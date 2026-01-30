ZS Legacy LLC

Hosted by

ZS Legacy LLC

About this event

2nd Annual Emerald Energy Experience

4343 N Rancho Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89130, USA

Late Registration
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full Emerald Energy Experience with access to all scheduled activities. The program will begin promptly at 3:00 pm.


Check-in will take place between 2:30 pm and 3:25 pm. Doors will close at 3:25 pm, and entry will not be permitted after this time to preserve the integrity and flow of the experience.


Food and beverages will be provided.


Please plan accordingly to arrive on time and fully present.

Add a donation for ZS Legacy LLC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!