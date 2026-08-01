EMBA Annual Assessments

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: August 1
Important: Churches are not required to pay any additional fees. At checkout, select “Other” for the optional Zeffy contribution and enter $0. Any optional contribution paid to Zeffy cannot be refunded by EMBA because those funds are paid directly to Zeffy and are not received by the Association.
Renews yearly on: August 1
Renews yearly on: August 1
Renews yearly on: August 1
Renews yearly on: August 1
Renews yearly on: August 1
Renews yearly on: August 1
Renews yearly on: August 1
Renews yearly on: August 1
Renews yearly on: August 1
Renews yearly on: August 1
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!