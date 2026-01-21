Auction - ITEMS, PACKAGES, EXPERIENCES, GIFT CARDS

• Includes six newly released novels: Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, signed copy of It’s Not Her by local author Mary Kubica, The Poppy Fields by Nikki Erlick, Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell, Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, and signed copy of Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

• Coffee-themed extras include mugs, Peet’s coffee, and tropical green tea

• Also includes a $25 Sparrow Coffee gift card for a cozy downtown Naperville coffee stop

• Perfect for book lovers who enjoy pairing a great read with their favorite drink