Emerald Gala 2026

1201 N St Mary's St

Stockdale, TX 78160, USA

Emerald Sponsor Table
$3,000

Reserved table for 8. Sponsor plaque, recognition on social media and gala program. Table liquor valued at $40. Meal served at table. Swag bags.

Gold Sponsor Table
$1,500

Reserved table for 8. Recognition on social media and gala program. Meal served at table. Swag bags.

Silver Sponsor Table
$900

Reserved table for 8. Recognition on social media and gala program. First in meal line.

Bronze Sponsor Table
$700

Reserved table for 8. Recognition on social media and gala program. Second in meal line.

White Sponsor Table
$500

Reserved table for 8. Second in meal line.

Event Sponsorship + General Admission
$200

Event Sponsorship towards catering, beverage bar, DJ, and venue expenses. Includes general admission for 2, catered meal, open bar, and sponsorship recognition.

Scholarship Sponsorship + General Admission
$200

Scholarship Sponsorship towards annual scholarships awarded to qualified Wilson County graduating 4-H members. Includes general admission for 2, catered meal, open bar, and sponsorship recognition.

General Admission
$100

Includes general admission for 2, catered meal, and open bar.

