Embody Oddy Oddy's Silent Auction ** Live Now / Closes Friday 17:00 **

One private 60-minute coaching session on Zoom with Manuela Powell.

This is a focused, practical session for anyone who feels stuck, overwhelmed, or at a crossroads. We’ll get clear on what you actually want, what’s getting in the way, and what to do next.

Manuela brings 7 years of leadership, mindset, life, and relationship coaching experience, and a direct, grounded style. She’s also a former cancer surgeon, which tends to cut through excuses and fuzzy thinking fast. You’ll leave with decisions made and a short, doable plan you can act on right away.



Note: Being the highest bidder at 5:00 PM does not guarantee you have won the item. Your bid will transfer to the live party as the opening bid on the paper sheets, where in-person guests may continue to bid.