Embodied Light Shop

Quantum Insight Session Subconscious Root Healing & Multidimensional Guidance This 3-hour session is a deep, intuitive exploration into the root causes of energetic imbalances, health issues, or major life transitions. Together, we access the quantum field to illuminate the hidden layers of your multidimensional self—bringing clarity, resolution, and recalibration. Through expanded diagnostic inquiry, ancestral and karmic navigation, and dialogue with the Higher Self and subtle body, we uncover patterns held in your timeline and energy field that are ready to transform. Includes: Subconscious mapping and intuitive field reading Ancestral and past-life healing (if present) Energetic clearing and blueprint refinement Higher Self dialogue and timeline shifts Practical integration guidance for post-session alignment This session provides both mystical insight and tangible clarity to support your soul’s evolution. Duration: 3 hours Ideal For: Transition points, repeated emotional or physical issues, spiritual seekers seeking root-cause healing and multidimensional perspective.

