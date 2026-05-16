DWTW Embroidery Summer Series (GL Code 4532)

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You will choose the Pink Magnolia design to stitch on a white flour sack 100% cotton towel that is 28x28 inches. All instruction and materials needed to complete your project will be provided. (See flyer for visuals.)
You will choose the USA 250 design to stitch on a natural colored 100% cotton towel that is 18x28 inches with either blue or red stripes. All instruction and materials needed to complete your project will be provided. (See flyer for visuals.)
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