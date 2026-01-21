Auction - ITEMS, PACKAGES, EXPERIENCES, GIFT CARDS

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Starting bid
Assisted* Foursome at Cress Creek Country Club. (CCCC Member Kam Kniss must be present). Enjoy a round of 18 holes of golf and lunch on the beautiful Cress Creek course! Golf Cart included.
Starting bid
• Two front-row tickets on the Notre Dame side for the November 14, 2026 game vs. Boston College
• Includes White Field parking pass for game day convenience
• Prime Section 24 seating with an incredible view
• Tickets delivered when released later this summer
• Donated by the Truesdales and Cook Alex Intellectual Property
Starting bid
4 Cubs tickets plus parking! Friday, June 5th @ 1:20 vs Giants.
Sec 321 Row 2 Seats 1-4
- 2nd row Upper Deck at Home Plate
- On Aisle
- Fantastic game view
- Near food and bathrooms
- Including Green Lot parking pass
Value = $341.20. Donated by Furby Family.
Starting bid
• One-year Sandpiper pool membership for two adults and their children
• Perfect for summer swimming and family fun
• New members only; bidders cannot have been members within the past two years
• A great way to enjoy the season with friends and neighbors
Starting bid
• Winner selects one of two premium wellness packages
• Option 1: Eight in-office red light therapy sessions plus a home red light mask
• Option 2: 40 units of Botox for a natural refresh
• Designed for relaxation, renewal, and confidence
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• $500 certificate toward electrical labor services
• Covers labor only; materials not included
• Ideal for home electrical updates or repairs
• Donated by Ohana Electrical Services and the Vingua Family
Starting bid
• Eight 80-minute transformative bodywork sessions focused on stress relief and nervous system support
• Designed to help reduce chronic tension, restore energy, and promote emotional balance
• Choose from focus areas including nervous system reset, anxiety support, or guided grief processing
• Located at Soma Naperville, 475 River Bend Suite 104, Naperville, IL
• A restorative wellness experience created specifically for women
Estimated Retail Value: $1,100
Starting bid
• Private 2-hour acupuncture and sound healing session for 2–8 guests
• Combines gentle acupuncture (optional), guided meditation, and immersive sound healing
• Designed to promote relaxation, nervous system balance, and overall well-being
• Can be hosted in your home or at Valley Acupuncture Health Solutions in Geneva
• Appointment required; subject to availability
• Not redeemable for cash; expires 2/13/2028
• Donated by Valley Acupuncture Health Solutions
Estimated Retail Value: $440
Starting bid
• Complimentary one-night stay in a king deluxe room
• Includes breakfast for two and overnight parking
• Valid through 1/31/2027
• Perfect for a relaxing getaway or special night out
• Located at Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont
Starting bid
• Features two premium bottles of Robert Mondavi Private Selection Merlot and Black Stallion Merlot
• Plus four additional wines including sangria, cabernet, and rosé for a complete tasting experience
• Includes set of six long-stem wine glasses
• Wine tasting for up to six adults at Tasting De Vine Cellars in downtown Naperville
• Cooper’s Hawk Lux wine tasting for four (a $68 value)
• Perfect for wine lovers who enjoy entertaining or exploring new flavors
Starting bid
• Curated basket of family-friendly board and card games for ages 8+
• Includes Oh My Pigeons, Bluffaneer, Get Rich Quick, Cosmic Factory, and an Exploding Kittens puzzle
• Bonus fun extras like stickers, collectibles, and small surprises
• Donated by Treasures Game Store, downtown Naperville
• Perfect for family game nights and screen-free fun
Starting bid
• Chicago Bears themed gift basket featuring hoodie (youth M 10/12), socks, baseball hat, toothbrush, and novelty candle
• Designed for a young Bears fan who loves showing team spirit
• Fun mix of wearable gear and themed accessories
• Donated by Pro Image
Estimated Retail Value: ~$100
Starting bid
• Includes $50 Shuckin’ Shack gift card with hoodie and branded swag
• Casey’s Gourmet specialty pretzels, sauces, dressings, and $25 gift card
• Bonus voucher for 10 cinnamon rolls at Blackberry Market
• All businesses conveniently located in Gartner Plaza near Elmwood Elementary
• Perfect for families who love local dining and gourmet snacks
Starting bid
• Rock Bottom package includes growler with complimentary beer fill voucher, pint glass, $20 gift card, and two kids ice cream sundae vouchers
• Comes packaged in a reusable cooler bag
• Bonus basket featuring a bottle of Bushmills whiskey, t-shirt, and $25 Craft’d gift card (also valid at Chop’d)
• Donated by Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery in Warrenville, IL
• Great mix of family dining, brewery fun, and adult treats
Starting bid
