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Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home And School Association

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Ellsworth Adult Social Silent Auction - 2026

1. Elite Chess item
1. Elite Chess
$90

Starting bid



2 months of free chess classes, a chess set, and an Elite Chess Hoodie. Retail value: $275



2. Chicago Bulls item
2. Chicago Bulls
$145

Starting bid

Bulls game on Monday 3/23 vs the Houston Rockets. The seats are section 214 row 1 seats 1-4. Seats are in the Club level with parking. Retail value: $440.

3. Indoor Golf at Clubhouse 540 item
3. Indoor Golf at Clubhouse 540
$80

Starting bid

18 virtual holes of golf for 4 people at Clubhouse 540. Retail value: $250.

4. Fun in the City item
4. Fun in the City item
4. Fun in the City item
4. Fun in the City
$90

Starting bid

4 general admission tickets to the Field Museum, 4 ride tickets on the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier, and 4 lower box tickets in April or May 2026 to a White Sox game (Monday-Friday games only). Retail value: $272

5. Indoor fun for the kids item
5. Indoor fun for the kids item
5. Indoor fun for the kids item
5. Indoor fun for the kids
$45

Starting bid

Lots of options to entertain the kids! Enjoy a $50 gift card to Funtopia, a $20 gift card to JoJo's Shake Bar, and a $75 gift card to Naperville Yard. Retail value: $145

6. Goldfish Swim School Package item
6. Goldfish Swim School Package
$50

Starting bid

1 months of swim lessons, registration fee, and merchandise from Goldfish Swim School. Retail value: $180

7. Paint and sip item
7. Paint and sip
$25

Starting bid

Gift card to Pinot's Palette and a bottle of wine! Retail value: TBD.

8. Take a Hike Package item
8. Take a Hike Package item
8. Take a Hike Package
$40

Starting bid

Six passes to the Morton Arboretum and a $20 gift certificate to the Naperville Running Company. Retail value: $122.

9. Naperville Little League Baseball item
9. Naperville Little League Baseball
$65

Starting bid

Registration for Spring Ball Registration, NLL hat, t-shirt, jersey, care decals, yard sign, and stress balls. Retail value: $175-225.

10. 4 Tickets and Parking to Notre Dame Football Game item
10. 4 Tickets and Parking to Notre Dame Football Game
$150

Starting bid

Four tickets to a home Notre Dame football game along with a parking pass. - No premium games. Exact game TBD once 2026 schedule is confirmed.

Approximate Retail Value: $450

11. Relax! item
11. Relax!
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a 50 minute massage at the NOW Naperville. Retail value: $140.

12. Catch a Show at the Paramount Theatre item
12. Catch a Show at the Paramount Theatre
$70

Starting bid

Two tickets to the production of South Pacific at the Paramount Theatre, which runs from April 29 - June 14, 2026. Retail value: $210.

13. Second City item
13. Second City item
13. Second City
$65

Starting bid

Two tickets to a show at the Second City (show must be Sunday-Thurdays). Plus, enjoy a $20 gift card to JoJo's Shake BAR. Retail value: $170

14. Fashionably Fit item
14. Fashionably Fit item
14. Fashionably Fit
$70

Starting bid

Belle bag from Trelle. Elevate your court style with this stylish pickleball/tennis tote that accommodates two pickleball paddles in the front pocket and/or two tennis racquets inside. Also enjoy a $20 gift certificate to Naperville Running Company. Retail value: $218

15. Front row seats to the 2nd grade concert
$20

Starting bid

4 front row seats to the 2nd grade music concert on April 14th. Retail value: Priceless.

16. Front row seats to the 5th grade concert
$20

Starting bid

4 front row seats to the 5th grade music concert on April 14th. Retail value: Priceless.

17. Front row seats to the band/orchestra grade concert #1
$20

Starting bid

4 front row seats to the 5th grade music concert on February 26th. Retail value: Priceless.

18. Front row seats to the band/orchestra grade concert #2
$20

Starting bid

4 front row seats to the 5th grade music concert on February 26th. Retail value: Priceless.

19. Art Piece from Ms. Kowalkowski's Kindergarten Class item
19. Art Piece from Ms. Kowalkowski's Kindergarten Class
$25

Starting bid

Sounds of Color

This collaborative wind chime showcases each student's use of color, gently moving together in the breeze

20. Art Piece from Ms. Yee's Kindergarten Class item
20. Art Piece from Ms. Yee's Kindergarten Class
$25

Starting bid

Bee-utiful Creations

Ms. Yee's kindergarten student created individual hexagon drawings that form a joyful honeycomb of thumbprint bees and flowers

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