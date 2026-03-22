Emerald Glow Run/Walk

About this event
2k Run/Walk, Snacks & Fun!
For students K-12th Grade & DUSD staff
Get a family pack- 2 adult and 2 student registrations and 4 Paper Lanterns (a $15 savings!)
Decorate a paper lantern with words of positivity, artwork, or things that make your spirit GLOW
Lantern Special purchase 3 lanterns to decorate for $10.00 (a $5 savings!)
The Emerald Sponsor will be our premier sponsor with your banner on the interior fence of the stadium for the rest of the Spring sports season through the Fall Season. Banners will face inside the field. Your business name will be announced during the Glow Run and featured at the start and finish lines. Your business will also be included in our social media, flyers, website and newsletters. Also includes 2 free entries to the Glow Run.
The Sapphire Sponsor includes your banner on the interior fence of the stadium for the rest of the Spring sports season through the Summer. Banners will face inside the field. Your business name will be announced during the Glow Run and featured at a Glow Station- a stop amongst the short run. Your business will also be included in our social media, flyers, website and newsletters. You will receive 2 free entries to the Glow Run.
The Ruby Sponsor includes your banner on the interior fence of the stadium for two weeks. Your business name will be announced during the Glow Run/Walk. Your business will be included in our social media, flyers, website and newsletters. Also includes 2 free entries to the Glow Run.
The Topaz Sponsor will include your business will be featured in social media, flyers, website and newsletters Your company name will be announced during the Glow Run/Walk.
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