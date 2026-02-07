Embassy Theatre Corporation's Shop

What is the Passport Book? This is a new item available at the Embassy. This pass is something that you can fill with stickers, autographs, tickets, etc. to show off your time at Embassy Theatre. Exclusive show stickers will be available at every show.



But why get a Passport Book? Using your passport book allows for $1.00 off your cafe purchase (limited to one per performance). And if you can show that you have seen 8 out of the 10 shows in our 2026 season, you will be entered into a raffle for a $100 Walmart Gift Card AND get the privilege of voting in the Marky Awards for the 2026 Season. But you must show that you have seen all the shows, hence, the Passport Book.