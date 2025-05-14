Emerald City - Anniversary Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
Your $70 General Admission Ticket includes admission to the Emerald City, including themed stations, food, signature drinks, photo ops, dancing, fun memories, raffles, silent auction, and 2 Drink Tickets. (Please note: This ticket price is good until Wednesday, August 6th; after that, it increases to $90 on the day of and at the door.)
ENHANCE your Emerald City experience and let us take you "OVER THE RAINBOW" with our VIP EXPERIENCE ticket. Your experience includes express check-in, an exclusive access area, champagne and bourbon, a SPECIAL HIS & HERS RAFFLE for VIP ticket holders only, and so much more! (VIP purchased separately at the door will be $50 plus the General Admission fee.)
Let us know if you are interested in donating to our Auction/Raffles. We love gift cards, sports tickets, event tickets, booze, fun baskets and more!
