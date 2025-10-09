Embroidered Puffer Vest Order Form

COLOR: Black

REGULAR FIT: Close but comfortable fit through chest, waist, and hips

MATERIAL: Plain weave shell fabric in 100% Nylon for solid colors. Fully lined, quilted, and insulated, featuring matching color linings for a seamless look

COLD-WEATHER STYLING: This ultralight packable puffer vest is the perfect essential for bringing comfort and warmth to your everyday. Wear it with a long sleeve t-shirt for brisk fall days or layer with a sweater for the colder winter months.

DETAILS: Features a classic quilted pattern, flattering seam details for the perfect fit, front zipper closure, zip pockets, stand collar, and packs neatly into the included carrying bag