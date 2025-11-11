Zeta Phi - Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc

Hosted by

Zeta Phi - Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc

About this event

Emerald and White Rose Debutante Ball

6700 Highland Pines Dr

Porter, TX 77365, USA

Debutante Admission Ticket
$65

Admission to Debutante.


Full Page Ad
$125

Please email print ready ad (specify size) in PDF format to [email protected] once funds have been submitted.


1/2 Page Ad
$50

Please email print ready ad (specify size) in PDF format to [email protected] once funds have been submitted.

1/4 Page Ad
$30

Please email print ready ad (specify size) in PDF format to [email protected] once funds have been submitted.

1/8 Page Ad
$20

Please email print ready ad (specify size) in PDF format to [email protected] once funds have been submitted.

Ladies-In-Waiting
$20

Wallet size photo of girls age 15 and under.


Email to:

[email protected]

Young Kings
$20

Wallet sized photo of boys age 15 and younger.


Email to: [email protected]

Patron
$10

One line of words of encouragement to a Deb.


Email to [email protected]

Add a donation for Zeta Phi - Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc

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