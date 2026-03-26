Elm Dale PTO's Silent Auction 2026

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This certificate provides the bearer with two (2) complimentary tickets (MOSH DUGOUT SEATS; $18) to a 2026 Milwaukee Milkmen Regular Season Home Game at Franklin Field.
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Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant has donated a Lux Tasting for 4 ($68 value) Allows for a group of up to four people to enjoy a complimentary tasting of our most prestigious Cooper's Hawks wines. Includes a gourmet chocolate truffles. Valid at any Copper's Hawks location.
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Wisconsin State Fair, August 6-16, 2026
This package includes Four General Admission Tickets, One Bargain Book Voucher, and One Original Cream Puff 6-Pack Voucher. The value of this package is $111.00.
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This 4-Family Membership to the Betty Brinn Children's Museum will be valid for 1 year, beginning on the date you enroll in the program. Up to 4 daily visitor admissions (1 cardholder and up to 3 guests). Discount parking in the Museum Center Park structure. The certificate must be redeemed by 4/10/27. ($145 value)
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Good for MPM admittance and Planetarium program only. Expires 11/30/26. (Value $100)
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The Milwaukee Admirals have donated a Four pack Ticket Voucher to their home games. ($80 value) The voucher must be redeemed for up to (4) Light Blue Admirals Tickets to any regular season home game at the UWM Panther Arena before April 18, 2026. (Home games April 11, 12, 17)
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1 yr Family-level Membership to Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (Value $80). Includes unlimited admission for two adults plus all children or greandchildren 17 and under, and all other benefits listed on the attached information sheet. New Members ONLY. Must be redeemed by 4/10/27
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It is hereby certified that the football, which accompanies this certificate, has been donated by the Green Bay Packers. Original signatures were obtained from all players and the coaching staff at the beginning of the 2025 regular season. The original signatures were then transferred to the football. #packersgiveback
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This includes 2 admission passes valid until September 30, 2026. ($50 value)
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This includes 2 admission passes valid until October 31, 2026. ($50 value)
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Summerfest dates: June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4
2 General Admission Tickets to Summer Fest (Value $66)
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Summerfest dates: June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4
2 General Admission Tickets to Summer Fest (Value $66)
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