Naperville District 203 General Home & School Association
Naperville District 203 General Home & School Association has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Naperville District 203 General Home & School Association

About this event

Sales closed

Auction - ELMWOOD EXPERIENCES

Sing the School Song on Announcements item
Sing the School Song on Announcements
$10

Starting bid

Sing the School Song for the Announcements! Hosted by: Megan Phillips & Ryan Hurley

Happy Birthday on the School Marquee #1 item
Happy Birthday on the School Marquee #1
$10

Starting bid

Display a birthday message for your student on the Elmwood Marquee!

Happy Birthday on the School Marquee #2 item
Happy Birthday on the School Marquee #2
$10

Starting bid

Display a birthday message for your student on the Elmwood Marquee!

Assistant Principal for the Day item
Assistant Principal for the Day
$20

Starting bid

Step into the shoes of school leadership and see Elmwood from a whole new perspective!

Bid on the Assistant Principal for the Day experience and join Mrs. Cain and Mrs. Markwell behind the scenes to discover the inner workings of Elmwood. From morning routines and classroom walk-throughs to helping make important school decisions, you’ll get a front-row seat to what it’s really like to help lead our school.

Principal for the Day item
Principal for the Day
$20

Starting bid

Step into the shoes of school leadership and see Elmwood from a whole new perspective!

Bid on the Principal for the Day experience and join Mrs. Culberson behind the scenes to discover the inner workings of Elmwood. From morning routines and classroom walk-throughs to helping make important school decisions, you’ll get a front-row seat to what it’s really like to help lead our school.

Lunch and Math Movie item
Lunch and Math Movie
$10

Starting bid

Lunch and a Math Movie with Ms. Getzin and Ms. Reible. This item is for one student winner, and you can bring 2 friends. During the school day, the students will have a pizza lunch and get to watch a math movie in the math office!

Lunch with the Health Office item
Lunch with the Health Office
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch with members of the Health office! Hosted by: Caryn McKissic, School Nurse, Kylie Tran, Health Office Nurse, Natalie Stover, Health Tech &/or Sarah Barker, Sub Health Tech

The Kreiling Experience item
The Kreiling Experience
$10

Starting bid

The Kreiling Experience: One student winner (4th grader or 5th grader); If 5th grader wins, Mrs. Kreiling and student join 5th grade video party; if 4th grader wins, Mrs. Kreiling and student join the 4th grade ice cream party.

Choose your Specials! item
Choose your Specials!
$10

Starting bid

Choose your class activity in Specials. Student will be able to choose one activity (from choices provided by teacher) for the whole class to participate in during specials.Hosted by: Mrs. Byrnes & Mrs. Rubin (Art), Mr. Positano & Mrs. Harvey (LC), Mr. Byrnes & Mrs. Rice (Music), Mr. Howard & Mr. Brinkman (PE)

Taylor Swift Glitter Party #1 item
Taylor Swift Glitter Party #1
$10

Starting bid

Taylor Swift Glitter Party - Student can bring 2 friends. Glitter crafts, Taylor Swift Music, Snacks, and Dancing! Hosted by: Ms. LaRue, Mrs. Blank, Ms. Getzin, Mrs. O'Connor.

Taylor Swift Glitter Party #2 item
Taylor Swift Glitter Party #2
$10

Starting bid

Taylor Swift Glitter Party - Student can bring 2 friends. Glitter crafts, Taylor Swift Music, Snacks, and Dancing! Hosted by: Ms. LaRue, Mrs. Blank, Ms. Getzin, Mrs. O'Connor.

