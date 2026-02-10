Auction - ELMWOOD EXPERIENCES

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
Sing the School Song for the Announcements! Hosted by: Megan Phillips & Ryan Hurley
Starting bid
Display a birthday message for your student on the Elmwood Marquee!
Starting bid
Display a birthday message for your student on the Elmwood Marquee!
Starting bid
Step into the shoes of school leadership and see Elmwood from a whole new perspective!
Bid on the Assistant Principal for the Day experience and join Mrs. Cain and Mrs. Markwell behind the scenes to discover the inner workings of Elmwood. From morning routines and classroom walk-throughs to helping make important school decisions, you’ll get a front-row seat to what it’s really like to help lead our school.
Starting bid
Step into the shoes of school leadership and see Elmwood from a whole new perspective!
Bid on the Principal for the Day experience and join Mrs. Culberson behind the scenes to discover the inner workings of Elmwood. From morning routines and classroom walk-throughs to helping make important school decisions, you’ll get a front-row seat to what it’s really like to help lead our school.
Starting bid
Lunch and a Math Movie with Ms. Getzin and Ms. Reible. This item is for one student winner, and you can bring 2 friends. During the school day, the students will have a pizza lunch and get to watch a math movie in the math office!
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch with members of the Health office! Hosted by: Caryn McKissic, School Nurse, Kylie Tran, Health Office Nurse, Natalie Stover, Health Tech &/or Sarah Barker, Sub Health Tech
Starting bid
The Kreiling Experience: One student winner (4th grader or 5th grader); If 5th grader wins, Mrs. Kreiling and student join 5th grade video party; if 4th grader wins, Mrs. Kreiling and student join the 4th grade ice cream party.
Starting bid
Choose your class activity in Specials. Student will be able to choose one activity (from choices provided by teacher) for the whole class to participate in during specials.Hosted by: Mrs. Byrnes & Mrs. Rubin (Art), Mr. Positano & Mrs. Harvey (LC), Mr. Byrnes & Mrs. Rice (Music), Mr. Howard & Mr. Brinkman (PE)
Starting bid
Taylor Swift Glitter Party - Student can bring 2 friends. Glitter crafts, Taylor Swift Music, Snacks, and Dancing! Hosted by: Ms. LaRue, Mrs. Blank, Ms. Getzin, Mrs. O'Connor.
Starting bid
Taylor Swift Glitter Party - Student can bring 2 friends. Glitter crafts, Taylor Swift Music, Snacks, and Dancing! Hosted by: Ms. LaRue, Mrs. Blank, Ms. Getzin, Mrs. O'Connor.
Starting bid
Winner and 1 friend (both must be in Czerak's class) goes bowling with the Kindergarten teachers! Hosted by Deb Czerak, Eva Rodriguez, Lauren Rayborn, Reyna Nungaray, Stephanie Arnold
Starting bid
Winner and 1 friend (both must be in Rodriguez class) goes bowling with the Kindergarten teachers! Hosted by Deb Czerak, Eva Rodriguez, Lauren Rayborn, Reyna Nungaray, Stephanie Arnold
Starting bid
Winner and 1 friend (both must be in Rayborn's class) goes bowling with the Kindergarten teachers! Hosted by Deb Czerak, Eva Rodriguez, Lauren Rayborn, Reyna Nungaray, Stephanie Arnold
Starting bid
Winner and 1 friend (both must be in Nungaray's class) goes bowling with the Kindergarten teachers! Hosted by Deb Czerak, Eva Rodriguez, Lauren Rayborn, Reyna Nungaray, Stephanie Arnold
Starting bid
Winner and 1 friend (both must be in Arnold's class) goes bowling with the Kindergarten teachers! Hosted by Deb Czerak, Eva Rodriguez, Lauren Rayborn, Reyna Nungaray, Stephanie Arnold
Starting bid
Pizza & Game Party!
Winner (must be in Henz class) can invite a first grade friend from their class to have a pizza lunch during the school day. The students can play board games while they eat. Hosted by: Mrs. Henz, Mrs. Kovich, Miss LaRue, Mrs. Wollemann
Starting bid
Pizza & Game Party!
Winner (must be in Kovich class) can invite a first grade friend from their class to have a pizza lunch during the school day. The students can play board games while they eat. Hosted by: Mrs. Henz, Mrs. Kovich, Miss LaRue, Mrs. Wollemann
Starting bid
Pizza & Game Party!
Winner (must be in LaRue's class) can invite a first grade friend from their class to have a pizza lunch during the school day. The students can play board games while they eat. Hosted by: Mrs. Henz, Mrs. Kovich, Miss LaRue, Mrs. Wollemann
Starting bid
Pizza & Game Party!
