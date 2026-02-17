Embody Oddy Oddy's Silent Auction ** Live Now / Closes Friday 17:00 **

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Explore the art of rope in a customizable two hour session designed to fit your desires. Whether you’re looking to learn new techniques, create a collaborative scene, or capture the beauty of rope with a photo shoot, this experience is tailored just for you. With Tiemewild (Jonathan Rosenberg)
Note: Being the highest bidder at 5:00 PM does not guarantee you have won the item. Your bid will transfer to the live party as the opening bid on the paper sheets, where in-person guests may continue to bid.
Starting bid
Indulge in a deeply sensual and relaxing tantric massage, designed to awaken your senses and enhance your connection to your body. With Tiemewild (Jonathan Rosenberg)
Starting bid
One private 60-minute coaching session on Zoom with Manuela Powell.
This is a focused, practical session for anyone who feels stuck, overwhelmed, or at a crossroads. We’ll get clear on what you actually want, what’s getting in the way, and what to do next.
Manuela brings 7 years of leadership, mindset, life, and relationship coaching experience, and a direct, grounded style. She’s also a former cancer surgeon, which tends to cut through excuses and fuzzy thinking fast. You’ll leave with decisions made and a short, doable plan you can act on right away.
Starting bid
Experience smooth, long lasting results with a Brazilian Sugaring session from Sassy Miss Waxy! This natural, gentle hair removal method is perfect for sensitive skin, reducing irritation while leaving you silky smooth
Starting bid
Shibari as Ritual is an art book about presence and connection.
It looks at rope not as performance or technique, but as a way of returning to the moment.
The book is based on Rina Trevi’s approach, shaped by years of somatic practice, meditation, and disciplines that require sustained awareness. Her perspective gives the text its core. The writing and structure were adapted and edited by Gila Primak, who created the book’s visual and verbal form.
The photographs are atmospheric and restrained, inviting the reader to linger with the small shifts that happen when two people meet in attunement.
This is not a manual and not a spectacle.
It’s an exploration of the subtle dynamics that shape a shared space.
Inside the book:
• 54 pages of photography and concise reflective writing
• A minimal, collectible art book format
• For readers drawn to somatics, mindfulness, connection, and practices that sharpen inner awareness
Starting bid
Latihan is a blindfolded movement practice in which you are invited to embrace the mystery that is life, to release attachment, aversion, and agenda, and to let go of DOING in exchange for BEING. This practice promises to transform the way you approach embodiment and sensuality.
Learn more:
South ~ https://events.humanitix.com/move-in-the-mystery-latihan-austin-south
West ~ https://events.humanitix.com/latihan-austin-west
Starting bid
Enjoy one ticket to a hands-on HeidiSweetsensations Sensation Workshop! In this immersive, playful experience, you’ll explore texture, creativity, and connection in a welcoming environment.
Included with your ticket:
You’ll take home one signature fluffy sensation toy — which you’ll bring with you to the workshop for guided activities and exploration.
A unique, sensory-rich experience perfect for anyone curious about texture, creativity, and embodied play
Next scheduled workshop March 11
Starting bid
Gain insight and clarity with a personalized tarot reading. This session will provide guidance, reflection, and a deeper connection to your intuition
Starting bid
One ticket to a Conscious Play Experience with Major Tom — a curated, consent-forward evening designed for deep connection, embodied exploration, and elevated pleasure. This immersive event blends structured connection exercises, intentional play space, and a vetted community to create a brave, sexy container for authentic expression. Valued at $111, this pass grants access to one of Austin’s most sought-after conscious kink and intimacy experiences.
Starting bid
A private 60-minute virtual hypnosis session with Anna Krishtal to help you break through a stuck pattern and create lasting change at the subconscious level. Great for anxiety, self-worth, habits, confidence, or emotional healing.
Full value: $247
