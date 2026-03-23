EMCT 2026 Summer Youth Camp and Younger Youth Camp

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Good for one slot to Younger Youth Camp for 6–7 year olds. Includes camp shirt. Classes will be held on Tues/Thurs from 9:00–11:00 a.m.
Good for one slot to Tech Camp for ages 12 to 17. Includes camp shirt. NOTE: This is a BACKSTAGE ONLY slot. They WILL NOT be performing onstage. Classes will be held on Wednesday/Friday from 9:00-12:00 p.m.
Good for one slot for Regular Youth Camp (ages 8-17). Includes camp shirt.
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