Czerak - Kindergarten Bowling Party item
Czerak - Kindergarten Bowling Party
$10

Starting bid

Winner and 1 friend (both must be in Czerak's class) goes bowling with the Kindergarten teachers! Hosted by Deb Czerak, Eva Rodriguez, Lauren Rayborn, Reyna Nungaray, Stephanie Arnold

Rodriguez - Kindergarten Bowling Party item
Rodriguez - Kindergarten Bowling Party
$10

Starting bid

Winner and 1 friend (both must be in Rodriguez class) goes bowling with the Kindergarten teachers! Hosted by Deb Czerak, Eva Rodriguez, Lauren Rayborn, Reyna Nungaray, Stephanie Arnold

Rayborn - Kindergarten Bowling Party item
Rayborn - Kindergarten Bowling Party
$10

Starting bid

Winner and 1 friend (both must be in Rayborn's class) goes bowling with the Kindergarten teachers! Hosted by Deb Czerak, Eva Rodriguez, Lauren Rayborn, Reyna Nungaray, Stephanie Arnold

Nungaray - Kindergarten Bowling Party item
Nungaray - Kindergarten Bowling Party
$10

Starting bid

Winner and 1 friend (both must be in Nungaray's class) goes bowling with the Kindergarten teachers! Hosted by Deb Czerak, Eva Rodriguez, Lauren Rayborn, Reyna Nungaray, Stephanie Arnold

Arnold - Kindergarten Bowling Party item
Arnold - Kindergarten Bowling Party
$10

Starting bid

Winner and 1 friend (both must be in Arnold's class) goes bowling with the Kindergarten teachers! Hosted by Deb Czerak, Eva Rodriguez, Lauren Rayborn, Reyna Nungaray, Stephanie Arnold

Henz - 1st Grade Pizza & Game Party item
Henz - 1st Grade Pizza & Game Party
$10

Starting bid

Pizza & Game Party!

Winner (must be in Henz class) can invite a first grade friend from their class to have a pizza lunch during the school day. The students can play board games while they eat. Hosted by: Mrs. Henz, Mrs. Kovich, Miss LaRue, Mrs. Wollemann

Kovich - 1st Grade Pizza & Game Party item
Kovich - 1st Grade Pizza & Game Party
$10

Starting bid

Pizza & Game Party!

Winner (must be in Kovich class) can invite a first grade friend from their class to have a pizza lunch during the school day. The students can play board games while they eat. Hosted by: Mrs. Henz, Mrs. Kovich, Miss LaRue, Mrs. Wollemann

LaRue - 1st Grade Pizza & Game Party item
LaRue - 1st Grade Pizza & Game Party
$10

Starting bid

Pizza & Game Party!

Winner (must be in LaRue's class) can invite a first grade friend from their class to have a pizza lunch during the school day. The students can play board games while they eat. Hosted by: Mrs. Henz, Mrs. Kovich, Miss LaRue, Mrs. Wollemann

Wollemann - 1st Grade Pizza & Game Party item
Wollemann - 1st Grade Pizza & Game Party
$10

Starting bid

Pizza & Game Party!

Winner (must be in Wollemann's class) can invite a first grade friend from their class to have a pizza lunch during the school day. The students can play board games while they eat. Hosted by: Mrs. Henz, Mrs. Kovich, Miss LaRue, Mrs. Wollemann

Capshaw - 2nd Grade Pizza Party item
Capshaw - 2nd Grade Pizza Party
$10

Starting bid

2nd Grade Pizza Party! Student from Capshaw's class can bring one friend (from their class) to enjoy a pizza party with the teachers! Parents can only bid on the pizza party for their own child's teacher. Hosted by: Tristian Capshaw, Beth Zamora, Lilly Carrillo, Julie Sturgeon, Kim Patterson, Nate Bornancin

Zamora - 2nd Grade Pizza Party item
Zamora - 2nd Grade Pizza Party
$10

Starting bid

2nd Grade Pizza Party! Student from Zamora's class can bring one friend (from their class) to enjoy a pizza party with the teachers! Parents can only bid on the pizza party for their own child's teacher. Hosted by: Tristian Capshaw, Beth Zamora, Lilly Carrillo, Julie Sturgeon, Kim Patterson, Nate Bornancin

