Ember Hall Returning Client.

Aero Team Drop-Off
Clients referred by the Aero Team who have been pre-screened for safety. These individuals have been searched for weapons, drugs, and alcohol prior to arriving at Ember Hall to ensure the safety and well-being of all guests and staff.
Walk in
Walk-In
Individuals who have heard about Ember Hall and arrived on their own seeking emergency lodging. Walk-ins are accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, pending available space and adherence to intake protocols.
3. Wait-List
For individuals interested in staying the night but unable to be immediately accommodated due to capacity limits. Guests on the wait-list will be contacted if a spot becomes available and must follow all check-in guidelines upon confirmation.
Wait-list
Wait-List
For individuals interested in staying the night but unable to be immediately accommodated due to capacity limits. Guests on the wait-list will be contacted if a spot becomes available and must follow all check-in guidelines upon confirmation.