• Includes six newly released novels: Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, signed copy of It’s Not Her by local author Mary Kubica, The Poppy Fields by Nikki Erlick, Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell, Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, and signed copy of Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
• Coffee-themed extras include mugs, Peet’s coffee, and tropical green tea
• Also includes a $25 Sparrow Coffee gift card for a cozy downtown Naperville coffee stop
• Perfect for book lovers who enjoy pairing a great read with their favorite drink
Starting bid
• Includes six large containers of Puppy Kisses treats plus Himalayan and freeze-dried chicken treats
• Fun extras include a plush toy and small shark dog costume
• Comes with two $7 gift cards to Two Bostons
• Perfect for pampering a beloved pup
Estimated Retail Value: ~$145
Starting bid
• $35 Pottery Bayou gift card for a hands-on craft experience in downtown Naperville
• Snow Fairy shower gel gift set and bath bomb collection for playful self-care
• Bonus Ulta cosmetics basket featuring body mist, liquid blush, and fun beauty items for younger girls
• A great mix of creativity, pampering, and dress-up fun
Starting bid
Starting bid
• Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. tour and tasting for up to 8 adults
• Includes bottle of Irishman Founder’s Reserve whiskey and two branded glasses
• All tours must be redeemed together during regular business hours
• Located at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. in DeKalb
• Perfect for whiskey fans or a fun group outing
Starting bid
• Includes $50 Topgolf game play card and $50 X-Golf gift card
• X-Golf located in Cress Creek Shopping Center, perfect for indoor golf fun
• Bonus swag includes drawstring bag, tees, and koozie
• Topgolf coupon valid toward game play, one per bay, excludes events, expires 4/30/2026
• Great for golf fans looking to play year-round
Starting bid
• Free 14-day unlimited Pure Barre membership for you and a friend
• Includes two pairs of Pure Barre grip socks (size small)
• Valid only at Pure Barre Naperville, 50 S. Main St., downtown Naperville
• Nontransferable, not redeemable for cash, expires 6/30/26
• Perfect for friends looking to try a fun, full-body workout together
Estimated Retail Value: ~$220
Starting bid
• Gift certificate for four Pilates classes plus one complimentary intro class
• Valid at Club Pilates North Naperville, South Naperville, and Plainfield locations
• Includes a pair of Tavi grip socks (size small)
• A great opportunity to try a low-impact, full-body workout
Estimated Retail Value: ~$160
Starting bid
• One month of unlimited FIT4MOM Naperville classes
• Includes fitness-themed basket with resistance band, socks, water jug, eye masks, and trail mix
• Designed for moms looking to stay active and connected
• A great self-care and wellness bundle
Starting bid
• Five Orangetheory Fitness classes
• High-energy, coach-led workouts designed for all fitness levels
• Redeem by visiting or calling Orangetheory Naperville
• Conveniently located in Gartner Plaza near Elmwood Elementary
Starting bid
• One month of unlimited yoga classes at YogaSix
• Variety of class styles focused on strength, flexibility, balance, and recovery
• Accessible, sensory-focused yoga experience for all levels
• Conveniently located in Gartner Plaza near Elmwood Elementary School
• Must be redeemed by 5/31/2026
Starting bid
• $100 gift card to JoJo’s ShakeBAR in downtown Naperville
• Nostalgia-inspired restaurant featuring over-the-top shakes, diner classics, and desserts
• Fun atmosphere with arcade-style games and family-friendly dining
• Located near the Riverwalk for a perfect outing
Starting bid
• $100 gift card redeemable at any Flagship Restaurant Group location
• Popular sushi restaurant known for responsibly sourced seafood
• Focused on sustainability and ocean-friendly dining
• Located in the Water Street District of downtown Naperville
• Gift card does not expire
Starting bid
• $100 gift card to Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill in Naperville
• Full-menu restaurant featuring burgers, wings, BBQ, salads, and family-friendly favorites
• Casual sports bar atmosphere perfect for gathering with friends and family
• Located just south of downtown Naperville in Hawthorne Square Plaza
Starting bid
• $100 gift card to Eddie Merlot’s Steakhouse in Warrenville
• Fine dining experience featuring prime steaks, fresh seafood, and curated wine selections
• Elegant atmosphere ideal for date nights, celebrations, or special occasions
• Located on Diehl Rd. in Warrenville
Starting bid
• $100 gift card toward manicure and pedicure services at GLO Nail Lounge
• Luxury nail and spa experience with professional-quality products
• Designed for a relaxing, rejuvenating self-care visit
• Located in Gartner Plaza near Elmwood Elementary School
Starting bid
• $50 Downtown Naperville gift card redeemable at 150+ shops, restaurants, and attractions
• $25 gift cards to Everdine’s Grilled Cheese and Potter’s Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
• $49 gift card to Pinot’s Palette for a painting class in downtown Naperville
• Bonus coupons included for additional savings at participating businesses
• Perfect for a fun day of shopping, dining, and creative experiences downtown