Winner (must be in Wollemann's class) can invite a first grade friend from their class to have a pizza lunch during the school day. The students can play board games while they eat. Hosted by: Mrs. Henz, Mrs. Kovich, Miss LaRue, Mrs. Wollemann
Starting bid
2nd Grade Pizza Party! Student from Capshaw's class can bring one friend (from their class) to enjoy a pizza party with the teachers! Parents can only bid on the pizza party for their own child's teacher. Hosted by: Tristian Capshaw, Beth Zamora, Lilly Carrillo, Julie Sturgeon, Kim Patterson, Nate Bornancin
Starting bid
2nd Grade Pizza Party! Student from Zamora's class can bring one friend (from their class) to enjoy a pizza party with the teachers! Parents can only bid on the pizza party for their own child's teacher. Hosted by: Tristian Capshaw, Beth Zamora, Lilly Carrillo, Julie Sturgeon, Kim Patterson, Nate Bornancin
Starting bid
2nd Grade Pizza Party! Student from Carrillo's class can bring one friend (from their class) to enjoy a pizza party with the teachers! Parents can only bid on the pizza party for their own child's teacher. Hosted by: Tristian Capshaw, Beth Zamora, Lilly Carrillo, Julie Sturgeon, Kim Patterson, Nate Bornancin
Starting bid
2nd Grade Pizza Party! Student from Sturgeon's class can bring one friend (from their class) to enjoy a pizza party with the teachers! Parents can only bid on the pizza party for their own child's teacher. Hosted by: Tristian Capshaw, Beth Zamora, Lilly Carrillo, Julie Sturgeon, Kim Patterson, Nate Bornancin
Starting bid
2nd Grade Pizza Party! Student from Patterson's class can bring one friend (from their class) to enjoy a pizza party with the teachers! Parents can only bid on the pizza party for their own child's teacher. Hosted by: Tristian Capshaw, Beth Zamora, Lilly Carrillo, Julie Sturgeon, Kim Patterson, Nate Bornancin
Starting bid
2nd Grade Pizza Party! Student from Bornancin's class can bring one friend (from their class) to enjoy a pizza party with the teachers! Parents can only bid on the pizza party for their own child's teacher. Hosted by: Tristian Capshaw, Beth Zamora, Lilly Carrillo, Julie Sturgeon, Kim Patterson, Nate Bornancin
Starting bid
Third Grade Ice cream and movie party! Winner in Haack's class can bring one friend from their class for a fun party after school! Hosted by: 3rd Grade Teachers (Mrs. Haack, Mrs. Maita, Mrs. Sippel, Ms. Stock, Ms. Ruffo, Ms. Bradley)
Starting bid
Third Grade Ice cream and movie party! Winner in Maita's class can bring one friend from their class for a fun party after school! Hosted by: 3rd Grade Teachers (Mrs. Haack, Mrs. Maita, Mrs. Sippel, Ms. Stock, Ms. Ruffo, Ms. Bradley)
Starting bid
Third Grade Ice cream and movie party! Winner in Sippel's class can bring one friend from their class for a fun party after school! Hosted by: 3rd Grade Teachers (Mrs. Haack, Mrs. Maita, Mrs. Sippel, Ms. Stock, Ms. Ruffo, Ms. Bradley)
Starting bid
Third Grade Ice cream and movie party! Winner in Stock's class can bring one friend from their class for a fun party after school! Hosted by: 3rd Grade Teachers (Mrs. Haack, Mrs. Maita, Mrs. Sippel, Ms. Stock, Ms. Ruffo, Ms. Bradley)
Starting bid
Third Grade Ice cream and movie party! Winner in Ruffo's class can bring one friend from their class for a fun party after school! Hosted by: 3rd Grade Teachers (Mrs. Haack, Mrs. Maita, Mrs. Sippel, Ms. Stock, Ms. Ruffo, Ms. Bradley)
Starting bid
Third Grade Ice cream and movie party! Winner in Bradley's class can bring one friend from their class for a fun party after school! Hosted by: 3rd Grade Teachers (Mrs. Haack, Mrs. Maita, Mrs. Sippel, Ms. Stock, Ms. Ruffo, Ms. Bradley)
Starting bid
4th Grade Ice cream party! Winner in Boscacci's class can bring one friend from your class and make your own sundae with the 4th Grade Teachers! Hosted by: Allie Boscacci, Jessica Alltop, Noelle Williams, Olivia Wessel, Rodolfo Perez
Starting bid
4th Grade Ice cream party! Winner in Alltop's class can bring one friend from your class and make your own sundae with the 4th Grade Teachers! Hosted by: Allie Boscacci, Jessica Alltop, Noelle Williams, Olivia Wessel, Rodolfo Perez
Starting bid
4th Grade Ice cream party! Winner in Williams' class can bring one friend from your class and make your own sundae with the 4th Grade Teachers! Hosted by: Allie Boscacci, Jessica Alltop, Noelle Williams, Olivia Wessel, Rodolfo Perez
Starting bid
4th Grade Ice cream party! Winner in Wessel's class can bring one friend from your class and make your own sundae with the 4th Grade Teachers! Hosted by: Allie Boscacci, Jessica Alltop, Noelle Williams, Olivia Wessel, Rodolfo Perez
Starting bid
4th Grade Ice cream party! Winner in Perez class can bring one friend from your class and make your own sundae with the 4th Grade Teachers! Hosted by: Allie Boscacci, Jessica Alltop, Noelle Williams, Olivia Wessel, Rodolfo Perez
Starting bid
Winner in Flores' class (and a friend of their choice from their class) will enjoy a video game party with the 5th Grade teachers!
Starting bid
Winner in Miller's class (and a friend of their choice from their class) will enjoy a video game party with the 5th Grade teachers!
Starting bid
Winner in Meehan-Browning's class (and a friend of their choice from their class) will enjoy a video game party with the 5th Grade teachers!
Starting bid
Winner in Stines' class (and a friend of their choice from their class) will enjoy a video game party with the 5th Grade teachers!
Starting bid
Winner in Vitello's class (and a friend of their choice from their class) will enjoy a video game party with the 5th Grade teachers!
Starting bid
Winner in Stacey's class (and a friend of their choice from their class) will enjoy a video game party with the 5th Grade teachers!
Starting bid
Be a Room Parent or a party volunteer in your child's class for one of the 3 parties in the 2026-27 school year! Winner will get their choice for one student!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!