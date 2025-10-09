Embroidered Puffer Vest Order Form

Offered by
About this shop
COLOR: Black
REGULAR FIT: Comfortable, easy fit through the shoulders, chest, and waist.
MATERIAL: 100% polyester shell and lining fabric on Marble print colorway.
COLD-WEATHER STYLING: Stay warm in this versatile water-resistant lightweight puffer vest featuring a full-length center-front zipper and stand-up collar.
DETAILS: Stand-up collar, two zippered hand pockets and elasticated armholes and bottom opening. Vest packs neatly into included carrying bag with a drawstring closure.
COLOR: Black
REGULAR FIT: Close but comfortable fit through chest, waist, and hips
MATERIAL: Plain weave shell fabric in 100% Nylon for solid colors. Fully lined, quilted, and insulated, featuring matching color linings for a seamless look
COLD-WEATHER STYLING: This ultralight packable puffer vest is the perfect essential for bringing comfort and warmth to your everyday. Wear it with a long sleeve t-shirt for brisk fall days or layer with a sweater for the colder winter months.
DETAILS: Features a classic quilted pattern, flattering seam details for the perfect fit, front zipper closure, zip pockets, stand collar, and packs neatly into the included carrying bag
You can pick up your items at our studio, or pay to have them mailed to you. The cost is $15/per item.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!