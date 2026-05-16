Del Webb The Woodlands HOA

Hosted by

Del Webb The Woodlands HOA

About this event

DWTW Embroidery Summer Series (GL Code 4532)

634 Del Webb Blvd

The Woodlands, TX 77382, USA

June 25 - Pink Magnolia Design
$35

You will choose the Pink Magnolia design to stitch on a white flour sack 100% cotton towel that is 28x28 inches. All instruction and materials needed to complete your project will be provided. (See flyer for visuals.)

June 25 - USA 250 Design
$35

You will choose the USA 250 design to stitch on a natural colored 100% cotton towel that is 18x28 inches with either blue or red stripes. All instruction and materials needed to complete your project will be provided. (See flyer for visuals.)

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