A table of new annual assessments for Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Association is presented in the foreground against a dark background with a black and white image of hands in prayer in the background.
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Association

Offered by

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Association

About the memberships

EMBA Annual Assessments

Church Membership (1-30 members)
$244.80

Renews yearly on: August 1

Important: Churches are not required to pay any additional fees. At checkout, select “Other” for the optional Zeffy contribution and enter $0. Any optional contribution paid to Zeffy cannot be refunded by EMBA because those funds are paid directly to Zeffy and are not received by the Association.

Church Membership (31-60 members)
$489.60

Renews yearly on: August 1

Church Membership (61-90 members)
$734.40

Renews yearly on: August 1

Church Membership (91-120 members)
$979.20

Renews yearly on: August 1

Church Membership (121-150 members)
$1,224

Renews yearly on: August 1

Church Membership (151-180 members)
$1,468.80

Renews yearly on: August 1

Church Membership (181-210 members)
$1,713.60

Renews yearly on: August 1

Church Membership (211-240 members)
$1,958.40

Renews yearly on: August 1

Church Membership (241-270 members)
$2,203.20

Renews yearly on: August 1

Church Membership (271-300 members)
$2,448

Renews yearly on: August 1

Church Membership (300+ members)
$2,856

Renews yearly on: August 1

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!