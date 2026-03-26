Hosted by

Elm Dale Parent Teacher Organization Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Elm Dale PTO's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

5300 S Honey Creek Dr, Greenfield, WI 53221, USA

2 Milkmen Game Tickets item
2 Milkmen Game Tickets
$1

Starting bid

This certificate provides the bearer with two (2) complimentary tickets (MOSH DUGOUT SEATS; $18) to a 2026 Milwaukee Milkmen Regular Season Home Game at Franklin Field.

Cooper's Hawk Lux Tasting for 4 item
Cooper's Hawk Lux Tasting for 4
$2

Starting bid

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant has donated a Lux Tasting for 4 ($68 value) Allows for a group of up to four people to enjoy a complimentary tasting of our most prestigious Cooper's Hawks wines. Includes a gourmet chocolate truffles. Valid at any Copper's Hawks location.

WI State Fair Package item
WI State Fair Package
$5

Starting bid

Wisconsin State Fair, August 6-16, 2026

This package includes Four General Admission Tickets, One Bargain Book Voucher, and One Original Cream Puff 6-Pack Voucher. The value of this package is $111.00.

Betty Brinn Children's Museum 4-Family Membership item
Betty Brinn Children's Museum 4-Family Membership
$5

Starting bid

This 4-Family Membership to the Betty Brinn Children's Museum will be valid for 1 year, beginning on the date you enroll in the program. Up to 4 daily visitor admissions (1 cardholder and up to 3 guests). Discount parking in the Museum Center Park structure. The certificate must be redeemed by 4/10/27. ($145 value)

Milwaukee Public Museum Admission for 4 item
Milwaukee Public Museum Admission for 4
$5

Starting bid

Good for MPM admittance and Planetarium program only. Expires 11/30/26. (Value $100)

Admirals Four Ticket Voucher item
Admirals Four Ticket Voucher
$2

Starting bid

The Milwaukee Admirals have donated a Four pack Ticket Voucher to their home games. ($80 value) The voucher must be redeemed for up to (4) Light Blue Admirals Tickets to any regular season home game at the UWM Panther Arena before April 18, 2026. (Home games April 11, 12, 17)

Schlitz Audubon 1 yr Family Membership item
Schlitz Audubon 1 yr Family Membership
$2

Starting bid

1 yr Family-level Membership to Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (Value $80). Includes unlimited admission for two adults plus all children or greandchildren 17 and under, and all other benefits listed on the attached information sheet. New Members ONLY. Must be redeemed by 4/10/27

2025 Packers Signed Football item
2025 Packers Signed Football item
2025 Packers Signed Football item
2025 Packers Signed Football
$10

Starting bid

It is hereby certified that the football, which accompanies this certificate, has been donated by the Green Bay Packers. Original signatures were obtained from all players and the coaching staff at the beginning of the 2025 regular season. The original signatures were then transferred to the football. #packersgiveback

2 Admission passes to Discovery World #1 item
2 Admission passes to Discovery World #1
$1

Starting bid

This includes 2 admission passes valid until September 30, 2026. ($50 value)

2 Admission passes to Discovery World #2 item
2 Admission passes to Discovery World #2
$1

Starting bid

This includes 2 admission passes valid until October 31, 2026. ($50 value)

Summerfest 2026 - 2 General Admission #1 item
Summerfest 2026 - 2 General Admission #1
$2

Starting bid

Summerfest dates: June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4

2 General Admission Tickets to Summer Fest (Value $66)

Summerfest 2026 - 2 General Admission #2 item
Summerfest 2026 - 2 General Admission #2
$2

Starting bid

Summerfest dates: June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4

2 General Admission Tickets to Summer Fest (Value $66)

Mrs. McGath's 5th Grade Fidget Basket item
Mrs. McGath's 5th Grade Fidget Basket item
Mrs. McGath's 5th Grade Fidget Basket
$1

Starting bid

Miss Makarewicz K4 Retro Recess Basket item
Miss Makarewicz K4 Retro Recess Basket
$1

Starting bid

Mrs. Rodriguez's 2nd Grade Class Slime Basket item
Mrs. Rodriguez's 2nd Grade Class Slime Basket
$1

Starting bid

Mrs. Rodriguez's 2nd Grade Class Minecraft Basket item
Mrs. Rodriguez's 2nd Grade Class Minecraft Basket
$1

Starting bid

1st Grades Cat Basket item
1st Grades Cat Basket
$1

Starting bid

1st Grade's Dynamite Dog Basket item
1st Grade's Dynamite Dog Basket item
1st Grade's Dynamite Dog Basket
$1

Starting bid

Mrs. Steigerwald's K4 Fun in the Sun Basket item
Mrs. Steigerwald's K4 Fun in the Sun Basket
$1

Starting bid

Mrs. Hartung's K5 Needoh and More Basket item
Mrs. Hartung's K5 Needoh and More Basket
$1

Starting bid

Ms. Scardina's 4th Grade Spring Into Summer item
Ms. Scardina's 4th Grade Spring Into Summer item
Ms. Scardina's 4th Grade Spring Into Summer
$1

Starting bid

3rd grade Screen-free Fun #1 item
3rd grade Screen-free Fun #1 item
3rd grade Screen-free Fun #1
$1

Starting bid

Mr. Romen's 5th grade Squishy Basket item
Mr. Romen's 5th grade Squishy Basket
$1

Starting bid

Ms. Veser's 4th grade Game Night item
Ms. Veser's 4th grade Game Night item
Ms. Veser's 4th grade Game Night
$1

Starting bid

Mrs. Whalley's 4K Sticker Fun Basket item
Mrs. Whalley's 4K Sticker Fun Basket item
Mrs. Whalley's 4K Sticker Fun Basket
$1

Starting bid

Ms. Key's 4th grade Movie Basket item
Ms. Key's 4th grade Movie Basket item
Ms. Key's 4th grade Movie Basket
$1

Starting bid

3rd grade Scholastic Book Fair Credit for April 17 item
3rd grade Scholastic Book Fair Credit for April 17
$1

Starting bid

Mrs. Haberli's 2nd grade Summer Fun item
Mrs. Haberli's 2nd grade Summer Fun
$1

Starting bid

Mrs. Haberli's 2nd grade Smencil Pack item
Mrs. Haberli's 2nd grade Smencil Pack
$1

Starting bid

3rd grade Screen Free Fun #2 item
3rd grade Screen Free Fun #2 item
3rd grade Screen Free Fun #2
$1

Starting bid

3rd Grade Screen Free Fun #3 item
3rd Grade Screen Free Fun #3 item
3rd Grade Screen Free Fun #3
$1

Starting bid

Mrs. Yang's 2nd grade Slime Basket item
Mrs. Yang's 2nd grade Slime Basket item
Mrs. Yang's 2nd grade Slime Basket
$1

Starting bid

Ms. Gleason's 5th grade Fidget/Squishy Basket item
Ms. Gleason's 5th grade Fidget/Squishy Basket
$1

Starting bid

Ms. Eitel's 5K Summer Fun Basket item
Ms. Eitel's 5K Summer Fun Basket
$1

Starting bid

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