club level with parking. Retail value: $440.
Starting bid
18 virtual holes of golf for 4 people at Clubhouse 540. Retail value: $250.
Starting bid
4 general admission tickets to the Field Museum, 4 ride tickets on the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier, and 4 lower box tickets in April or May 2026 to a White Sox game (Monday-Friday games only). Retail value: $272
Starting bid
Lots of options to entertain the kids! Enjoy a $50 gift card to Funtopia, a $20 gift card to JoJo's Shake Bar, and a $75 gift card to Naperville Yard. Retail value: $145
Starting bid
1 months of swim lessons, registration fee, and merchandise from Goldfish Swim School. Retail value: $180
Starting bid
Gift card to Pinot's Palette and a bottle of wine! Retail value: TBD.
Starting bid
Six passes to the Morton Arboretum and a $20 gift certificate to the Naperville Running Company. Retail value: $122.
Starting bid
Registration for Spring Ball Registration, NLL hat, t-shirt, jersey, care decals, yard sign, and stress balls. Retail value: $175-225.
Starting bid
Four tickets to a home Notre Dame football game along with a parking pass. - No premium games. Exact game TBD once 2026 schedule is confirmed.
Approximate Retail Value: $450
Starting bid
Enjoy a 50 minute massage at the NOW Naperville. Retail value: $140.
Starting bid
Two tickets to the production of South Pacific at the Paramount Theatre, which runs from April 29 - June 14, 2026. Retail value: $210.
Starting bid
Two tickets to a show at the Second City (show must be Sunday-Thurdays). Plus, enjoy a $20 gift card to JoJo's Shake BAR. Retail value: $170
Starting bid
Belle bag from Trelle. Elevate your court style with this stylish pickleball/tennis tote that accommodates two pickleball paddles in the front pocket and/or two tennis racquets inside. Also enjoy a $20 gift certificate to Naperville Running Company. Retail value: $218
Starting bid
4 front row seats to the 2nd grade music concert on April 14th. Retail value: Priceless.
Starting bid
4 front row seats to the 5th grade music concert on April 14th. Retail value: Priceless.
Starting bid
4 front row seats to the 5th grade music concert on February 26th. Retail value: Priceless.
Starting bid
4 front row seats to the 5th grade music concert on February 26th. Retail value: Priceless.
Starting bid
Sounds of Color
This collaborative wind chime showcases each student's use of color, gently moving together in the breeze
Starting bid
Bee-utiful Creations
Ms. Yee's kindergarten student created individual hexagon drawings that form a joyful honeycomb of thumbprint bees and flowers
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