Starting bid
• Includes gift cards to White Chocolate Grill ($75), Maggiano’s ($50), Uncle Julio’s ($50), and Pour House ($15)
• Bonus lunch promotions for two at Fogo de Chão
• All restaurants conveniently located off Freedom Drive in Naperville
• Perfect for exploring local dining favorites
Starting bid
• Includes $50 Lou Malnati’s gift card, $75 Giordano’s gift card, and MOD Pizza coupons ($60 value)
• A chance to sample some of Naperville’s favorite pizza spots
• Perfect for family pizza nights or sharing with friends
• Great bundle for local food lovers
Starting bid
• $50 gift card valid at all Naperville Running Company locations
• Includes HOKA bag and Under Armour fanny pack
• Great for runners, walkers, or anyone upgrading their gear
• Perfect for active families and fitness enthusiasts
Starting bid
• Four lower-level tickets to a select Monday–Friday White Sox home game in April or May 2026
• Vouchers redeemable beginning March 25, 2026
• Great seats for a fun family or group outing
• Cheer on the White Sox at Rate Field
Starting bid
• Three hours of private 1:1 tutoring with certified teachers and subject experts
• Personalized support in reading, math, science, writing, history, or languages
• In-home sessions scheduled at your convenience with follow-up lesson notes
• Valid for new clients only; expires 6/30/2026
• Donated by Prep Academy Tutors
Starting bid
• Includes a gold Kendra Scott necklace and $150 gorjana gift card
• gorjana recently opened in downtown Naperville
• Stylish accessories perfect for everyday wear or special occasions
• A great gift bundle for jewelry lovers
Starting bid
• Includes nine Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and Sharko’s BBQ seasoning for at-home grilling
• Gift cards to Miller’s Ale House ($25), Yard House ($50), Spartan Ale House ($25), Sharko’s BBQ ($50), and Freedom Brothers ($50)
• Perfect for BBQ fans, game days, and casual dining outings
• A great mix of local flavors and restaurant favorites
Starting bid
• Includes a $100 Big Blue Swim School gift card plus tote, junior anti-fog swim goggles, swim cap, and rubber ducky
• Gift card valid toward membership subscriptions at Illinois locations only
• Voucher valid for one year; same as cash and cannot be replaced if lost
• Perfect for families with young swimmers
Starting bid
• Includes $25 gift card to Flight Tasting Room & Bottle Shoppe and $20 gift card to Burnt Barrel Social
• Both spots are located right next to each other in Yorkville for an easy night out
• Flight offers rotating craft beer, cider, wine, and tasting flights
• Burnt Barrel Social features modern American comfort food and crafted drinks
• Perfect for a relaxed evening of food and drinks
Starting bid
• $100 gift card valid at Costco warehouses and online
• Great for groceries, household essentials, and bulk shopping
• Flexible everyday value for families
Starting bid
• $150 gift card valid at Target stores and online
• Perfect for household essentials, clothing, gifts, and everyday shopping
• Flexible value for families
Starting bid
• $50 gift card to Mesón Sabika in Naperville
• Mediterranean-inspired tapas restaurant with indoor dining and award-winning patio seating
• Known for unique small plates, sangria, and a warm, inviting atmosphere
• Conveniently located near Naperville Central High School
Starting bid
• Includes $45 Play It Again Sports gift card valid at any location
• $50 European Sports gift card in South Naperville for soccer gear and fan apparel
• Great for youth athletes, soccer players, and active families
• Perfect for gearing up for the next season
Starting bid
• One-time admission for up to four people to DuPage Children’s Museum
• Main Event activity bundle including laser tag (3 vouchers), arcade gameplay (3 vouchers), and one hour of bowling (2 vouchers)
• Private Naperville Police Department building tour for up to six guests (by appointment)
• $25 Crumbl Cookies gift card for a sweet treat
• Perfect bundle for families looking to plan memorable outings together
Starting bid
• 30-minute mini family photo session in Naperville
• Up to six family members included
• 18–25 lightly edited digital images
• Perfect for updated family photos or seasonal portraits
• Expires 10/31/2026
Starting bid
• One free week of Camp Mirage day camp in Naperville
• Includes summer essentials basket with water bottle, sunglasses, sunscreen, towel, and t-shirt
• Great way to kick off summer fun for kids
• Located on Mill Street in Naperville; expires 8/7/2026
Starting bid
Starting bid
• Dyson Airstrait hair styler that straightens hair as it dries using air instead of extreme heat
• Designed to smooth and style while helping protect hair
• Premium beauty tool for everyday styling
• Donated by Ulta Beauty
Starting bid
• Voucher for a complimentary Diamond Glow facial treatment
• Redeemable toward service only and not valid for cash
• Donated by Radiant Medspa, a premier medspa in the heart of downtown Naperville
• A luxurious self-care experience perfect for relaxation and rejuvenation
Estimated Retail Value: $250
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