Eagle Mountain Community Theatre

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Eagle Mountain Community Theatre

About this event

EMCT 2026 Summer Youth Camp and Younger Youth Camp

Pony Express Parkway

Eagle Mountain, UT 84005, USA

Younger Youth Camp (5-7 years)
$100

Good for one slot to Younger Youth Camp for 6–7 year olds. Includes camp shirt. Classes will be held on Tues/Thurs from 9:00–11:00 a.m.

Tech Camp (12-17 years)
$100

Good for one slot to Tech Camp for ages 12 to 17. Includes camp shirt. NOTE: This is a BACKSTAGE ONLY slot. They WILL NOT be performing onstage. Classes will be held on Wednesday/Friday from 9:00-12:00 p.m.

Regular Youth Camp Ticket
$200

Good for one slot for Regular Youth Camp (ages 8-17). Includes camp shirt. 

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