Emerald AeroAthletic Boosters

Hosted by

Emerald AeroAthletic Boosters

About this event

Emerald Glow Run/Walk

3600 Central Pkwy

Dublin, CA 94568, USA

Adult Registration
$20

2k Run/Walk, Snacks & Fun!

Student/DUSD Registration
$10

For students K-12th Grade & DUSD staff

Family Pack
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Get a family pack- 2 adult and 2 student registrations and 4 Paper Lanterns (a $15 savings!)

Paper Lantern
$5

Decorate a paper lantern with words of positivity, artwork, or things that make your spirit GLOW

Paper Lantern Special
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Lantern Special purchase 3 lanterns to decorate for $10.00 (a $5 savings!)

Emerald Sponsorship
$1,000

The Emerald Sponsor will be our premier sponsor with your banner on the interior fence of the stadium for the rest of the Spring sports season through the Fall Season. Banners will face inside the field. Your business name will be announced during the Glow Run and featured at the start and finish lines. Your business will also be included in our social media, flyers, website and newsletters. Also includes 2 free entries to the Glow Run.


Sapphire Sponsor
$500

The Sapphire Sponsor includes your banner on the interior fence of the stadium for the rest of the Spring sports season through the Summer. Banners will face inside the field. Your business name will be announced during the Glow Run and featured at a Glow Station- a stop amongst the short run. Your business will also be included in our social media, flyers, website and newsletters. You will receive 2 free entries to the Glow Run.


Ruby Sponsor
$350

The Ruby Sponsor includes your banner on the interior fence of the stadium for two weeks. Your business name will be announced during the Glow Run/Walk. Your business will be included in our social media, flyers, website and newsletters. Also includes 2 free entries to the Glow Run.


Topaz Sponsor
$100

The Topaz Sponsor will include your business will be featured in social media, flyers, website and newsletters Your company name will be announced during the Glow Run/Walk.


Add a donation for Emerald AeroAthletic Boosters

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