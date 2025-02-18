Emerald Football Club

Emerald Football Club Sponsorship Options

2nd Team 2025 - Left Sleeve
$250

Your logo will be on the players right sleeve.

First Team 2025 - Shorts
$750

Your logo will be on the players shorts.

2nd Team 2025 - Right Sleeve
$250
2nd Team 2025 - Back of Shirt (top)
$500

Your logo will be above the number on the back of the shirts for the players on the reserve team.

2nd Team 2025 - Back of Shirt (bottom)
$400

Your logo will be below the number on the back of the shirts for the players on the reserve team.

Match Sponsor - Spring Season
$1,500

Team will be holding a sponsor board at each match with your info on it and posted to social media.

Match Sponsor - Fall Season
$1,500
Man of the Match Sponsor - Spring Season
$1,250

The man of the match will be holding a sponsor board at each match with your info on it and posted to social media.

Man of the Match Sponsor - Fall Season
$1,250
Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Sponsor
$2,000

The bhoys are ready for the U.S. Open Cup. Be our Open Cup Sponsor!