Carrillo - 2nd Grade Pizza Party item
Carrillo - 2nd Grade Pizza Party
$10

Starting bid

2nd Grade Pizza Party! Student from Carrillo's class can bring one friend (from their class) to enjoy a pizza party with the teachers! Parents can only bid on the pizza party for their own child's teacher. Hosted by: Tristian Capshaw, Beth Zamora, Lilly Carrillo, Julie Sturgeon, Kim Patterson, Nate Bornancin

Sturgeon - 2nd Grade Pizza Party item
Sturgeon - 2nd Grade Pizza Party
$10

Starting bid

2nd Grade Pizza Party! Student from Sturgeon's class can bring one friend (from their class) to enjoy a pizza party with the teachers! Parents can only bid on the pizza party for their own child's teacher. Hosted by: Tristian Capshaw, Beth Zamora, Lilly Carrillo, Julie Sturgeon, Kim Patterson, Nate Bornancin

Patterson - 2nd Grade Pizza Party item
Patterson - 2nd Grade Pizza Party
$10

Starting bid

2nd Grade Pizza Party! Student from Patterson's class can bring one friend (from their class) to enjoy a pizza party with the teachers! Parents can only bid on the pizza party for their own child's teacher. Hosted by: Tristian Capshaw, Beth Zamora, Lilly Carrillo, Julie Sturgeon, Kim Patterson, Nate Bornancin

Bornancin - 2nd Grade Pizza Party item
Bornancin - 2nd Grade Pizza Party
$10

Starting bid

2nd Grade Pizza Party! Student from Bornancin's class can bring one friend (from their class) to enjoy a pizza party with the teachers! Parents can only bid on the pizza party for their own child's teacher. Hosted by: Tristian Capshaw, Beth Zamora, Lilly Carrillo, Julie Sturgeon, Kim Patterson, Nate Bornancin

Haack - 3rd Grade Ice Cream and Movie Party item
Haack - 3rd Grade Ice Cream and Movie Party
$10

Starting bid

Third Grade Ice cream and movie party! Winner in Haack's class can bring one friend from their class for a fun party after school! Hosted by: 3rd Grade Teachers (Mrs. Haack, Mrs. Maita, Mrs. Sippel, Ms. Stock, Ms. Ruffo, Ms. Bradley)

Maita - 3rd Grade Ice Cream and Movie Party item
Maita - 3rd Grade Ice Cream and Movie Party
$10

Starting bid

Third Grade Ice cream and movie party! Winner in Maita's class can bring one friend from their class for a fun party after school! Hosted by: 3rd Grade Teachers (Mrs. Haack, Mrs. Maita, Mrs. Sippel, Ms. Stock, Ms. Ruffo, Ms. Bradley)

Sippel - 3rd Grade Ice Cream and Movie Party item
Sippel - 3rd Grade Ice Cream and Movie Party
$10

Starting bid

Third Grade Ice cream and movie party! Winner in Sippel's class can bring one friend from their class for a fun party after school! Hosted by: 3rd Grade Teachers (Mrs. Haack, Mrs. Maita, Mrs. Sippel, Ms. Stock, Ms. Ruffo, Ms. Bradley)

Stock -3rd Grade Ice Cream and Movie Party item
Stock -3rd Grade Ice Cream and Movie Party
$10

Starting bid

Third Grade Ice cream and movie party! Winner in Stock's class can bring one friend from their class for a fun party after school! Hosted by: 3rd Grade Teachers (Mrs. Haack, Mrs. Maita, Mrs. Sippel, Ms. Stock, Ms. Ruffo, Ms. Bradley)

Ruffo - 3rd Grade Ice Cream and Movie Party item
Ruffo - 3rd Grade Ice Cream and Movie Party
$10

Starting bid

Third Grade Ice cream and movie party! Winner in Ruffo's class can bring one friend from their class for a fun party after school! Hosted by: 3rd Grade Teachers (Mrs. Haack, Mrs. Maita, Mrs. Sippel, Ms. Stock, Ms. Ruffo, Ms. Bradley)

