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Embody Oddy Oddy

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Embody Oddy Oddy's Silent Auction

60 minute coaching with Manuela - Worth $200 item
60 minute coaching with Manuela - Worth $200
$40

Starting bid

One private 60-minute coaching session on Zoom with Manuela Powell.

This is a focused, practical session for anyone who feels stuck, overwhelmed, or at a crossroads. We’ll get clear on what you actually want, what’s getting in the way, and what to do next.

Manuela brings 7 years of leadership, mindset, life, and relationship coaching experience, and a direct, grounded style. She’s also a former cancer surgeon, which tends to cut through excuses and fuzzy thinking fast. You’ll leave with decisions made and a short, doable plan you can act on right away.


Shibari Photo Shoot-worth $200 item
Shibari Photo Shoot-worth $200
$25

Starting bid

Explore the art of rope in a customizable two hour session designed to fit your desires.  Whether you’re looking to learn new techniques, create a collaborative scene, or capture the beauty of rope with a photo shoot, this experience is tailored just for you.  With Tiemewild

Tantric Massage-worth $150 item
Tantric Massage-worth $150
$25

Starting bid

Indulge in a deeply sensual and relaxing tantric massage, designed to awaken your senses and enhance your connection to your body.  With Tiemewild

Brazilian Sugaring Session from Sassy Miss Waxy worth $75 item
Brazilian Sugaring Session from Sassy Miss Waxy worth $75
$25

Starting bid

Experience smooth, long lasting results with a Brazilian Sugaring session from Sassy Miss Waxy!   This natural, gentle hair removal method is perfect for sensitive skin, reducing irritation while leaving you silky smooth

Shibari as Ritual book worth $60 item
Shibari as Ritual book worth $60
$30

Starting bid

Shibari as Ritual is an art book about presence and connection.
It looks at rope not as performance or technique, but as a way of returning to the moment.

The book is based on Rina Trevi’s approach, shaped by years of somatic practice, meditation, and disciplines that require sustained awareness. Her perspective gives the text its core. The writing and structure were adapted and edited by Gila Primak, who created the book’s visual and verbal form.

The photographs are atmospheric and restrained, inviting the reader to linger with the small shifts that happen when two people meet in attunement.

This is not a manual and not a spectacle.
It’s an exploration of the subtle dynamics that shape a shared space.

Inside the book:
• 54 pages of photography and concise reflective writing
• A minimal, collectible art book format
• For readers drawn to somatics, mindfulness, connection, and practices that sharpen inner awareness

Fluffy toy and workshop ticket worth $60 item
Fluffy toy and workshop ticket worth $60
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy one ticket to a hands-on HeidiSweetsensations Sensation Workshop! In this immersive, playful experience, you’ll explore texture, creativity, and connection in a welcoming environment.

 Included with your ticket:
You’ll take home one signature fluffy sensation toy — which you’ll bring with you to the workshop for guided activities and exploration.

A unique, sensory-rich experience perfect for anyone curious about texture, creativity, and embodied play


Next scheduled workshop March 11

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$1

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