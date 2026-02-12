Emanuel - Purim Party Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Share a meaningful and memorable lunch with Cantor Shelly Drucker Friedman before she retires this June.
This intimate experience offers the chance to sit down together, reflect on her years of music and leadership, hear her stories, share your own, and celebrate the incredible impact she has had on our community. Whether you want to talk Torah, music, Emanuel memories, or simply enjoy warm conversation, this will be a treasured afternoon.
A heartfelt opportunity to connect, express gratitude, and create one more special memory before this meaningful chapter comes to a close.
Starting bid
High Holy Day VIP Parking — Right in the Emanuel Lot 🚗✨
Tired of circling the block and strategizing your High Holy Day parking plan days in advance? Imagine arriving relaxed, knowing your spot is waiting for you — right in the Emanuel lot.
Here’s your chance to win a coveted VIP parking space next to the Executive Director for the High Holy Days! No stress. No hunting. No long walks in dress shoes.
Pull in with ease, step out with confidence, and start the holidays focused on meaning — not meters.
Convenience, proximity, and a little High Holy Day bragging rights all in one unforgettable auction item.
Starting bid
Executive Director’s Neighbor — Reserved Parking for a Full Year 🚗✨
Imagine pulling into Emanuel and heading straight to your very own reserved parking spot — no circling, no guessing, no stress.
This exclusive auction item gives you a dedicated space next to the Executive Director’s parking spot for an entire year, complete with your own personalized parking sign. It’s convenience, consistency, and a little VIP flair every time you come to services, programs, meetings, or events.
Please note: this spot is reserved exclusively for you throughout the year except during the High Holy Days. If you’d like High Holy Day access as well, be sure to bid on that item separately!
A year of ease, recognition, and prime parking — happy bidding!
Starting bid
Bring the magic of a private chef into your home with a curated dinner for four by Chef Mark — thoughtfully prepared, beautifully crafted, and ready for you to enjoy.
This incredible package includes a generous collection of house-made sauces, rich stocks, and chef-prepared favorites — all made from scratch and frozen for ultimate flexibility:
Sauces (frozen):
• 4 Marinara
• 2 Pesto
• 2 Shallot Sauce
Stocks (frozen):
• 4 Chicken Stock
• 2 Beef Au Jus
• 2 Fish Fumet
Chef’s Specialties:
• 24 Turkey Meatballs
• 1 (9x13) Spinach & Shallot Strata
A delicious opportunity to savor Chef Mark’s culinary talent — without leaving home!
Starting bid
Catalina Club Experience for Two at a Cubs Game ⚾🌭
Enjoy the ultimate game-day upgrade with two passes to the exclusive Catalina Club at Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
Located directly behind home plate, the Catalina Club offers a climate-controlled private lounge, expansive indoor and outdoor seating, and unbeatable views of the action. Indulge in an elevated all-inclusive buffet featuring classic ballpark favorites, chef-inspired dishes, desserts, and a full bar with beer, wine, and cocktails.
Skip the lines, relax in comfort, and take in Cubs baseball from one of the most sought-after spaces in the stadium. A perfect outing for clients, friends, or a memorable Chicago date night.
Game/Date will be arranged directly with season ticket holder.
Includes:
• Two Catalina Club passes
• All-inclusive food and beverages
• Premium seating and lounge access
Play ball — in style!
Starting bid
Set sail for an unforgettable day on beautiful Lake Michigan with Captain Elias Friedman! Gather up to five friends or family and enjoy a private boat ride along Chicago’s stunning shoreline. Take in breathtaking skyline views, feel the fresh lake breeze, and relax as you cruise the open water.
Perfect for a summer celebration, sunset outing, or simply a memorable afternoon with friends, this experience offers the ultimate mix of relaxation and fun. Bring your favorite snacks and beverages, sit back, and enjoy Chicago from its most spectacular vantage point — the water!
A one-of-a-kind experience for up to six passengers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!