Bradley - 3rd Grade Ice Cream and Movie Party item
Bradley - 3rd Grade Ice Cream and Movie Party
$10

Starting bid

Third Grade Ice cream and movie party! Winner in Bradley's class can bring one friend from their class for a fun party after school! Hosted by: 3rd Grade Teachers (Mrs. Haack, Mrs. Maita, Mrs. Sippel, Ms. Stock, Ms. Ruffo, Ms. Bradley)

Boscacci - 4th Grade Ice Cream Party item
Boscacci - 4th Grade Ice Cream Party
$10

Starting bid

4th Grade Ice cream party! Winner in Boscacci's class can bring one friend from your class and make your own sundae with the 4th Grade Teachers! Hosted by: Allie Boscacci, Jessica Alltop, Noelle Williams, Olivia Wessel, Rodolfo Perez

Alltop - 4th Grade Ice Cream Party item
Alltop - 4th Grade Ice Cream Party
$10

Starting bid

4th Grade Ice cream party! Winner in Alltop's class can bring one friend from your class and make your own sundae with the 4th Grade Teachers! Hosted by: Allie Boscacci, Jessica Alltop, Noelle Williams, Olivia Wessel, Rodolfo Perez

Williams - 4th Grade Ice Cream Party item
Williams - 4th Grade Ice Cream Party
$10

Starting bid

4th Grade Ice cream party! Winner in Williams' class can bring one friend from your class and make your own sundae with the 4th Grade Teachers! Hosted by: Allie Boscacci, Jessica Alltop, Noelle Williams, Olivia Wessel, Rodolfo Perez

Wessel - 4th Grade Ice Cream Party item
Wessel - 4th Grade Ice Cream Party
$10

Starting bid

4th Grade Ice cream party! Winner in Wessel's class can bring one friend from your class and make your own sundae with the 4th Grade Teachers! Hosted by: Allie Boscacci, Jessica Alltop, Noelle Williams, Olivia Wessel, Rodolfo Perez

Perez - 4th Grade Ice Cream Party item
Perez - 4th Grade Ice Cream Party
$10

Starting bid

4th Grade Ice cream party! Winner in Perez class can bring one friend from your class and make your own sundae with the 4th Grade Teachers! Hosted by: Allie Boscacci, Jessica Alltop, Noelle Williams, Olivia Wessel, Rodolfo Perez

Flores - 5th Grade Video Game Party item
Flores - 5th Grade Video Game Party
$10

Starting bid

Winner in Flores' class (and a friend of their choice from their class) will enjoy a video game party with the 5th Grade teachers!

Miller - 5th Grade Video Game Party item
Miller - 5th Grade Video Game Party
$10

Starting bid

Winner in Miller's class (and a friend of their choice from their class) will enjoy a video game party with the 5th Grade teachers!

Meehan-Browning - 5th Grade Video Game Party item
Meehan-Browning - 5th Grade Video Game Party
$10

Starting bid

Winner in Meehan-Browning's class (and a friend of their choice from their class) will enjoy a video game party with the 5th Grade teachers!

Stines - 5th Grade Video Game Party item
Stines - 5th Grade Video Game Party
$10

Starting bid

Winner in Stines' class (and a friend of their choice from their class) will enjoy a video game party with the 5th Grade teachers!

Vitello - 5th Grade Video Game Party item
Vitello - 5th Grade Video Game Party
$10

Starting bid

Winner in Vitello's class (and a friend of their choice from their class) will enjoy a video game party with the 5th Grade teachers!

Stacey - 5th Grade Video Game Party item
Stacey - 5th Grade Video Game Party
$10

Starting bid

Winner in Stacey's class (and a friend of their choice from their class) will enjoy a video game party with the 5th Grade teachers!

Class Party Priority Pick item
Class Party Priority Pick
$10

Starting bid

Be a Room Parent or a party volunteer in your child's class for one of the 3 parties in the 2026-27 school year! Winner will get their choice for one student!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!