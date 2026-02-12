Emanuel - Purim Party Silent Auction

Share a meaningful and memorable lunch with Cantor Shelly Drucker Friedman before she retires this June.





This intimate experience offers the chance to sit down together, reflect on her years of music and leadership, hear her stories, share your own, and celebrate the incredible impact she has had on our community. Whether you want to talk Torah, music, Emanuel memories, or simply enjoy warm conversation, this will be a treasured afternoon.





A heartfelt opportunity to connect, express gratitude, and create one more special memory before this meaningful chapter comes to a close.