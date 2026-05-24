Emberglow 2026, Hosted by the Gulf Pagan Resiliency Project

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About this event
Choose this level if you are financially comfortable and able to contribute the full attendance amount. Your contribution helps subsidize access for others.
Price is valid until July 31 at 11:59pm. Your entry includes access to all the weekends classes, discussions, activities, and rituals; access to the pond and pond temple; some toiletries; and all your meals. Does not include onsite accommodations (must be purchased separately).
Choose this level if you can afford to attend, even if it requires some planning or sacrifice. This ticket reflects a slightly discounted cost of attendance.
Price is valid until July 31 at 11:59pm. Entry includes access to all the weekends classes, discussions, activities, and rituals; access to the pond and pond temple; some toiletries; and all your meals. Does not include onsite accommodations (must be purchased separately).
These tickets are intended for community members who need financial flexibility in order to participate, who meet the definition of a solidarity ticket in the description.
Price is valid until July 31 at 11:59pm. Entry includes access to all the weekends classes, discussions, activities, and rituals; access to the pond and pond temple; some toiletries; and all your meals. Does not include onsite accommodations (must be purchased separately).
YOU MUST RECEIVE APPROVAL TO BE A VOLUNTEER FIRST BEFORE PURCHASE.
Includes access to all event activities and rituals, all meals included, and the pond temple and pond. Does not include ACCOMMODATIONS (must be purchased separately).
THIS OPTION DOES NOT INCLUDE YOUR ENTRY TICKET... MUST BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY.
The Micro Cabin accommodates 2 people in a handcrafted small house with a full size bed, air conditioning, an electrical access. A small outdoor kitchen area and bonfire circle are included. You'll be within 100 feet of a composting toilet, the shower, and the communal outdoor kitchen.
THIS OPTION DOES NOT INCLUDE YOUR ENTRY TICKET... MUST BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY.
The Macro Cabin accommodates 4 people on 2 full size beds in a shared room, complete with a kitchenette, indoor bathroom with shower and composting toilet, front porch area, bonfire circle, easy access to communal areas, and air conditioning.
THIS OPTION DOES NOT INCLUDE YOUR ENTRY TICKET... MUST BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY.
The Pond Cabin accommodates 4 people on 2 inflatable queen- size beds in a shared room, complete with a kitchenette, indoor bathroom with shower and composting toilet, front porch area, bonfire circle, easy access to the pond, and air conditioning.
THIS OPTION DOES NOT INCLUDE YOUR ENTRY TICKET... MUST BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY.
The Yaupon Glamping Tents are our communal sleeping areas. Each canvas bell tent (there are 2) is situated near communal areas, a composting toilet, and an outdoor kitchen. Each tent includes 2 twin size cots with linens and pillows (first come, first served) and space for 2 sleeping bags or twin-size inflatable mattresses (you bring). This accommodation is sold by individual ticket.
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