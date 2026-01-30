2nd Annual Emerald Energy Experience

Enjoy the full Emerald Energy Experience with access to all scheduled activities. The program will begin promptly at 3:00 pm.





Check-in will take place between 2:30 pm and 3:25 pm. Doors will close at 3:25 pm, and entry will not be permitted after this time to preserve the integrity and flow of the experience.





Food and beverages will be provided.





Please plan accordingly to arrive on time and fully present.